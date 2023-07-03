Global Mobile Games Market to Reach $237.2 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Games Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032244/?utm_source=GNW

Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.6% CAGR and reach US$166 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Mobile Games market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 262 Featured)

- Activision Blizzard, Inc.

- Electronic Arts Inc.

- Kabam Games, Inc.

- NetEase Inc

- Nintendo Co., Ltd.

- Rovio Entertainment Corporation

- TakeTwo Interactive

- Tencent Holdings Limited

- Ubisoft

- Zynga, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032244/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Mobile Games - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Mobile Games Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Mobile Games by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Smartphones by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Smartphones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Other Devices by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Mobile Games Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 11: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: USA 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Mobile Games Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 17: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Mobile Games Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 20: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: China Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: China 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Mobile Games Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 23: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Games by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Mobile Games Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 29: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: France Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: France 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Mobile Games Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 35: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Mobile Games Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 38: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 40: UK 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 41: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 44: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Games by

Device - Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games

by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Smartphones and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Mobile Games Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Games by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Games by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Games by

Device - Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Mobile Games Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Australia Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 58: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Mobile Games Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 59: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: India Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 61: India 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 62: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: South Korea Historic Review for Mobile Games by

Device - Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other

Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Games

by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Mobile

Games by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Smartphones and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

Mobile Games Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Games by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: Latin America Historic Review for Mobile Games by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Mobile Games by

Device - Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 74: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Argentina Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021

and % CAGR



Table 76: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



BRAZIL

Table 77: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Brazil Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 79: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



MEXICO

Table 80: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Mexico Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 83: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other

Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Mobile

Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Mobile

Games by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Smartphones and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



MIDDLE EAST

Mobile Games Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Games by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Middle East Historic Review for Mobile Games by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Mobile Games by

Device - Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IRAN

Table 92: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Iran Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Iran 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ISRAEL

Table 95: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Israel Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Israel 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 98: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Mobile Games by

Device - Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Saudi Arabia 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 101: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: UAE Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 103: UAE 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones and

Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other

Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Mobile Games

by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Mobile

Games by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Smartphones and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AFRICA

Mobile Games Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Games by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Africa Historic Review for Mobile Games by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 109: Africa 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Games by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032244/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________