Cell Culture Reagents Market Size to Surpass US$ 13.99 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the global cell culture reagents market was valued at US$ 4.30 billion and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.6% to reach US$ 13.99 billion by 2031.

The global market for cell culture reagents was analyzed and is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period. Organic compounds that begin naturally occurring chain reactions in the body and inorganic substances that may be employed in purposely manufactured reactions are examples of cell culture reagents.

Recent Development in the Global Cell Culture Reagents Market:

In October 2022, Cytiva bought Cevec Pharmaceuticals GmbH, intended to boost Cytiva's leadership position in biomanufacturing solutions.

In February 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a 15-year strategic cooperation deal that allows dedicated large-scale production in the United States.

Cell Culture Reagents Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 4.30 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 13.99 billion CAGR 12.6% Base Year For Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The increasing demand for tissue culture research is driving the cell culture media market revenue growth.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases and technical developments are boosting the demand for cell culture reagents.

The manufacture of novel biopharmaceuticals and diagnostic agents is propelling the revenue share.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The increased importance of reagents in conventional research, and the development and manufacture of vital biomolecules and pharmaceuticals, are driving the revenue growth of the global cell culture reagents market. Furthermore, the growing scope of cell culture in manufacturing and stem cell research, contract research, and a shift in inclination toward utilizing serum-free and customized media solutions are all key drivers for market revenue growth.

However, factors such as a rigorous regulatory framework, the requirement for complex manufacturing techniques and skill sets, the use of transgenic animals and plants, and ethical concerns regarding animal sources impede market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product

Based on product, the global cell culture reagents market is segmented into supplements, cryoprotective reagents, antibiotics/antimycotics, growth factors and cytokines cell dissociation reagents, buffers & chemicals, balanced salt solutions, contamination detection kits, and attachment and matrix factors. Due to the wise use of cell survival, proliferation, and performance, the growth factors, and cytokines segment accounts for the largest market revenue share, possibly increasing the quality of research.

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the global cell culture reagents market is segmented into bioproduction, diagnostics, cancer research, drug screening & development, and stem cell research. The bioproduction segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market owing to its efficacy in treating diseases. Monoclonal antibody manufacturing, therapeutic protein synthesis, vaccine production, and cell and gene therapy are all subsegments of bioproduction.

Segmentation By End-User

Based on the end-user, the global cell culture reagents market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and diagnostic laboratories. Due to the increased use of cell culture consumables in commercial and research bioproduction, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounts for the largest revenue share, substantially increasing the purchase.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global cell culture reagents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to numerous R&D projects, technological improvements, and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure, North America accounts for the most significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

Following is a list of market players in the global market for cell culture reagents:

Becton, Dickinson & Company

HiMedia Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Report Coverage

Growth Plus reports studied the global market for cell culture reagents in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

CELL CULTURE REAGENTS MARKET TOC

