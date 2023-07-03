Textile Dyes Global Market is Projected to Reach $11.2 Billion by 2030: Fashion Plays a Key Role in Propelling Demand for Textile Dyes

Dublin, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Dyes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Textile Dyes estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Disperse, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reactive segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $723.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Textile Dyes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$723.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 146 Featured) -
- Anand International
- Archroma
- Atul Ltd.
- Big Sunshine International
- Colorant Limited
- Day-Glo Color Corp.
- DEV COLOURS
- FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation
- Huntsman International LLC
- JAY Chemical Industries Private Limited
- Kiri Industries Limited
- DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.
- LANXESS AG
- Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC
- S.A Robama
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Tanatex Chemicals B.V.
- Vipul organics Ltd
- Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|448
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$6.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit
- Asian Textiles Industry Roiled by Serious Fallout of COVID-19 Crisis
- COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Decline in Textile Exports to USA, EU, and Japan: YoY Change (%) in Export Volume for Select Export Market (Jan-June 2020)
- Reactive Dyes Market Witnesses Severe Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Textile Dyes: An Introduction
- Natural Textile Dyes
- Types of Natural Dyes
- Common Natural Dye Materials
- Extraction of Color Components from Natural Dye Source Materials
- Synthetic Dyes
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Developing Economies to Spur Long-Term Market Growth
- Demand & Supply Scenario
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Textile Dyes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Textile Industry Dynamics Set the Tone for Growth in Textile Dyes Market
- Fashion Plays a Key Role in Propelling Demand for Textile Dyes
- Rising Environmental Concerns Lead to Changes in Product Mix
- Eco-Friendly & High Efficiency Dyes Gather Momentum
- Natural Dyes Score Over Synthetic Dyes
- Key Challenges Confronting Natural Textile Dye Industry
- Research Efforts Focus on Addressing Limitations of Natural Dyes
- Market to Benefit from the Rising Prominence of Organic Textile Dyes
- Sulfur Dyes Market: Cotton Textile Industry to Influence Demand Dynamics
- Global Sulfur Dyes Market Breakdown by Application (in %) for 2020E
- Shift from Conventional Printing to Digital Printing to Impact Demand for Textile Dyes
- Global Digital Textile Printing by Geographic Region (in US$ Million) for 2020 & 2027
- Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Decor
- Innovations in Ink Technology
- Environment-Friendly Dyeing Auxiliaries Gain Significance
- Rapid Growth of Functional Textiles to Boost Long-Term Growth in Textile Dyes
- Global Functional Apparel Market by Geographic Region (in US$ Million) for 2020 & 2027
- Rising Demand for Home Furnishing Products to Boost Market Growth
- Green Chemistry to Lead Innovation
- Concerns Over Water Pollution Drive Focus onto New Technologies
- Waterless Dyeing Technology Gains Focus
- Digital Color Management a Better Way Compared to using Physical Samples
- Environmental Concerns Trigger Sustainable Textile Dyeing Innovations in Right Direction
- Non-Aqueous Dyeing for Cotton Textiles Comes into Spotlight
- Biotechnology Emerges to Address Challenges Facing the Textile Dyes Market
- Technology Advancements in Textile Dyeing and Finishing Sectors to Boost Market Growth
- New Innovative Approaches to Dyeing
- Chrome-free Trend Inspires Innovation in Dyes
- Ultrasonic Technology Garners Attention in Dyeing Applications
- Electrochemical Dyeing to Reduce Use of Chemicals
- Potential for Plasma Technology in Textile Dyeing
- Bacteria Hold Intriguing Prospects for Sustainable Production of Textile Dyes
- Researchers Develop Colored Cotton for Eliminating Use of Harmful Dyes
- Notable Advancements in Textile Dyeing Market: A Glance at Select Developments
- Innovations in Dyeing Machinery to Enable Effective Use of Textile Dyes
- Macro Factors Influencing Global Textiles Industry to Impact Dynamics in the Textile Dyes Market
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Key Challenges Facing Textile Dyes Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63zal4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment