Epigenetics Market is Expected to Reach $3.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the epigenetics industry is poised for remarkable advancements and transformative impact in various fields. Epigenetics, the study of heritable changes in gene expression that do not involve alterations in the DNA sequence, holds immense potential for understanding and potentially treating a wide range of diseases and conditions. With ongoing research and technological advancements, the epigenetics industry is expected to play a crucial role in personalized medicine, drug discovery, and diagnostics. By unraveling the complex interplay between genes and their environment, epigenetic studies can provide insights into disease mechanisms, identify novel therapeutic targets, and enable the development of targeted interventions. Moreover, epigenetic biomarkers have the potential to revolutionize diagnostics, allowing for early detection and precise monitoring of diseases. As the epigenetics industry continues to evolve, collaborations between academia, biotechnology companies, and healthcare providers are likely to drive innovation, leading to the development of novel therapies and diagnostic tools. Ethical considerations, data privacy, and regulatory frameworks will also become increasingly important in ensuring responsible use and equitable access to the benefits of epigenetics. In the near future, the epigenetics industry is expected to reshape healthcare, improve patient outcomes, and contribute to our understanding of the intricate mechanisms underlying human health and disease.

Epigenetics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.7 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $3.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Integrating epigenetics solutions has emerged as a key trend in non-oncology applications and is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to companies investing in the epigenetics market space. Contrastingly, restricted use of epigenomic data in toxicology and epigenetic editing-associated challenges may hamper the growth of the epigenetics market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=896

Epigenetics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1.7 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $3.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.1% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & service, method, technique, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Use of epigenetics in non-oncology applications Key Market Drivers Epigenetic enzymes gaining traction in drug discovery & development

Epigenetics market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Illumina Inc. (US)

PacBio (US)

Abcam plc (UK)

Active Motif Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Promega Corporation (US)

PerkinElmer (US)

Qiagen (Germany)

New England Biolabs (US)

Zymo Research Corporation (US)

Diagenode (Germany)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

EpiGentek Group Inc. (US)

EpiCypher (US)

Everon Life Sciences (India)

Fios Genomics (UK)

GenomeScan (Netherlands)

and Creative Biogene (US)

and Among Others

Buy Epigenetics Industry Report (248 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=896

This report categorizes the epigenetics market into the following segments:

By Product & Service

Kits & Reagents

Antibodies

ChiP-seq Kits

Bisulfite Conversion Kits

Whole Genome Amplification Kits

5-hmC and 5-mC Analysis Kits

Histones

Other Kits & Reagents

Enzymes

DNA-modifying Enzymes

Protein-modifying Enzymes

Other Enzymes

Instruments and Accessories

Software

Service

By Method

DNA Methylation

Histone Modifications

Other Methods

By Technique

NGS

PCR & qPCR

Mass Spectrometry

Sonication

Other Techniques

By Application

Oncology

Metabolic Diseases

Immunology

Developmental Biology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Applications

By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=896

The key stakeholders in the Epigenetics market include:

Academic and Research Institutions: Universities, research institutes, and academic laboratories play a crucial role in advancing epigenetic research. They conduct fundamental studies, develop innovative techniques and methodologies, and contribute to the understanding of epigenetic mechanisms and their implications in various diseases and conditions.

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies: Biotech and pharmaceutical companies are actively involved in the development and commercialization of epigenetic-based therapies, drugs, and diagnostics. They leverage research findings and collaborate with academic institutions to translate epigenetic discoveries into clinical applications, conducting preclinical and clinical trials and bringing innovative products to market.

Diagnostic Companies: Diagnostic companies focus on the development of epigenetic biomarkers and diagnostic tests. They leverage epigenetic information to detect diseases, assess prognosis, monitor treatment response, and provide personalized healthcare solutions. These companies play a vital role in advancing precision medicine by enabling early detection and accurate diagnosis of various conditions.

Healthcare Providers: Healthcare providers, including hospitals, clinics, and medical practitioners, are stakeholders in the epigenetics market as they implement and utilize epigenetic-based diagnostics and therapies in clinical practice. They rely on epigenetic information to guide treatment decisions, monitor disease progression, and improve patient outcomes.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and equivalent agencies in other countries, play a critical role in overseeing the safety and efficacy of epigenetic-based products. They review and approve the introduction of epigenetic therapies, drugs, and diagnostic tests into the market, ensuring that they meet established standards and guidelines.

Patients and Patient Advocacy Groups: Patients and patient advocacy groups are important stakeholders in the epigenetics market. They provide insights into the needs and preferences of individuals affected by diseases and conditions with epigenetic implications. These groups advocate for increased awareness, access to innovative treatments, and ethical considerations in the use of epigenetic technologies.

Government and Funding Agencies: Government agencies and funding organizations support epigenetic research through grants, funding initiatives, and research collaborations. They play a significant role in promoting scientific advancements, fostering innovation, and supporting the translation of epigenetic discoveries into clinical applications.

Ethical and Legal Bodies: Ethical and legal bodies, including bioethics committees, professional associations, and regulatory bodies, are involved in addressing ethical considerations, privacy concerns, and the development of guidelines and policies related to the responsible use of epigenetic technologies. They ensure that ethical standards and patient privacy are upheld in research, development, and implementation of epigenetic-based interventions.

These stakeholders collaborate, interact, and drive the progress of the epigenetics market, working towards advancing knowledge, developing innovative products, and improving patient care in the field of epigenetics.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Epigenetics Market:

Q1. What is the total market value of Epigenetics Market report?

Q2. Which are the top companies holding the market share in Epigenetics Market?

Q3. Which are the largest regions for this Market?

Q4. What is the leading technology of Epigenetics Market?

Q5. What are the major drivers for this specific Market?

Q6. What are the upcoming key trends in the Epigenetics Market report?

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=896

Recent Developments:

In 2022, PacBio introduced DNA methylation capabilities via its product line, Sequel, in the US. Introducing this feature to the Sequel systems is expected to extend the accessibility of epigenomes via HiFi sequencing developed by the company.

In 2021, Proteintech Group is engaged in manufacturing nanobodies, antibodies, and recombinant proteins, has extended its collaboration with Active Motif.

In 2019, New England BioLabs launched an alternative to bisulfite sequencing, NEBNext Enzymatic Methyl-seq (EM-seq), in the US. This is an enzyme-based product for methylation analysis.

Reasons to Buy the Report - The report provides insights on the following pointers:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on epigenetics offered by the top 20 players in the epigenetics market. The report analyses the epigenetics market by product & service, method, technique, application, end user, and region.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various epigenetics across key geographic regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the epigenetics market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the epigenetics market.

Related Reports:

Genomics Market

Research Antibodies Market

Next Generation Sequencing Market

Molecular Biology Enzymes Market

Western Blotting Market

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/epigenetics-technologies-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/epigenetics-technologies.asp