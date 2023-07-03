Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market to Reach $21.7 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031988/?utm_source=GNW

Parenteral Nutrition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$15.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Intravenous (IV) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured)

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Baxter International, Inc.

- Fresenius Kabi AG

- Allergan PLC

- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

- Apria Healthcare Group, Inc.

- American Regent, Inc.

- Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc.

- DRINKmaple

- Earth Science Tech

- Calea Limited

- Enduropacks, Inc.

- DexTech Medical





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031988/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Pandemic Affects Demand for Intravenous Solutions

Elective Surgeries Suffer Amid COVID-19, Affecting Demand for

IV Solutions

COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery Volumes in the US

in 2020

COVID-19 Results in Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries &

Extended Waiting Times

Competition

Intravenous (IV) Solutions - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

An Introduction to Intravenous (IV) Solutions

Types of Intravenous Solutions

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

TPN Emerges as the Largest Segment in the IV Solutions Market

Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions: The Major Nutrient Type

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions to Propel Future

Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prominent Trends to Watch-For in Intravenous Solutions Arena

Intravenous Therapy Faces Supply Shortages in the US

Sudden Shortage of Sodium Chloride Solutions from COVID

Medical Plastic Shortages Add to the Supply Woes

Resources for Healthcare Providers

Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Need for

Nutrition Management Augurs Well for the Market Growth

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Growing Prevalence of Malnutrition in Hospitalized Patients to

Fuel Need for IV Solutions

Daily Requirements for Adults (Male and Female) by Nutrient Type

Energy Requirements by Age and Gender

Intravenous Fluids: The Lifeblood of Modern Healthcare

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for

Additional Nutrition Enhances Need to Administer IV Solutions

Rising Cancer Incidence and Need for Nutritional Support

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by

Cancer Site for 2020

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region

for 2020

Alarming Rise in Diabetes Incidence Worldwide

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045)

Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with

Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030 and 2045

Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic

Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs

(in Thousands) by Region for 2020

Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

Nutritional Management of Patients with Neurological Diseases

Burden of Neurological Diseases: Deaths Per 100,000 Population

due to Neurological Conditions in Select Countries

Concerns over Fluid Depletion from Body Due to GI & Diarrheal

Diseases Necessitate IV Fluid Administration

Growing Numbers of Pre-term Births Drives Demand for IV Solutions

Top Countries Ranked by Most Number of Preterm Births

Countries with Highest Preterm Birth Rates: Number of Preterm

Births Per 100 Live Births by Top Countries

Demand Rises for Home Intravenous Nutritional Therapies

Premixed IV Nutrition: A Step towards Safer Medication Practices

Premixed Formulations Present Efficient Delivery System

Iron Replacement Therapies: Potential for Growth

Growing Demand for Low-Cost Intravenous Nutrition Solutions

COVID-19 Outbreak: Combating Medication Errors in IV Infusion

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Challenges Confronting IV Solutions Market

Issues with Traditional IV Tubing

Multi-Lumen IV Tubing to the Rescue

Innovative Multi-Lumen Tubing to Rethink IV Administration &

Patient Experience

The Future of Smart Infusion Pumps for Intravenous Therapy

Looks Bright

IV Solutions for Hypernatremia

Albumin (Human) Injection for Hypovolemia Treatment

Rising Focus on Blow-Fill-Seal Technology



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Parenteral Nutrition by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Nutrition by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Peripheral Parenteral

Nutrition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Peripheral Parenteral

Nutrition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Dose Amino Acids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Single Dose Amino Acids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Single Dose Amino Acids

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins & Minerals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Vitamins & Minerals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins & Minerals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Carbohydrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Carbohydrates by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Carbohydrates by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Parenteral Lipid Emulsion

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Parenteral Lipid

Emulsion by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Nutrients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Nutrients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Nutrients by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions by

Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino

Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid

Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions by

Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,

Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral

Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino

Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid

Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,

Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral

Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino

Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid

Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,

Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral

Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino

Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid

Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,

Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral

Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino

Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid

Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,

Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral

Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino

Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid

Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,

Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral

Parenteral Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino

Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid

Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins &

Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other

Nutrients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral

Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino

Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid

Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,

Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions by

Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Parenteral

Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino

Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid

Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions by

Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,

Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral

Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino

Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid

Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,

Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and

Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral

Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino

Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid

Emulsion and Other Nutrients - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Intravenous (IV) Solutions

by Nutrient - Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals,

Carbohydrates, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Nutrient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Dose Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals, Carbohydrates,

Parenteral Lipid Emulsion and Other Nutrients for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Intravenous (IV) Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition

and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Intravenous (IV)

Solutions by Type - Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral

Parenteral Nutrition Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Intravenous

(IV) Solutions by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Parenteral Nutrition and Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031988/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________