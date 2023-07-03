A new commissioning for Boralex in France

English French

PARIS, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the commissioning of the 12 MW Préveranges wind farm in the Cher department of France. The commissioning of this wind farm brings Boralex's installed capacity in France to 1,210 MW and its total capacity worldwide to 3,029 MW.



The wind farm, located in the communes of Saint-Saturnin and Préveranges, consists of 4 Nordex N117 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 3 MW. The wind farm will produce 22.5 GWh of green energy annually, enough to cover the annual electricity needs of approximately 11,000 French residents. The wind farm will be maintained by Boralex teams based in Cournon d'Auvergne (63), less than two hours away from the site.

This is Boralex's 6th wind farm in operation in the Centre-Val-de-Loire region, where the Company's production now covers the annual consumption of more than 110,000 people in the region. In France as a whole, more than 1 million people now benefit from Boralex's green electricity production.

"Electricity needs are rising steeply as we move away from fossil fuels. Competitive, mature and rapidly deployable, wind and solar are the only energy sources capable of supporting this societal and energy transition through to 2030. Built in 10 months, the Préveranges wind farm is already making a concrete contribution to France's low-carbon strategy. It is the second Boralex wind farm to be commissioned in 2023," said Nicolas Wolff, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Europe at Boralex.

With this commissioning, Boralex continues its efforts to achieve its Strategic Plan 2025, with the objective of reaching 4.4 GW of installed capacity worldwide.

