Global Focused Ion Beam Market Size To Grow USD 1.88 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 7.2%

New York, United States , July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Focused Ion Beam Market Size is to grow from USD 0.94 billion in 2022 to USD 1.88 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

A focused ion beam (FIB) is a versatile nanofabrication and imaging technique widely used in scientific and engineering fields. It utilizes a focused beam of ions, usually gallium ions, to selectively remove or deposit material with high precision. FIB enables localized operations on a nanoscale, making it invaluable in microelectronics, materials science, and biological research. FIB systems comprise an ion source, column, scanning system, and detectors. Besides material manipulation, FIB is utilized for sample imaging and cross-sectioning. It has transformed the development and analysis of microdevices, facilitating exploration of intricate structures and manipulation of materials at the nanoscale.

Global Focused Ion Beam Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Ion Source (Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field, and Plasma), By Application (Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification, Circuit Edit, and Counterfeit Detection), By Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductor, Industrial Science, Bioscience, and Material Science), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The Ga+ liquid metal segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on ion source, the global focused ion beam market is segmented into Ga+ liquid metal, gas field, and plasma. The Ga+ liquid metal segment is anticipated to experience significant growth. This can be attributed to several factors because Ga+ liquid metal ion sources offer advantages over traditional solid metal sources, such as longer operational lifetimes and higher brightness. These benefits make them highly desirable for focused ion beam (FIB) systems. Additionally, Ga+ liquid metal sources provide better control over the ion beam and enable higher-resolution imaging and precise material manipulation. The increasing demand for advanced nanofabrication techniques, particularly in industries like microelectronics and materials science, is driving the adoption of Ga+ liquid metal ion sources. The market growth in this segment is expected to be fueled by the growing need for high-performance FIB systems in various research and manufacturing applications.

Failure analysis is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global focused ion beam market is segmented into failure analysis, nanofabrication, device modification, circuit edit, and counterfeit detection. The failure analysis segment is poised for significant growth due to increasing complexity and miniaturization of electronic devices, the demand for failure analysis techniques has risen. Failure analysis plays a crucial role in identifying and rectifying issues in electronic components and systems. Focused Ion Beam (FIB) technology offers powerful capabilities for imaging, cross-sectioning, and material manipulation, making it a valuable tool for failure analysis. Additionally, the expanding semiconductor and electronics industries, along with the rising adoption of FIB systems in research and development, contribute to the growth of the failure analysis segment.

Asia-Pacific expected to grow at highest CAGR of around 9.4% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the forecast period for the focused ion beam (FIB) market. Several factors contribute to this projection such as this region is witnessing rapid industrialization and economic growth, leading to increased demand for advanced semiconductor and electronics products. FIB technology plays a crucial role in the fabrication and characterization of these products. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is known for its strong presence in the manufacturing sector, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The region's focus on research and development, coupled with government initiatives to promote nanotechnology and advanced materials, further drives the adoption of FIB systems. The rising investments in research and development, coupled with a growing focus on technological innovation, position Asia-Pacific as a key growth market for FIB technology.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global focused ion beam market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ZEISS International, Hitachi, Ltd., JEOL Ltd., Tescan Orsay Holding, A.S., Eurofins Scientific, A&D Company, Limited, Veeco Instruments Inc., Raith GmbH and FOCUS GmbH.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global focused ion beam market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Focused Ion Beam Market, By Ion Source

Ga+ Liquid Metal

Gas Field

Plasma

Focused Ion Beam Market, By Application

Failure Analysis

Nanofabrication

Device Modification

Circuit Edit

Counterfeit Detection

Focused Ion Beam Market, By Vertical

Electronics & Semiconductor

Industrial Science

Bioscience

Material Science

Focused Ion Beam Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



