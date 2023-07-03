Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Fuel Demand

Dublin, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Thermoplastic Elastomer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $651.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$651.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$298.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$249.1 Million by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 580 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

Significance of Electrocardiography in COVID-19 Management to Support Market Growth

ECG Machines Help Doctors Identify COVID-19 Patients at Risk of Heart Complications

Competitive Scenario

ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires to Boost Long-term Growth

Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Electrocardiography: A Prelude

An Introduction to ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires

Electrocardiographic (ECG) Leads

Electrodes and Leads in ECGs

Lead Fail Detection

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Growth of Electrocardiography Systems Market Promises Growth for ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market

Global ECG Device Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Fuel Demand for ECG Cables and Lead Wires

Types of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Expanding Elderly Population Susceptible to Cardiovascular Diseases Drive Need for ECG Cable and Lead Wires

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

Risk of Coronary Artery Disease in Obesity Presents Prospects for ECG Monitoring Devices & Accessories

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

High Threat of Cross-Contamination Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak Turns Focus onto Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market: High Growth Prospects

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Strong Preference for Disposable ECG Leads

Technological Advancements and Innovations to Boost Market Prospects

Study Proposes All-ECG with 12-Lead ECG Tracking

Listening to Heart and Measuring ECG Remotely

ISO/IEC Focus on Development of New Standard for ECG Medical Equipment

Wearable ECG Technology Threatens Conventional ECG Monitoring, Affecting Lead Wires and Cables Market

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Key Challenges in ECG Technology and Design

ECG Lead Positioning Errors Disrupt Management and Stratification Efforts for Cardiac Patients

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

