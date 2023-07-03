Global Industrial Robotic Arms Market to Reach $38.4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Robotic Arms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031903/?utm_source=GNW
Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrical / Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR
The Industrial Robotic Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 8.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 102 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Delta Electronics, Inc.
- Daihen Corporation
- Cassioli Srl
- Acmi SpA
- Aurotek Corporation
- Comau SpA
- Addverb Technologies Pvt Limited
- AB Controls, Inc.
- Apex Automation and Robotics Pty Ltd.
- Combi Packaging, LLC.
- B+M Surface Systems GmbH
- Camerobot
- ASIMOV Robotics Pvt Ltd.
- CrustCrawler Robotics
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031903/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Robotic Arm Market Feels the Heat of COVID-19 Impact
Impact of the Pandemic on Robotics : A Retrospective
The Market Post-COVID-19 Disruption
Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat COVID-19
Pandemic; also Attract Government Investments
Reported Use of Robots for to Combat COVID-19
COVID-19 Stimulates New Investments in Robotics Domain: Select
Robotic Investments in 2020
Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering
An Introduction to Industrial Robots and Robotic Arms
The Evolution of Robotic Arms
Types of Robotic Arms
Uses of Robotic Arms
Advantages and Disadvantages of Industrial Robots
Key Application Areas of Robotic Arms
Industrial Robotic Arms for the Manufacturing Industry
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Key End-use Industries
Developing Countries Spur Future Market Growth
Latest Trends in the Industrial Robotics Market
Market Outlook
Competition
Industrial Robotic Arms - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Established Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Sectors Bodes Well
Growing Concerns for Increasing Productivity and Ensuring
Workers Safety Fuel Demand for Industrial Robotic Arms
Continued Emphasis on Automation Widens Business Prospects
Robotics End of Arm Tools Witnesses Increased Demand
Ongoing Shift Towards Industry 4.0 to Drive Next Wave of Growth
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
IoT & Artificial Intelligence to Widen the Capabilities of
Robotic Arm
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years
2018 and 2022
Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$
Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake
Volumes
Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030):
Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population
Automotive Sector: Dominant Consumer of Robotic Arms
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Increasing Acceptance of Electric Vehicles Foster Growth for
Industrial Robot Manufacturing Companies
High Growth Opportunities Identified in Food & Beverage Sector
Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,
2016, 2018 and 2020
Automated Systems Gain Traction in Electrical & Electronics
Production Units
Market to Gain from Growing Relevance in Healthcare and
Pharmaceuticals Sector
Robotic Arms Step In to Resolve Critical Handling Needs
Effort to Resolve Prevailing Issues & Challenges Critical for
Future Success of Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots
E-Commerce Widens the Opportunities for Robotic Arms
Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales
(2015-2021)
Use of Industrial Robots in Agriculture Witnesses a Surge
Advancements in Industrial Robotics to Influence Future Prospects
Meca500 - The World?s Most Compact and Smallest Industrial Robots
The SCARA
A Look Into Major Trends in the Robotic EOAT Marketspace
Resolving the Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
COLDArm, an Innovative Robotic Arm Tested by NASA for Working
in Extreme Cold Environments (2022)
Introduction of Innovative Technologies Propel Demand for
Industrial Robotic Arms
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Industrial Robotic Arms Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical / Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Electrical / Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical /
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal & Heavy Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Metal & Heavy Machinery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Metal & Heavy Machinery
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: China Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: France Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: UK Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: UK 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive,
Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals,
Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics,
Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy
Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Robotic Arms by Geographic Region - India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Geographic Region - India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive,
Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals,
Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics,
Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy
Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 68: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: India Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: India 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic Arms
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 71: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive,
Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals,
Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: South Korea Historic Review for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics,
Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy
Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Industrial Robotic Arms by Application -
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical /
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Industrial Robotic Arms Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Robotic Arms by Geographic Region - Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive,
Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals,
Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics,
Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy
Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 83: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 84: Brazil Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 86: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical/
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: Mexico Historic Review for Industrial Robotic Arms by
Application - Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal &
Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Robotic
Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 89: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Industrial Robotic Arms by Application -
Automotive, Electrical / Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery,
Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Industrial
Robotic Arms by Application - Automotive, Electrical /
Electronics, Metal & Heavy Machinery, Chemicals, Food &
Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for
Industrial Robotic Arms by Application - Percentage Breakdown
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031903/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Industrial Robotic Arms Market to Reach $38.4 Billion by 2030
Global Industrial Robotic Arms Market to Reach $38.4 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Robotic Arms estimated at US$17 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Robotic Arms Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031903/?utm_source=GNW