Global Industrial Robotic Arms Market to Reach $38.4 Billion by 2030

Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.8% CAGR and reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrical / Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Industrial Robotic Arms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 8.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 102 Featured)

- ABB Ltd.

- Delta Electronics, Inc.

- Daihen Corporation

- Cassioli Srl

- Acmi SpA

- Aurotek Corporation

- Comau SpA

- Addverb Technologies Pvt Limited

- AB Controls, Inc.

- Apex Automation and Robotics Pty Ltd.

- Combi Packaging, LLC.

- B+M Surface Systems GmbH

- Camerobot

- ASIMOV Robotics Pvt Ltd.

- CrustCrawler Robotics





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Robotic Arm Market Feels the Heat of COVID-19 Impact

Impact of the Pandemic on Robotics : A Retrospective

The Market Post-COVID-19 Disruption

Robots Garner Attention as Critical Resource to Combat COVID-19

Pandemic; also Attract Government Investments

Reported Use of Robots for to Combat COVID-19

COVID-19 Stimulates New Investments in Robotics Domain: Select

Robotic Investments in 2020

Robots: The Marvels of Modern Engineering

An Introduction to Industrial Robots and Robotic Arms

The Evolution of Robotic Arms

Types of Robotic Arms

Uses of Robotic Arms

Advantages and Disadvantages of Industrial Robots

Key Application Areas of Robotic Arms

Industrial Robotic Arms for the Manufacturing Industry

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key End-use Industries

Developing Countries Spur Future Market Growth

Latest Trends in the Industrial Robotics Market

Market Outlook

Competition

Industrial Robotic Arms - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Established Use Case Across Diverse End-Use Sectors Bodes Well

Growing Concerns for Increasing Productivity and Ensuring

Workers Safety Fuel Demand for Industrial Robotic Arms

Continued Emphasis on Automation Widens Business Prospects

Robotics End of Arm Tools Witnesses Increased Demand

Ongoing Shift Towards Industry 4.0 to Drive Next Wave of Growth

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

IoT & Artificial Intelligence to Widen the Capabilities of

Robotic Arm

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$

Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Shortage of Skilled Workers & Aging Workforce Underpin Uptake

Volumes

Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030):

Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population

Automotive Sector: Dominant Consumer of Robotic Arms

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Increasing Acceptance of Electric Vehicles Foster Growth for

Industrial Robot Manufacturing Companies

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Food & Beverage Sector

Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014,

2016, 2018 and 2020

Automated Systems Gain Traction in Electrical & Electronics

Production Units

Market to Gain from Growing Relevance in Healthcare and

Pharmaceuticals Sector

Robotic Arms Step In to Resolve Critical Handling Needs

Effort to Resolve Prevailing Issues & Challenges Critical for

Future Success of Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots

E-Commerce Widens the Opportunities for Robotic Arms

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales

(2015-2021)

Use of Industrial Robots in Agriculture Witnesses a Surge

Advancements in Industrial Robotics to Influence Future Prospects

Meca500 - The World?s Most Compact and Smallest Industrial Robots

The SCARA

A Look Into Major Trends in the Robotic EOAT Marketspace

Resolving the Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

COLDArm, an Innovative Robotic Arm Tested by NASA for Working

in Extreme Cold Environments (2022)

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Propel Demand for

Industrial Robotic Arms



