Global Dairy Processing Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Demand for Dairy Ingredients Boosts Growth

The global market for Dairy Processing Equipment estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Pasteurizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Homogenizers, Mixers, & Blenders segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Dairy Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 658 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Changing Dietary Patterns and Emphasis on High-Nutrition Products Amidst Pandemic Drive Dairy Consumption

Consumers Turn to Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt & Drinks

Companies Catering to Food Service Outlets Shift Gears for Resilience

Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners at Restaurant due to Outbreak during February-July 2020

Unsettling Dairy Demand Patterns to Impact Dairy Processing Equipment Market amid COVID-19

Dairy Products: A Segment in the Food Industry

Dairy Processing Equipment: Integral Part of Dairy Processing Industry

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Pasteurizers: Leading Equipment Type in the Global Market

Processed Milk Emerges as the Largest Application Market

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Leading Regional Market in Dairy Processing Equipment Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Rise in Demand for Various Types of Dairy Products to Fuel Demand for Dairy Processing Equipment

Global Production of Milk, Butter and Cheese (in kt pw) by Developed and Developing Countries for Average 2018-20, 2021 and 2030

Global Production of Milk and Milk Products (in Thousand Tonnes of Milk Equivalent) by Region for 2016-18 Average, 2019 and 2020

Global Butter Exports ('000 Tonnes) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2020

Global Cheese Exports ('000 Tonnes) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2020

Dairy Processing Industry Trends Impact Market Prospects

Key Factors Influencing Future Development of Dairy Processing Industry

Consumer Trends, Digital Capabilities to Impact Dairy Industry Dynamics

Rising Importance of Automation & Robotics for Dairy Processing Equipment Industry

Innovations and Technology Advancements in Dairy Processing Equipment to Boost Market Prospects

Rising Demand for Dairy Ingredients Boosts Equipment Market

Major Applications of Whey Protein Concentrates in Food Industry

Whey Protein Ingredients: An Important Ingredient in Functional Foods and Sports Nutrition Products

Nano Whey Proteins: Opportunities in Beverage Formulations

Cheese: An Important Segment of the Dairy Processing Equipment Market

Annual Per Capita Consumption of Cheese (in Kg) by Select Countries

COVID-19 Ripples Prompt Cheese Producers & Clients to Shift Gears for Survival

Ranking of Reasons Cited for Cheese Consumption Amid the Pandemic

Rising Consumption of Cheese Powder Fuels Demand for Processing Equipment

Global Cheese Powder Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Longer Shelf Life Attribute Drives Market for Milk Powders, Presenting Opportunities for Processing Equipment

Whole Milk Powder Exports ('000 Tonnes) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2020

Skim Milk Powder Exports ('000 Tonnes) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2020

Growing Cost of Energy and Power for Processing Equipment Shifts Focus onto Energy Efficient Equipment

Pasteurization Equipment: Concerns over Safety of Dairy Products Fuel Demand

Growing Role of Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders in Dairy Processing Industry

Widening Applications of Membrane Separation Technology Augurs Well for Membrane Filtration Equipment Market

HPP Equipment Gains Popularity in Producing Dairy Products

After Sales Services: A Critical Demand of Dairy Processors to Ensure Operational Efficiencies

Dairy Products for Lactose Intolerance Present Opportunities for Equipment Makers

Global Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market by Product (in %) for 2020

Lactose Content of Dairy and Select Dairy Products

Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-Intolerance Drive Sales of Lactose-free Cheese

Evolving Food Service Industry and Rising Demand for Dairy Products to Influence Demand Trends in Dairy Processing Equipment Market

Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Innovative Packaging and Target-Based Promotions to Drive Dairy Products, Presenting Opportunities for Equipment Market

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Challenges Facing Dairy Processing Equipment Market

