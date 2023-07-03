Medical Plastics Market Size & Share to Surpass $86.4 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Plastics Market is experiencing significant growth and is further projected to reach a value of USD 86.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7.9%. This market plays an important role in the healthcare industry by providing essential materials for medical devices, equipment, packaging, and drug delivery systems. In this article, we will delve into the current trends and future prospects of the Medical Plastics industry, highlighting key players and their strategies for driving growth.

Market Overview

The demand for Medical Plastics is driven by several factors, including the growing need for advanced healthcare services, technological advancements in medical devices, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Medical Plastics offer various advantages, such as biocompatibility, lightweight properties, chemical resistance, and ease of sterilization, making them ideal for a wide range of medical applications.

Market Dynamics

1. Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Rising healthcare expenditure, particularly in emerging economies, is contributing to the proliferation of the Medical Plastics market. Governments and private healthcare institutions are investing in advanced medical devices and equipment, thereby driving the demand for Medical Plastics.

2. Advancements in Medical Device Technologies

Technological advancements in medical devices, such as minimally invasive surgical instruments, implantable devices, and diagnostic equipment, are fueling the demand for high-performance Medical Plastics. These materials offer superior strength, flexibility, and biocompatibility, enabling the development of innovative medical devices.

3. Growing Aging Population

The global aging population is increasing the demand for healthcare services, leading to a rise in the number of medical procedures and treatments. Medical Plastics play a crucial role in providing safe and effective solutions for patient care, including drug delivery systems, wound care products, and surgical tools.

Key Players in the Global Medical Plastics Market

Röchling SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Nolato AB (Sweden)

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

BASF (Germany)

Celanese Corporation (U.S.)

Evonik (Germany)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Covestro (Germany)

HMC Polymers (Thailand)

Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

Avantor Inc. (U.S.)

Trinseo Corp. (U.S.)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)





Top Trends in the Global Medical Plastics Market

The increasing use of Medical Plastics in the healthcare industry is a major trend in the global Medical Plastics market. Medical Plastics have superior properties such as durability, flexibility, and biocompatibility and can be used in a variety of medical devices and equipment. The demand for Medical Plastics is growing due to the rising demand for advanced healthcare technologies and the increasing need for cost-effective medical solutions.

Another trend in the global Medical Plastics market is the increasing demand for sustainable medical products. In recent years, there has been a growing focus on reducing the environmental impact of medical waste, which has led to the adoption of sustainable Medical Plastics. These plastics are recyclable and environmentally friendly, which makes them the preferred choice for the production of medical devices and equipment.

Top Report Findings

Based on Product Type, the medical grade plastics segment is the largest segment of the Medical Plastics market, owning to its widespread use in medical devices and equipment. Medical grade plastics are designed to meet the stringent quality standards set by regulatory bodies and are widely used in applications such as surgical instruments, implants, and drug delivery devices.

Based on Application, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment lead the market, due to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare technologies and the rising need for cost-effective medical solutions. Medical Plastics are widely used in the healthcare industry for the production of medical devices and equipment, drug delivery systems and packaging materials.

Top Players Control Major Market Share

The report found that the primary players in the Medical Plastics market are Röchling SE & Co. KG (Germany), Nolato AB (Sweden), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), BASF (Germany), to note a few. These players dominate the market, accounting for over 70% of the global Medical Plastics market revenue. These companies are expected to continue their domination of the market, due to their strong market position and continued investments in innovation and expansion.

Growing Demand for Advanced Healthcare Technologies to Drive Market Growth

The global Medical Plastics market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced healthcare technologies and the need for cost-effective medical solutions. The use of Medical Plastics in applications such as medical devices and equipment and drug delivery systems promotes cost-effective medical solutions, which are in high demand. The market is also segmented based on type, application, and region.



Overall, the growth of the global Medical Plastics market is being driven by the ever-increasing demand for advanced healthcare technologies and the rising need for cost-effective medical solutions.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on Medical Plastics Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Market Segmentation

The global Medical Plastics market can be segmented based on Product Type, Application, and Region.

By Product Type

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Engineering Plastics

Silicone

Other Product Types





By Application

Medical Packaging

Medical Devices and Equipment

Disposables

Drug Delivery Systems

Other Applications





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Regional Analysis

North America dominates the Medical Plastics market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and a strong presence of key market players. The region's focus on technological innovation and strict regulatory standards for medical devices contribute to its market leadership. Europe is a significant market for Medical Plastics owning to the presence of leading medical device manufacturers and a strong emphasis on quality healthcare. Stringent regulations regarding product safety, coupled with the increasing adoption of sustainable and recyclable materials, are driving the demand for Medical Plastics in this region. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing increased growth in the Medical Plastics market, fueled by the increasing population, rising healthcare investments, and growing medical tourism. The region's emerging economies, such as China and India, offer immense market potential due to the expanding healthcare infrastructure and the rising demand for advanced medical devices and packaging materials.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 50.8 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 86.4 Billion CAGR 7.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Röchling SE & Co. KG, Nolato AB, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, SABIC, BASF, Celanese Corporation, Evonik, Solvay SA, Covestro, HMC Polymers, Trelleborg AB, Avantor Inc., Trinseo Corp., Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Chemical Company Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/medical-plastics-market-1665/customization-request

Conclusion

The global Medical Plastics market is poised for significant growth as the healthcare industry continues to evolve and advance. Key players in this market are primarily focused on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion to gain a competitive edge. The increasing demand for advanced medical devices, drug delivery systems, and packaging materials will continue to drive the adoption of Medical Plastics worldwide. As the industry expands, it is crucial for market players to stay abreast of evolving regulations and consumer preferences to seize lucrative opportunities in this dynamic market.

