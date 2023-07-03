Textile Dyes Global Market is Projected to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2030: Fashion Plays a Key Role in Propelling Demand for Textile Dyes

Dublin, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Dyes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Textile Dyes estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Disperse, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reactive segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $723.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Textile Dyes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$723.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 448 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit

Asian Textiles Industry Roiled by Serious Fallout of COVID-19 Crisis

COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Decline in Textile Exports to USA, EU, and Japan: YoY Change (%) in Export Volume for Select Export Market (Jan-June 2020)

Reactive Dyes Market Witnesses Severe Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Textile Dyes: An Introduction

Natural Textile Dyes

Types of Natural Dyes

Common Natural Dye Materials

Extraction of Color Components from Natural Dye Source Materials

Synthetic Dyes

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Developing Economies to Spur Long-Term Market Growth

Demand & Supply Scenario

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Textile Dyes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Textile Industry Dynamics Set the Tone for Growth in Textile Dyes Market

Fashion Plays a Key Role in Propelling Demand for Textile Dyes

Rising Environmental Concerns Lead to Changes in Product Mix

Eco-Friendly & High Efficiency Dyes Gather Momentum

Natural Dyes Score Over Synthetic Dyes

Key Challenges Confronting Natural Textile Dye Industry

Research Efforts Focus on Addressing Limitations of Natural Dyes

Market to Benefit from the Rising Prominence of Organic Textile Dyes

Sulfur Dyes Market: Cotton Textile Industry to Influence Demand Dynamics

Global Sulfur Dyes Market Breakdown by Application (in %) for 2020E

Shift from Conventional Printing to Digital Printing to Impact Demand for Textile Dyes

Global Digital Textile Printing by Geographic Region (in US$ Million) for 2020 & 2027

Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Decor

Innovations in Ink Technology

Environment-Friendly Dyeing Auxiliaries Gain Significance

Rapid Growth of Functional Textiles to Boost Long-Term Growth in Textile Dyes

Global Functional Apparel Market by Geographic Region (in US$ Million) for 2020 & 2027

Rising Demand for Home Furnishing Products to Boost Market Growth

Green Chemistry to Lead Innovation

Concerns Over Water Pollution Drive Focus onto New Technologies

Waterless Dyeing Technology Gains Focus

Digital Color Management a Better Way Compared to using Physical Samples

Environmental Concerns Trigger Sustainable Textile Dyeing Innovations in Right Direction

Non-Aqueous Dyeing for Cotton Textiles Comes into Spotlight

Biotechnology Emerges to Address Challenges Facing the Textile Dyes Market

Technology Advancements in Textile Dyeing and Finishing Sectors to Boost Market Growth

New Innovative Approaches to Dyeing

Chrome-free Trend Inspires Innovation in Dyes

Ultrasonic Technology Garners Attention in Dyeing Applications

Electrochemical Dyeing to Reduce Use of Chemicals

Potential for Plasma Technology in Textile Dyeing

Bacteria Hold Intriguing Prospects for Sustainable Production of Textile Dyes

Researchers Develop Colored Cotton for Eliminating Use of Harmful Dyes

Notable Advancements in Textile Dyeing Market: A Glance at Select Developments

Innovations in Dyeing Machinery to Enable Effective Use of Textile Dyes

Macro Factors Influencing Global Textiles Industry to Impact Dynamics in the Textile Dyes Market

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Key Challenges Facing Textile Dyes Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

