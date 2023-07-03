Cryogenic Tanks Global Market is Projected to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2030: Increasing Role of Cryogenic Equipment in Electronics Industry to Spur Growth

Dublin, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryogenic Tanks: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cryogenic Tanks estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Liquid Nitrogen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Cryogenic Tanks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

AIR WATER INC

Chart Industries, Inc.

Cryofab Inc

Cryolor

Cryoquip

Eden Cryogenics LLC

FIBA Technologies, Inc

Gardner Cryogenics

INOX India Pvt Ltd

ISISAN ISI SAN. VE TIC .A.S

Linde plc

Suretank Group Ltd.

VRV S.r.L

Wessington Cryogenics

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 546 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Cryogenic Tanks: An Introduction

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Liquid Nitrogen Emerges as the Leading Segment

Storage Application Drives Market Growth

Manufacturing: The Largest End-Use Market

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Cryogenic Tanks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Applications of Cryogenics Presents Growth Opportunity for Cryogenic Tanks Market

Growing Role of Cryogenics in Industrial Manufacturing Fosters Growth in Cryogenic Tanks Market

Metal Processing Industry Emerges as the Major End-Use Market for Cryogenic Tanks

Global Steel Processing Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Widespread Use of Cryogenic Technology for Food Processing and Preservation to Boost Market Prospects

Global Frozen Food Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Rising Importance of Cryogenic Gases for Improving Quality of Foods

Liquid Nitrogen Takes the Icing on Cakes and Bakes

Enhancing Shelf Life of Products: A Key Advantage

Cryogenic Food Freezing Taps Benefits of Liquid Nitrogen Vis-a-vis other Gases

Cryogenic Tanks for Regulating Temperature in Cold Storage Chains

Rising Demand for LNG Drives Demand for Cryogenic Tanks

Global Primary Energy Consumption by Source (in %) for 2018 and 2040

Global Gas Supply Breakdown by Source (in %) for 2019

Global LNG Imports Breakdown by Region (in %) for 2019

Global LNG Liquefaction Capacity Addition ( in MT) for the Years 2015-2020

Shift Towards Renewable Energy Enhances Importance of Cryogenic Energy Storage System, Driving Market Growth

World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Cryogenics and Superconductivity for Affordable Energy Storage and Generation

Worldwide Steel Production Trends Impact Cryogenic Tanks Market

Global Crude Steel Monthly Production (in Million Tonnes) for the Period Jul-2019 to Jul-2020

With Cryogenics Finding Increased Adoption in Medical Applications, Cryogenic Tanks Market Poised for Growth

Rising Importance of Cryogenic Tanks for Fast Biological Sample Preservation and Rapid Vaccine Freezing

Storage and Shipping of COVID-19 Vaccines Drives Efforts to Develop Cryogenic Containers

COVID-19 Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology and Clinical Stage

Increasing Role of Cryogenic Equipment in Electronics Industry to Spur Growth

Growing Demand for Liquid Oxygen to Fuel Growth in Cryogenic Tanks Market

Surge in Demand for Medical Oxygen Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Market Prospects

Market to Benefit from Rising Use of Liquid Oxygen in Water Treatment

Growing Use of Cryogenic Tanks in Space Technology

Cryogenic Applications for Mars Missions

Introduction of Newer Technologies in Space Systems Bodes Well for Cryogenic Tanks Market

Growing Need for Transportation Tanks for Cryogenic Liquids: A Major Growth Opportunity

Bulk Storage of Liquefied Gases Necessitates Investments into Cryogenic Storage Tanks

Manufacturers Up the Ante in Cryogenic Innovations

CryoHub Innovation Project

Researchers Develop New Snap Freezing Device for Liquid Nitrogen

Cryogenic Leakage in Tanks: A Major Concern

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

