Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry Market to Reach $108.4 Billion by 2030

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry Market to Reach $108.4 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry estimated at US$57.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$108.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.3% over the period 2022-2030.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031961/?utm_source=GNW
Enabling Technology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$65.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Operational Technology segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

The Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 6.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)
- 3D Systems Corporation
- ABB Ltd.
- Atos SE
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Denso Corporation
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Fanuc Corporation
- Fortive
- General Electric Co.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Stratasys Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031961/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Chemical Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enabling Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Enabling Technology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Operational Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Operational Technology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paper & Pulp by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Paper & Pulp by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mining & Metals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Mining & Metals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 17: World Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type -
Enabling Technology and Operational Technology - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Chemical Industry by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enabling Technology and Operational Technology for
the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical -
Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp and
Mining & Metals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Chemical Industry by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,
Paper & Pulp and Mining & Metals for the Years 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type -
Enabling Technology and Operational Technology - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Enabling Technology and Operational Technology
for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical -
Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp and
Mining & Metals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,
Paper & Pulp and Mining & Metals for the Years 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type -
Enabling Technology and Operational Technology - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Chemical Industry by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enabling Technology and Operational Technology for
the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical -
Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp and
Mining & Metals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Chemical Industry by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,
Paper & Pulp and Mining & Metals for the Years 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type -
Enabling Technology and Operational Technology - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 31: China 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Chemical Industry by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enabling Technology and Operational Technology for
the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical -
Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp and
Mining & Metals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: China 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Chemical Industry by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,
Paper & Pulp and Mining & Metals for the Years 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Chemical Industry by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030

Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type -
Enabling Technology and Operational Technology - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 37: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Enabling Technology and Operational Technology
for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical -
Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp and
Mining & Metals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,
Paper & Pulp and Mining & Metals for the Years 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type -
Enabling Technology and Operational Technology - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: France 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Enabling Technology and Operational Technology
for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical -
Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp and
Mining & Metals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 43: France 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,
Paper & Pulp and Mining & Metals for the Years 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type -
Enabling Technology and Operational Technology - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Enabling Technology and Operational Technology
for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical -
Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp and
Mining & Metals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 47: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things
(IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,
Paper & Pulp and Mining & Metals for the Years 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type -
Enabling Technology and Operational Technology - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 49: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Chemical Industry by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enabling Technology and Operational Technology for
the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical -
Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp and
Mining & Metals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT)
in Chemical Industry by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage,
Paper & Pulp and Mining & Metals for the Years 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type -
Enabling Technology and Operational Technology - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 53: UK 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT) in
Chemical Industry by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enabling Technology and Operational Technology for the
Years 2023 & 2030

Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical -
Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp and
Mining & Metals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 55: UK 8-Year Perspective for Internet of Things (IoT) in
Chemical Industry by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Paper &
Pulp and Mining & Metals for the Years 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type -
Enabling Technology and Operational Technology - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Enabling Technology and
Operational Technology for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical -
Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp and
Mining & Metals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 59: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food &
Beverage, Paper & Pulp and Mining & Metals for the Years 2023 &
2030

ASIA-PACIFIC
Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type -
Enabling Technology and Operational Technology - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Enabling Technology and
Operational Technology for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical -
Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp and
Mining & Metals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food &
Beverage, Paper & Pulp and Mining & Metals for the Years 2023 &
2030

REST OF WORLD
Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type -
Enabling Technology and Operational Technology - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 65: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Enabling Technology and
Operational Technology for the Years 2023 & 2030

Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Internet of Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical -
Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp and
Mining & Metals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 67: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Internet of
Things (IoT) in Chemical Industry by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food &
Beverage, Paper & Pulp and Mining & Metals for the Years 2023 &
2030

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031961/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

 

        











    

        

        
Contact Data