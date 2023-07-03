Global Industrial Wearables Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Wearables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031914/?utm_source=GNW

Smart Watches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.4% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Glasses segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Industrial Wearables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)

- Apple Inc.

- Asus

- Epson

- Fitbit

- Fossil

- Fujitsu

- Google

- Honeywell

- HTC

- Magic Leap

- Microsoft

- Oculus VR (Facebook)

- Olympus

- Optinvent

- RealWear

- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

- Thirdeye

- Vuzix

- Workerbase

- Zepcam





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031914/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Industrial Wearables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart

Bands by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Bands by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power &

Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Power & Energy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Industrial Wearables Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smart Watches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Smart Watches by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glasses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Glasses by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Headsets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Headsets by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Industry Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Industry Verticals

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Displays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 8-Year Perspective for Displays by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Connectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World 8-Year Perspective for Connectivity by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Processors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 8-Year Perspective for Processors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Components by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Industrial Wearables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Device Type - Smart Watches, Glasses,

Headsets and Smart Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Watches, Glasses, Headsets and Smart Bands for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Application - Manufacturing,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy and

Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Power & Energy and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Component - Sensors, Displays,

Connectivity, Processors and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensors,

Displays, Connectivity, Processors and Other Components for the

Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Device Type - Smart Watches, Glasses,

Headsets and Smart Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Watches, Glasses, Headsets and Smart Bands for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Application - Manufacturing,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy and

Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Power & Energy and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Component - Sensors, Displays,

Connectivity, Processors and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensors,

Displays, Connectivity, Processors and Other Components for the

Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Industrial Wearables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Device Type - Smart Watches, Glasses,

Headsets and Smart Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Watches, Glasses, Headsets and Smart Bands for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Application - Manufacturing,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy and

Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Power & Energy and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Component - Sensors, Displays,

Connectivity, Processors and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensors,

Displays, Connectivity, Processors and Other Components for the

Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Industrial Wearables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Device Type - Smart Watches, Glasses,

Headsets and Smart Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Watches, Glasses, Headsets and Smart Bands for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Application - Manufacturing,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy and

Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Power & Energy and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Component - Sensors, Displays,

Connectivity, Processors and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensors,

Displays, Connectivity, Processors and Other Components for the

Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Industrial Wearables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Device Type - Smart Watches, Glasses,

Headsets and Smart Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Watches, Glasses, Headsets and Smart Bands for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Application - Manufacturing,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy and

Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Power & Energy and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Component - Sensors, Displays,

Connectivity, Processors and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensors,

Displays, Connectivity, Processors and Other Components for the

Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Industrial Wearables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Device Type - Smart Watches, Glasses,

Headsets and Smart Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Watches, Glasses, Headsets and Smart Bands for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Application - Manufacturing,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy and

Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Power & Energy and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Component - Sensors, Displays,

Connectivity, Processors and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: France 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensors,

Displays, Connectivity, Processors and Other Components for the

Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Industrial Wearables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Device Type - Smart Watches, Glasses,

Headsets and Smart Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables

by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Watches, Glasses, Headsets and Smart Bands for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Application - Manufacturing,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy and

Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Power & Energy and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Component - Sensors, Displays,

Connectivity, Processors and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensors,

Displays, Connectivity, Processors and Other Components for the

Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Device Type - Smart Watches, Glasses,

Headsets and Smart Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Watches, Glasses, Headsets and Smart Bands for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Application - Manufacturing,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy and

Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Power & Energy and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Component - Sensors, Displays,

Connectivity, Processors and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensors,

Displays, Connectivity, Processors and Other Components for the

Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Industrial Wearables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Device Type - Smart Watches, Glasses,

Headsets and Smart Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart

Watches, Glasses, Headsets and Smart Bands for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Application - Manufacturing,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy and

Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Power & Energy and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wearables by Component - Sensors, Displays,

Connectivity, Processors and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Wearables by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sensors,

Displays, Connectivity, Processors and Other Components for the

Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Wearables by Device Type - Smart Watches,

Glasses, Headsets and Smart Bands - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Industrial

Wearables by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Smart Watches, Glasses, Headsets and Smart Bands for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Wearables by Application - Manufacturing,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy and

Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Industrial

Wearables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Power & Energy and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Wearables by Component - Sensors, Displays,

Connectivity, Processors and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Industrial

Wearables by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sensors, Displays, Connectivity, Processors and Other

Components for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Industrial Wearables Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Wearables by Device Type - Smart Watches,

Glasses, Headsets and Smart Bands - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Industrial

Wearables by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Smart Watches, Glasses, Headsets and Smart Bands for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Wearables by Application - Manufacturing,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy and

Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Industrial

Wearables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Power & Energy and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Wearables by Component - Sensors, Displays,

Connectivity, Processors and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Industrial

Wearables by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sensors, Displays, Connectivity, Processors and Other

Components for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Wearables by Device Type - Smart Watches,

Glasses, Headsets and Smart Bands - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 103: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial

Wearables by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Smart Watches, Glasses, Headsets and Smart Bands for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Wearables by Application - Manufacturing,

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Power & Energy and

Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial

Wearables by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Power & Energy and Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2023 &

2030



Table 106: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Wearables by Component - Sensors, Displays,

Connectivity, Processors and Other Components - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial

Wearables by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sensors, Displays, Connectivity, Processors and Other

Components for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031914/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________