Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market Report 2023-2030 By Component (Wearable Pumps, Accessories), Technology (Manual Pumps, Battery Operated Pumps, Smart Pumps), Region, and Segment

The global wearable breast pumps market size is expected to reach USD 975.47 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.38% over the forecast period. Favorable reimbursement policies and increasing patient disposable income are further anticipated to propel the demand for wearable breast pumps.



The decreasing infant mortality rate is supplementing the growth of the market. For instance, according to Knoema, the infant mortality rate in Japan fell from 13.4 deaths per 1,000 births in 1970, to 1.80 deaths in 2019. Similarly, as per Statistics Canada, the infant death rate has fallen from 4.8 per 1,000 in 2018 to 4.5 in 2020 in Canada. Such instances are expected to increase the demand for wearable breast pumps, thereby, propelling the market growth over the forecast period.



An increase in women's employment rate is expected to be a high-impact rendering driver of the market. For instance, as per International Labor Organization, the female working population in Australia has touched 60%. Similarly, as per the similar source, the female employment rate in high income countries is estimated to be 53%, whereas, the same in low income and upper middle-income countries is calculated to be 56% and 55% respectively. Working women have a relatively high disposable income, as a result can help the market impel.



The presence of various e-commerce sites offering wearable breast pumps will further aid in the sales of the products through these sales channels in the forecast period. Willow, Elvie, Medela, and Amazon, are few prominent e-commerce sites that offers substantial discounts, and prompt customer service on various wearable breast pumps, owing to which individuals prefer to shop from online sites.



The decline in the COVID-19 population is anticipated to boost market growth. Recently, many companies have called back their employees to work from office. For instance, companies such as Sun Pharmaceuticals, Biocon, and JP Morgan are planning to start work from office. This will surge the need for wearable breast pumps for working women, thereby propelling the market growth in post-COVID-19 time. Similarly, to cope with the rising demand many companies are launching new products and expanding their geographic presence. For instance, in February 2021, Medela LLC launched a new category expansion and breast care products with the aim of meeting customer requirements. This was expected to expand the customer base of the company.



Wearable Breast Pumps Market Report Highlights

Based on components, the wearable pumps segment dominated the market with a share of 57.9% in 2022 and is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate owing to its increasing demand over the forecast period. As lactating mothers are becoming more aware of the importance and benefits of breastfeeding.

On the basis of technology, the battery powered wearable breast pump segment dominated the market with a share of 48.69% in 2022. This can be credited to their lightweight and compact designs. Moreover, women can also easily stash them into their bags and are barely noticeable.

North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 52.4% in 2022 owing to a rise in women's employment rate in the U.S. and supportive reimbursement policies for wearable breast pumps.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $518.76 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $975.47 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation And Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information Or Data Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation & Validation

1.6 Model Details

1.7 List Of Secondary Sources

1.8 List Of Primary Sources

1.9 List Of Abbreviations

1.10 Objectives



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Wearable Breast Pumps Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 User Perspective Analysis

3.3.1 Consumer Behavior Analysis

3.3.2 Market Influencer Analysis

3.4 List Of Key End-Users

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Surge In Women's Employment Rates

3.5.1.2 Growing Awareness About Wearable Breast Pumps

3.5.1.3 Presence Of Favorable Demographics

3.5.1.4 Increasing Number Of Milk Banks

3.5.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.5.2.1 High Prices Of Breast Pumps

3.5.2.2 Adoption Of Breastmilk Substitute

3.5.3 Market Opportunities Analysis

3.5.3.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure In Emerging Economies

3.6 Wearable Breast Pumps: Market Analysis Tools

3.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On Market

Chapter 4 Wearable Breast Pumps Market: Segment Analysis, By Component, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition And Scope

4.2 Component Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market, By Component, 2018 To 2030

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030

4.5.1 Wearable Pumps

4.5.2 Accessories

Chapter 5 Wearable Breast Pumps Market: Segment Analysis, By Technology, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition And Scope

5.2 Technology Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Wearable Breast Pumps Market, By Technology, 2018 To 2030

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030

5.5.1 Manual Wearable Breast Pumps

5.5.2 Battery Operated Wearable Breast Pumps

5.5.3 Smart Wearable Breast Pumps

Chapter 6 Wearable Breast Pumps Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Component, By Technology, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Regional market share analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Regional Marketplace: Key Takeaways

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.6. Latin America

6.7. MEA

Chapter 7 Wearable Breast Pumps Market - Competitive Analysis

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2 Company Categorization

7.2.1 Innovators

7.2.2 Market Leaders

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.3.1 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

7.3.2 Major Deals And Strategic Alliances

7.3.3 Market Entry Strategies

7.4 Company Profiles

7.4.1 MEDELA AG

7.4.2 AMEDA, INC.

7.4.3 WILLOW INNOVATION, INC.

7.4.4 PHILIPS

7.4.5 ELVIE (CHIARO COMPONENT LTD)

7.4.6 FREEMIE

7.4.7 BABYBUDDHA PRODUCT, LLC

7.4.8 SPECTRA

7.4.9 IAPOY

7.4.10 LAVIE MOM

