Global AR and VR Display Market Size To Worth USD 14.97 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 27.2%

New York, United States , July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global AR and VR Display Market Size is to grow from USD 1.35 billion in 2022 to USD 14.97 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.2% during the forecast period.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) displays are immersive technologies that revolutionize how we perceive and interact with digital content. AR overlays computer-generated graphics onto the real world, enhancing our perception and providing real-time information. VR creates fully immersive virtual environments, transporting users to computer-generated realms. Both rely on high-resolution screens, precise tracking systems, and advanced optics. AR and VR displays find applications in gaming, education, healthcare, architecture, and more, unlocking new possibilities for entertainment, learning, and communication. These technologies offer immersive experiences that blur the line between the physical and digital worlds, opening up exciting opportunities for various industries and enhancing user engagement.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for AR and VR display market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the AR and VR display market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segment of the AR and VR display market.

Aerospace & defense is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of around 29.5% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global AR and VR display market is segmented into consumer, commercial, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, energy, and others. The aerospace and defense segment are projected to experience significant growth in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors because the aerospace and defense industry is increasingly adopting AR and VR technologies for training purposes, allowing pilots and military personnel to simulate realistic scenarios and improve their skills. AR and VR are being utilized for maintenance and repair operations, enabling technicians to access real-time information and instructions in a hands-free and immersive manner. Additionally, AR and VR can enhance situational awareness and improve decision-making in critical aerospace and defense operations. With the continuous advancement of AR and VR technologies and their proven benefits in the sector, the aerospace and defense segment is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

The virtual reality (VR) segment held the largest market share with around 74.5% in 2022.

Based on technology, the global AR and VR display market is segmented into AR and VR. The virtual reality (VR) segment has historically held a larger market share in the global AR and VR display market. This can be attributed to the early adoption and popularity of VR technologies in gaming, entertainment, and immersive experiences. VR headsets and devices have gained significant traction among consumers, offering fully immersive virtual environments. The growing demand for VR content, applications, and gaming experiences has contributed to the dominance of the VR segment.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to highest CAGR of around 30.5% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the highest growth in the forecast period for several reasons such as an increase in smartphone adoption and internet penetration in countries like China, India, and South Korea, creating a large consumer base for AR and VR technologies. The region is witnessing rapid advancements in technology and innovation, with major players investing heavily in AR and VR development. Additionally, the presence of a young and tech-savvy population, coupled with increasing disposable incomes, is driving the demand for immersive and interactive experiences. Moreover, various industries in the region, such as gaming, entertainment, and manufacturing, are embracing AR and VR solutions, further fueling the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global AR and VR display market include Samsung Electronics, Sony, LG Display, eMagin Corporation, Kopin Corporation, AU Optronics, Japan Display, Barco, BOE Technology, Syndiant and among others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global AR and VR display market based on the below-mentioned segments:

AR and VR Display Market, By Technology

AR

VR

AR and VR Display Market, By Display Technology

OLED

LCD

Others

AR and VR Display Market, By Device Type

AR HMDs

VR HMDs

AR HUDs

VR Projectors

AR and VR Display Market, By Application

Consumer

Commercial

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Others

AR and VR Display Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



