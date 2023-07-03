Global Hair Preparations Market Set to Surge, Driven by Rising Beauty Concerns and Growing Aging Population

Dublin, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Preparations Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the hair preparations market recorded a value of nearly $126,937.4 million in 2022, representing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% since 2017. The market is projected to reach $189,290.0 million in 2027, growing at a rate of 8.3%, and is anticipated to continue expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% thereafter, eventually reaching $289,121.2 million by 2032.

The hair preparations market is characterized by a fragmented landscape with numerous players, with the top ten competitors accounting for 21.52% of the total market in 2021. Key players include industry leaders such as L'Oreal S.A, The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever Plc, Natura & Co, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc, Revlon Inc, BASF SE, and Kao Corporation.

The historic period's growth was fueled by extensive marketing campaigns for hair care products, government initiatives promoting hair health, increased disposable income, and rising hair-related concerns. However, the hair preparations market faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated health hazards.

Looking ahead, the market's growth will be driven by factors such as the increasing demand for spa and salon services, rising beauty concerns, and a growing aging population. Nevertheless, potential obstacles include the high prices of hair spa services and geopolitical tensions such as the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The hair preparations market is segmented by type, distribution channel, gender, and based on type. Shampoo emerged as the largest segment, accounting for 35.4% of the market share in 2022, while the conditioner segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2027.

In terms of distribution channels, hypermarkets/supermarkets dominated the market with a 45.4% share in 2022, while online stores are projected to experience the highest growth rate during the period 2022-2027, at a CAGR of 8.8%.

By gender, the female segment held the largest market share, accounting for 63.0% in 2022, while the male segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.8% during 2022-2027.

Furthermore, the market is segmented based on type into organic and chemical, with the chemical segment occupying a 90.0% share in 2022

