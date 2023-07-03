Global Incontinence Products Strategic Business Report 2023: Disposable Undergarments Witness Increased Sales

Dublin, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Incontinence Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Incontinence Products estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Disposable Adult Diapers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Disposable Adult Shields segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Incontinence Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 66 Featured) -

Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group PLC

Essity AB

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Hollister Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Ontex BVBA

Paul Hartmann AG

The Procter & Gamble Company

TZMO SA

Unicharm Corporation

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 451 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains"

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021

How Healthcare Has Been Impacted & Beyond COVID-19 What's In Store for Healthcare?

Missed Cancer Diagnosis in U.S. as of June 2020

% Reduction in OR Volumes in the US: Mar 2020-July 2020

Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

Impact of COVID-19 on Incontinence Products Market

Competition

Incontinence Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Incontinence Products: A Prelude

Global Incontinence Products Market to be driven by Increasing Geriatric Population

Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, Developing to Grow Faster

Future Growth to Emanate from Developing Countries

Global Usage of Incontinence Products by Region: Number of Units per Affected Elderly Population per Year for North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Asia

Incontinence Products Market by Channel

Worldwide Prevalence of Stress Urinary Incontinence among Women in the Age Group of 15 to 85+ Years for Select Geographic Regions: 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020

Institutional Market

Consumer Market

Adult Diapers Dominate the Global Incontinence Care Market

Market Thrives on Growing Prevalence of Incontinence

Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women by Age Group

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

MARKET TRENDS

Growing Awareness about Incontinence Drives Market Growth

Kimberly-Clark's Role in Raising the Incontinence Awareness

Players Improve Incontinence Products Performance

Aiding Senior Citizens to Choose the Best Diaper

Targeting the Male Population

Manufacturers Use Stretchable Materials for Comfort and Discreet Fit

Smart Diapers: The Latest Innovaton in Adult Diapers

Disposable Undergarments Witness Increased Sales

Innovation and Advancements - A Key to Adoption and Market Growth

Expanding Product Variety

Developing Incontinence Products using Advanced Designs and Technology

Pull-on Pants: The Latest Fad

Japanese-Style Adult Disposable Diapers to Soon Become International Standard

Online Sales Offer New Avenues of Growth

In-Home Care or Self-Care: Overarching Macro Trend

Addressing Women Consumers

Non-wovens: The Time Honored Material for Adult Incontinence Care Products Market

SAP Content in Select Products Adult Incontinence Products - At a Glance

Developments in Airlaid Nonwovens to Help Incontinence Producers

A Penchant for Thinness

Foraying into Incontinence Products Market: Challenging, Despite Opportunities

Product Trends in Incontinence Market

Changing the Look

Skin Care - The Add-On Feature

Manufacturers Look to Expand Consumer Base

Rising Focus on Developing Multi-Purpose Products

DTC Brands To Garner Increased Attention

NorthShore Care Supply's Popularity among Millennials

Advancements of Because Market

KEY GROWTH DRIVERS & RESTRAINTS

Growth Drivers

Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Female Population Drives Demand

Global Female Population by Geographic Region (2021): Percentage Breakdown for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Middle East, South Africa, USA, and Rest of World

Female Population as a Percentage of Total Population by Country: 1960, 1980, 2000, 2010, and 2015

Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth

Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region (2017, 2025P & 2030P)

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth

Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US$) due to Obesity

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Growth Inhibitors

Increasing Amount of Disposable Incontinence Related Waste

Competition from Substitutes and Sanitary Protection Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

