Global Ocean Energy (Tidal Stream and Wave) Market to Reach 1.3 Million Kilowatts by 2030

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 6 Million Kilowatts, While China is Forecast to Grow at 42.2% CAGR



The Ocean Energy (Tidal Stream and Wave) market in the U.S. is estimated at 6 Million Kilowatts in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 122.8 Million Kilowatts by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 42.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 38.4% and 37.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, UK is forecast to grow at approximately 47.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 49 Featured)

- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.

- Tocardo International BV

- Aquamarine Power Limited

- Bluewater Energy Services BV

- Carnegie Clean Energy Limited





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw

Spotlight on Renewable Energy

Ocean Energy (Tidal Stream and Wave) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Ocean Energy: Prelude

Wave Energy

Global Wave Energy Devices Breakdown (%) by Application: 2017

Major Resources

Tidal Energy

Tidal Streams

Floating Offshore Wind Turbine (FOWT)

Ocean Thermal Energy

Salt Power

Ocean: One of the Largest Renewable Energy Sources

Worldwide Major Locations with Mean Tidal Range >5 Meters

Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need

for Alternative Energy Sources

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement

(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North

America over the Period 2010-2030

Shift to Renewable Sources of Energy: An Inevitable Reality

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2030 & 2040):

Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and

Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal

and Renewables

Huge Untapped Kinetic Energy Potential of Oceans: A Fundamental

Growth Driver

Fast Facts

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Market Inhibitors

Government Intervention Critical for Commercial Success of

Ocean Energy

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy

Sources in Select Countries

Global Market Outlook

Europe Leads the Global Ocean Energy Market

Asia-Pacific: Frontrunner in Tidal Barrage Power Plants

World Brands

Competition

Ocean Energy: A Highly Fragmented Market

Total Number of Patents Filed for Marine Energy Technology

Worldwide for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2016

Recent Industry Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Growing Number of Wave Energy Projects Worldwide Drives Strong

Market Growth

Select Wave Power Stations Worldwide

Tidal Energy Gains Momentum

MeyGen: A Multi-Turbine Tidal Stream Project in Scotland

Tidal Energy Projects Worldwide

Select Tidal Projects (Existing & Proposed) Worldwide

Tidal Stream Projects Lends Traction to Market Growth

Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) - A Niche Segment

OTEC Project on the South Pacific Ocean

Select FOWT Projects Worldwide: Project Proponent, Technology,

Location, Capacity (MW) and Scheduled Completion

Select FOWT Projects Worldwide: Project Proponent, Technology,

Location, Capacity (MW) and Scheduled Completion

Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Sources Benefit Market

Expansion

Superior Attributes of Tidal Energy Attract New Developers,

Benefits Market Adoption

Horizontal Axis Turbines Grab Lion?s Share of Tidal Energy Devices

Tidal Energy: Abundant Resources despite Technology Barriers

Despite Dominance of Tidal Energy, Wave Energy Garner Growing

Attention and Investments

Small Islands Provide Big Push for Ocean Thermal Energy

Conversion Plants

Wave Energy Sector Sees a Wave of Innovations

Technology Developments to Harness Salt Power

Burgeoning Global Population Propels Demand for Electric Power

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Key Challenges Hampering Ocean Energy Development

Financial Support and Markets

Administrative and Environmental Issues

Environmental Challenges

Administrative Issues

Social Acceptance Impediments

Availability of Grid Close to Projects

Grid Integration

Technology Advancements



UNITED STATES

Ocean Energy (Tidal Stream and Wave) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Vast Shoreline and Favorable Regulations Drive Strong Market

Growth

Wave Power Projects in the US

Federal Government Funding in Ocean Energy

Early Stage Device Design Research Projects

Open Sea Test Sites in the US

Hawaii Powering the US Ocean Energy Market

Wave Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy

CANADA

Major Tidal Stream and Wave Energy Projects in Canada: Project

Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Launch Year

Investments in Tidal Power Increase in Canada

Challenges Faced

Canadian Open Sea Test Sites

JAPAN

Ocean Energy (Tidal Stream and Wave) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Japan Offers Significant Opportunities in Marine Energy Generation

Development of Ocean Energy Gains Traction in Japan Following

the Natural Disaster

CHINA

Ocean Energy (Tidal Stream and Wave) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

A New Wave Energy Turbine Commissioned on the Coast Close to

Wuhan City in China

Ocean Energy Projects in China

Chinese Open Sea Test Sites

Technology Advancements in Tidal Power Harnessing

EUROPE

Ocean Energy (Tidal Stream and Wave) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Myriad Benefits of Ocean Energy Promote Sustainable Energy

Development

Europe Moves Ahead to Tap Tidal and Wave Energy

Mitigates Carbon Emissions and Climate Change

Supports Grid Stability and Lowers Systems Cost

Benefits Associated Sectors

Reduces Dependence on Diesel Generation

FRANCE

Ocean Energy (Tidal Stream and Wave) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

French Open Sea Test Sites

UNITED KINGDOM

Ocean Energy (Tidal Stream and Wave) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

UK Open Sea Test Sites

Major Challenges to Surmount for the UK Ocean Energy Market

Commercialization

Reduced Production Costs

Stability and Continuity in Policies

Contracts for Difference

Select Projects

PORTUGAL

REST OF EUROPE

Portugal

Open Sea Sites

Spain Open Sea Test Sites

Ireland Open Sea Test Sites

Sweden Open Sea Test Sites

Denmark Open Sea Test Sites

Belgium Open Sea Test Sites

REST OF WORLD

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea



