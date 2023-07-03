Global Dairy Processing Equipment Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Demand for Dairy Ingredients Boosts Growth

Dublin, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Processing Equipment: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Dairy Processing Equipment estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Pasteurizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Homogenizers, Mixers, & Blenders segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Dairy Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 152 Featured) -
- Alfa Laval Corporate AB
- Coperion GmbH
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Feldmeier Equipment, Inc.
- Gemak Ltd.
- I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.
- IDMC Limited
- INOXPA USA, INC.
- JBT Corporation
- Krones AG
- Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland B.V.
- Sealtech Engineers Private Limited
- SPX Corporation
- SSP Private Limited
- Tetra Laval Group
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|658
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$9.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Dairy Processing Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Changing Dietary Patterns and Emphasis on High-Nutrition Products Amidst Pandemic Drive Dairy Consumption
- Consumers Turn to Dairy-Based Functional Yogurt & Drinks
- Companies Catering to Food Service Outlets Shift Gears for Resilience
- Food Service Industry Hit Hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY Change (in %) in Number of Daily Seated Diners at Restaurant due to Outbreak during February-July 2020
- Unsettling Dairy Demand Patterns to Impact Dairy Processing Equipment Market amid COVID-19
- Dairy Products: A Segment in the Food Industry
- Dairy Processing Equipment: Integral Part of Dairy Processing Industry
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Pasteurizers: Leading Equipment Type in the Global Market
- Processed Milk Emerges as the Largest Application Market
- Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Leading Regional Market in Dairy Processing Equipment Market
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Healthy Rise in Demand for Various Types of Dairy Products to Fuel Demand for Dairy Processing Equipment
- Global Production of Milk, Butter and Cheese (in kt pw) by Developed and Developing Countries for Average 2018-20, 2021 and 2030
- Global Production of Milk and Milk Products (in Thousand Tonnes of Milk Equivalent) by Region for 2016-18 Average, 2019 and 2020
- Global Butter Exports ('000 Tonnes) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2020
- Global Cheese Exports ('000 Tonnes) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2020
- Dairy Processing Industry Trends Impact Market Prospects
- Key Factors Influencing Future Development of Dairy Processing Industry
- Consumer Trends, Digital Capabilities to Impact Dairy Industry Dynamics
- Rising Importance of Automation & Robotics for Dairy Processing Equipment Industry
- Innovations and Technology Advancements in Dairy Processing Equipment to Boost Market Prospects
- Rising Demand for Dairy Ingredients Boosts Equipment Market
- Major Applications of Whey Protein Concentrates in Food Industry
- Whey Protein Ingredients: An Important Ingredient in Functional Foods and Sports Nutrition Products
- Nano Whey Proteins: Opportunities in Beverage Formulations
- Cheese: An Important Segment of the Dairy Processing Equipment Market
- Annual Per Capita Consumption of Cheese (in Kg) by Select Countries
- COVID-19 Ripples Prompt Cheese Producers & Clients to Shift Gears for Survival
- Ranking of Reasons Cited for Cheese Consumption Amid the Pandemic
- Rising Consumption of Cheese Powder Fuels Demand for Processing Equipment
- Global Cheese Powder Market Size (in US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Longer Shelf Life Attribute Drives Market for Milk Powders, Presenting Opportunities for Processing Equipment
- Whole Milk Powder Exports ('000 Tonnes) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2020
- Skim Milk Powder Exports ('000 Tonnes) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2020
- Growing Cost of Energy and Power for Processing Equipment Shifts Focus onto Energy Efficient Equipment
- Pasteurization Equipment: Concerns over Safety of Dairy Products Fuel Demand
- Growing Role of Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders in Dairy Processing Industry
- Widening Applications of Membrane Separation Technology Augurs Well for Membrane Filtration Equipment Market
- HPP Equipment Gains Popularity in Producing Dairy Products
- After Sales Services: A Critical Demand of Dairy Processors to Ensure Operational Efficiencies
- Dairy Products for Lactose Intolerance Present Opportunities for Equipment Makers
- Global Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market by Product (in %) for 2020
- Lactose Content of Dairy and Select Dairy Products
- Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-Intolerance Drive Sales of Lactose-free Cheese
- Evolving Food Service Industry and Rising Demand for Dairy Products to Influence Demand Trends in Dairy Processing Equipment Market
- Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
- Innovative Packaging and Target-Based Promotions to Drive Dairy Products, Presenting Opportunities for Equipment Market
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Challenges Facing Dairy Processing Equipment Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
