New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032742/?utm_source=GNW
Quantitative, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.9% CAGR and reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR
The Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Analytik Jena AG
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Bio Molecular Systems
- Biomeme Inc.
- Biomérieux S.A.
- Bioneer Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cole-Parmer Instrument Company Llc
- Danaher Corporation
- Elitech Group Sas
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.
- Eppendorf AG
- F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
- Fluidigm Corporation
- JN Medsys
- Merck KGaA
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- Qiagen N.V.
- Quanta Biosciences Inc.
- Sacace Biotechnologies Srl
- Takara Bio, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030
Global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.3% over the period 2022-2030.
