TCM Group A/S: TCM Group A/S has completed the acquisition of Aubo Production A/S and registered the capital increase resolved by the board of directors on 26 June 2023

English Danish

TCM GROUP A/S: TCM GROUP HAS COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF AUBO PRODUCTION A/S AND THE SELLERS HAVE SUBSCRIBED FOR THE SHARES ISSUED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ON 26 JUNE 2023

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 176/2023

Tvis, 3 July 2023

TCM Group A/S has completed the acquisition of Aubo Production A/S and registered the capital increase resolved by the board of directors on 26 June 2023

As announced in company announcement no. 169/2023 of 26 June 2023, the board of directors has decided to issue 149,925 shares as part of the payment to the sellers of Aubo Production A/S. Today, the new shares have been subscribed for in connection with the completion of the acquisition of Aubo Production A/S.

The new shares carry the same rights in all respects as the existing shares in TCM Group A/S. The new shares will be negotiable instruments, and no restrictions will apply to their negotiability. The rights conferred by the new shares, including voting and dividend rights, will apply from today when the capital increase is registered with the Danish Business Authority. The shares must be registered in the company's register of shareholders.

The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the permanent ISIN code for the existing shares, DK0060915478 within a few days.

The new articles of association of TCM Group A/S are attached.

For further information:

Torben Paulin, CEO of TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

Thomas Hjannung, CFO of TCM Group A/S, +45 97 43 52 00

IR contact: ir@tcmgroup.dk

Attachments