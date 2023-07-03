Global Industrial Wearables Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030

Global Industrial Wearables Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Wearables estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Smart Watches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.4% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glasses segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR

The Industrial Wearables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)
- Apple Inc.
- Asus
- Epson
- Fitbit
- Fossil
- Fujitsu
- Google
- Honeywell
- HTC
- Magic Leap
- Microsoft
- Oculus VR (Facebook)
- Olympus
- Optinvent
- RealWear
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Thirdeye
- Vuzix
- Workerbase
- Zepcam


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Industrial Wearables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
