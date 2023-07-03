Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Press release 3 July 2023 at 15:05 EEST

Talenom Plc will publish its Half-year Financial Report 2023 on Friday 21 July 2023

Talenom Plc will publish its Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2023 on Friday 21 July 2023 at around 9:00 EEST. The company's CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala and CFO Matti Eilonen will present the main points of the release in a live webcast on 21 July 2023 at 10:00 EEST. The webcast will be in Finnish.

You can watch the webcast live at https://talenom.videosync.fi/osavuosikatsaus-q2-2023



The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company’s website at https://investors.talenom.com/en

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom in brief

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 17% between 2005 and 2022. In 2022, Talenom’s net sales was some EUR 102 million and the company has more than 1,300 employees in Finland, Sweden, Spain and Italy at the end of the year. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: investors.talenom.com/en