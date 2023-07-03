Global Sawing and Cutting Tools Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sawing and Cutting Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032833/?utm_source=GNW
Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DIY segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Sawing and Cutting Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 189 Featured)
- Apex Tool Group
- Atlas Copco
- Hilti Corporation
- Ingersoll-Rand
- KOKI Holdings
- Makita Corporation
- Robert Bosch
- Snap-on Incorporated
- Stanley Black & Decker
- Techtronic Industries
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032833/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Sawing and Cutting Tools - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Sawing and Cutting Tools Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting Tools
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DIY
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for DIY by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for DIY by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sawing and Cutting Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sawing
and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools by
Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting Tools
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools
by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Sawing and Cutting Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools by
Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Sawing and Cutting Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: China Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools by
Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Sawing and Cutting Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools
by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Sawing and Cutting Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: France Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools
by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Sawing and Cutting Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools
by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools by
Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Sawing and Cutting Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sawing
and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: UK Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools by
Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting Tools
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 41: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Spain Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools by
Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Russia Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools
by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and
DIY - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and
Cutting Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Sawing and Cutting Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sawing and Cutting Tools by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and
Cutting Tools by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and
DIY - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and
Cutting Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Sawing and Cutting Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Australia Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Sawing and Cutting Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 59: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: India Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools by
Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 61: India 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 62: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and
DIY - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: South Korea Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and
Cutting Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application -
Industrial and DIY - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sawing and
Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Sawing
and Cutting Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
LATIN AMERICA
Sawing and Cutting Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sawing and Cutting Tools by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and
Cutting Tools by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and
DIY - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and
Cutting Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 74: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Argentina Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 77: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Brazil Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools
by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 80: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Mexico Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools
by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 83: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application -
Industrial and DIY - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Sawing and
Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Sawing
and Cutting Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
MIDDLE EAST
Sawing and Cutting Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sawing and Cutting Tools by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Middle East Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and
Cutting Tools by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and
DIY - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and
Cutting Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IRAN
Table 92: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Iran Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools by
Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting Tools
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ISRAEL
Table 95: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Israel Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools
by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 98: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and
DIY - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Saudi Arabia 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and
Cutting Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 101: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: UAE Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools by
Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 103: UAE 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting Tools
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application -
Industrial and DIY - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Sawing and
Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Sawing
and Cutting Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
AFRICA
Sawing and Cutting Tools Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sawing and Cutting Tools by Application - Industrial and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Africa Historic Review for Sawing and Cutting Tools
by Application - Industrial and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Africa 16-Year Perspective for Sawing and Cutting
Tools by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial and DIY for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032833/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Sawing and Cutting Tools Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2030
Global Sawing and Cutting Tools Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sawing and Cutting Tools estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sawing and Cutting Tools Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032833/?utm_source=GNW