Industrial Air Filter Market to Reach $10.97Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 7.9% CAGR with Dry Scrubbers Driving Growth During 2021–2028 | Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Industrial Air Filter Market Size Report, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and by Component, Application, and Geography”, the industrial air filter market is expected to grow from US$ 6.44 billion in 2021 to US$ 10.97 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021–2028. The growing awareness of health and safety, and rising concerns over environmental changes. However, the high capital investment is expected hinder the growth of the market.





Global Industrial Air Filter Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the industrial air filter market is bifurcated into dust filter, mist filter, baghouse filters, cartridge collectors and filters (CC and F), HEPA filter, wet scrubbers, and dry scrubbers. The wet scrubbers segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the industrial air filter market is divided into cement, food and beverages, metals, power generation, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil and gas, and others. The power generation segment held the largest share of the industrial air filter market in 2020 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Rise in Awareness Regarding Various Diseases Caused by Polluted Air Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Industrial Air Filter Market

The rise in awareness regarding various diseases caused by polluted air has created significant opportunities for the industrial air filter market. As people become more informed about the health risks associated with poor air quality, there is a growing emphasis on finding effective solutions to combat indoor and outdoor air pollution. This heightened awareness has led to a surge in health consciousness among individuals as they actively seek ways to improve the air quality they breathe. Health-conscious individuals increasingly invest in air filtration systems to create clean and healthy indoor environments. They recognize that exposure to pollutants in the air can lead to respiratory problems, allergies, asthma, and other chronic health conditions. By installing industrial air filters, individuals can reduce the presence of harmful particles, allergens, and pollutants in their living and working spaces. This creates an opportunity for the industrial air filter market to cater to the demand for effective air purification solutions. The awareness of air pollution-related diseases has extended beyond individual concerns to societal and public health considerations. Governments, healthcare organizations, and environmental agencies are actively promoting the importance of clean air and implementing measures to mitigate air pollution. This includes regulations and initiatives aimed at reducing industrial emissions, monitoring air quality, and encouraging the adoption of air filtration systems in public buildings and workplaces. These collective efforts to address the health risks associated with polluted air provide a favorable environment for the growing industrial air filter market. The market can capitalize on the opportunities presented by the increasing demand for air purification solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Manufacturers and suppliers of industrial air filters can cater to the requirements of various industries and offer innovative products that effectively remove contaminants and improve indoor air quality.





The United States has played a crucial role in fostering the growth of the industrial air filter market through various initiatives and actions. One of the key factors propelling the market growth is the implementation of stringent environmental regulations by the US government. Environmental protection agencies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have established strict emission standards and guidelines for industrial sectors. These regulations have compelled industries to invest in advanced air filtration technologies to ensure compliance, increasing demand for industrial air filters. The US is also renowned for its focus on technological advancements and innovation. The country's robust research and development infrastructure has facilitated the continuous development of cutting-edge air filtration technologies. US manufacturers are at the forefront of developing and commercializing advanced filtration solutions that offer high efficiency and improved performance. This technological leadership has given US companies a competitive edge in the market and has significantly contributed to the growth of the industrial air filter market. Furthermore, the US has shown a strong commitment to promoting clean air and raising awareness about the importance of air quality. The government, along with various organizations and industry stakeholders, has been actively educating the public about clean air's health and environmental benefits. This heightened awareness has increased demand for air filtration solutions in the US market, further driving market growth.





Global Industrial Air Filter Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Honeywell International Inc, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co, Beko Technologies, Sentry Air Systems, Nordic Air Filteration A/S, Donaldson Company, Filtration Group Industrial, Pall Corporation, General Filter Italia, and Camfil are a few of the key companies operating in the industrial air filter market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities

In 2021, General Filter is new Energy Saving product line marks an essential milestone in the field of air filtration. The line, which boasts both ergonomic engineering created after multiple comparison tests and novel materials, delivers a smaller pressure drop and a proportionately longer operating life while keeping excellent efficiency, thereby helping to reduce overall energy usage. The Energy Saving filters are certified following the new Eurovent energy classification adopted in the Eurovent 4/21 regulation.

In October 2021, Donaldson Company acquired Solaris (US) to make the company well positioned to provide more comprehensive filtration solutions to food and beverage customers and expand the company’s access to biopharma and other key life science markets









