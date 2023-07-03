Global Industrial IoT Display Market Size To Worth USD 3.03 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 12.3%

New York, United States , July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial IoT Display Market Size is to grow from USD 0.95 billion in 2022 to USD 3.03 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period.

Industrial IoT display refers to the integration of IoT technology with display systems in industrial settings. It enables real-time monitoring and visualization of data from connected devices and sensors, empowering operators with actionable insights. These displays offer intuitive dashboards and graphical interfaces to provide comprehensive representations of critical information. With features like remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data analytics, Industrial IoT displays enhance operational efficiency and decision-making processes. They play a crucial role in optimizing productivity, minimizing downtime, and facilitating smart and connected industrial ecosystems through seamless connectivity and scalable solutions.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Industrial IoT Display Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (TFT-LCD, LED, OLED, and E-Paper display), By Panel Size (Less than 10", Between 10" and 20", and More than 20"), By Application (Human Machine Interface, Remote Monitoring, Interactive Display, Electronic Shelf Labels, and Others), By End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Transportation, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

The more than 20 segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.5% during the forecast period.

Based on the type of panel size, the global industrial IoT display market is segmented into less than 10”, between 10” and 20”, and more than 20”. The more than 20" display segment is projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors. The increasing demand for larger displays in various industries such as advertising, entertainment, retail, and gaming is driving market growth. Larger displays provide a more immersive and engaging experience for users. The declining prices of larger display panels, along with advancements in display technologies, make them more accessible to a wider consumer base. Additionally, the growing trend of multi-display setups and the need for higher resolution and screen real estate in sectors like design, video editing, and data visualization are driving the demand for more than 20" displays.

The human-machine interface segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.1% during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global industrial IoT display market is segmented into human-machine interface, remote monitoring, interactive display, electronic shelf labels, and others. The human-machine interface (HMI) segment is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period. HMI plays a vital role in industrial settings by facilitating the interaction between humans and machines. With the advent of Industrial IoT, there is a growing need for advanced HMI displays that provide intuitive and user-friendly interfaces for monitoring, controlling, and optimizing industrial processes. These displays enable operators to visualize real-time data, make informed decisions, and enhance operational efficiency. The increasing focus on automation, smart manufacturing, and Industry 4.0 initiatives further drives the demand for HMI displays.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 15.4% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is poised to experience rapid growth in the forecast period in the industrial IoT display market. Several factors contribute to this growth. The region has a strong manufacturing base and is witnessing rapid industrialization, driving the demand for advanced display solutions to optimize processes. The increasing adoption of IoT technologies and digital transformation initiatives by industries in countries like China, India, and Japan is fueling the demand for IoT displays. Additionally, the rising investments in smart cities, infrastructure development, and Industry 4.0 initiatives further propel the market growth. Moreover, the presence of major technology players, supportive government initiatives, and a large consumer base in the region contribute to the positive outlook for the Asia-Pacific industrial IoT display market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global industrial IoT display market include E Ink Holdings Inc., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Advantech Co., Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Sharp Corporation, PDi Digital, Planar Systems, Inc., Winmate Inc., Maple Systems Inc., American Industrial Systems Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Innolux Corporation, Display Technology Ltd., LG Electronics, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and among others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global industrial IoT display market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Industrial IoT Display Market, By Technology

TFT-LCD

LED

OLED

E-Paper display

Industrial IoT Display Market, By Panel Size

Less than 10”

Between 10”and 20”

More than 20”

Industrial IoT Display Market, By Application

Human Machine Interface

Remote Monitoring

Interactive Display

Electronic Shelf Labels

Others

Industrial IoT Display Market, By End-Use Industry

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Power

Transportation

Others

Industrial IoT Display Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



