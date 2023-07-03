Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031988/?utm_source=GNW
Parenteral Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Intravenous (IV) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Allergan PLC
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Apria Healthcare Group, Inc.
- American Regent, Inc.
- Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc.
- DRINKmaple
- Earth Science Tech
- Calea Limited
- Enduropacks, Inc.
- DexTech Medical
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Pandemic Affects Demand for Intravenous Solutions
Elective Surgeries Suffer Amid COVID-19, Affecting Demand for
IV Solutions
COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery Volumes in the US
in 2020
COVID-19 Results in Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries &
Extended Waiting Times
Competition
Intravenous (IV) Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
An Introduction to Intravenous (IV) Solutions
Types of Intravenous Solutions
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
TPN Emerges as the Largest Segment in the IV Solutions Market
Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions: The Major Nutrient Type
Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future
Growth
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Prominent Trends to Watch-For in Intravenous Solutions Arena
Intravenous Therapy Faces Supply Shortages in the US
Sudden Shortage of Sodium Chloride Solutions from COVID
Medical Plastic Shortages Add to the Supply Woes
Resources for Healthcare Providers
Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Need for
Nutrition Management Augurs Well for the Market Growth
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Growing Prevalence of Malnutrition in Hospitalized Patients to
Fuel Need for IV Solutions
Daily Requirements for Adults (Male and Female) by Nutrient Type
Energy Requirements by Age and Gender
Intravenous Fluids: The Lifeblood of Modern Healthcare
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for
Additional Nutrition Enhances Need to Administer IV Solutions
Rising Cancer Incidence and Need for Nutritional Support
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by
Cancer Site for 2020
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2020
Alarming Rise in Diabetes Incidence Worldwide
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045)
Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with
Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045
Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic
Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045
Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection
Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs
(in Thousands) by Region for 2020
Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
Nutritional Management of Patients with Neurological Diseases
Burden of Neurological Diseases: Deaths Per 100,000 Population
due to Neurological Conditions in Select Countries
Concerns over Fluid Depletion from Body Due to GI & Diarrheal
Diseases Necessitate IV Fluid Administration
Growing Numbers of Pre-term Births Drives Demand for IV Solutions
Top Countries Ranked by Most Number of Preterm Births
Countries with Highest Preterm Birth Rates: Number of Preterm
Births Per 100 Live Births by Top Countries
Demand Rises for Home Intravenous Nutritional Therapies
Premixed IV Nutrition: A Step towards Safer Medication Practices
Premixed Formulations Present Efficient Delivery System
Iron Replacement Therapies: Potential for Growth
Growing Demand for Low-Cost Intravenous Nutrition Solutions
COVID-19 Outbreak: Combating Medication Errors in IV Infusion
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Challenges Confronting IV Solutions Market
Issues with Traditional IV Tubing
Multi-Lumen IV Tubing to the Rescue
Innovative Multi-Lumen Tubing to Rethink IV Administration &
Patient Experience
The Future of Smart Infusion Pumps for Intravenous Therapy
Looks Bright
IV Solutions for Hypernatremia
Albumin (Human) Injection for Hypovolemia Treatment
Rising Focus on Blow-Fill-Seal Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Peripheral Parenteral
Nutrition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Peripheral Parenteral
Nutrition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single Dose Amino Acids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Single Dose Amino Acids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Single Dose Amino Acids
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins & Minerals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Vitamins & Minerals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins & Minerals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Carbohydrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Carbohydrates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Carbohydrates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parenteral Lipid Emulsion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Parenteral Lipid Emulsion
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Lipid
Emulsion by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Nutrients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Nutrients by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Nutrients by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and
Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions by
Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino
Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid
Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions by
Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,
Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,
Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and
Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral
Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino
Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid
Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,
Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,
Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and
Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral
Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino
Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid
Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,
Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,
Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and
Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral
Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino
Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid
Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,
Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,
Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and
Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral
Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino
Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid
Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,
Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,
Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and
Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral
Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino
Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid
Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,
Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,
Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and
Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral
Parenteral Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino
Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid
Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins &
Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other
Nutrients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,
Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and
Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral
Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino
Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid
Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,
Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,
Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and
Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions by
Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Parenteral
Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino
Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid
Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions by
Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,
Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,
Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and
Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral
Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino
Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid
Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,
Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,
Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and
Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral
Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino
Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid
Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions
by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,
Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,
Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition
and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Intravenous (IV)
Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral
Parenteral Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous
(IV) Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2030
Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Intravenous (IV) Solutions estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.5% over the period 2022-2030.
