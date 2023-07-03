Global Industrial Pumps Market to Reach $87.4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031901/?utm_source=GNW

Centrifugal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$58 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Positive Displacement segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Industrial Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.3 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 297 Featured)

- Baker Hughes Company

- Danfoss AS

- Dover Corporation

- EBARA Corporation

- Flowserve Corporation

- General Electric Company

- Grundfos Holding AS

- ITT Inc.

- KSB SE & Co. KGaA

- Ruhrpumpen Group

- Schlumberger Ltd, doing business as SLB

- SPP Pumps Inc.

- SPX Flow Corporation

- Sulzer Ltd.

- The Weir Group plc

- Wilo Mather & Platt Pumps Pvt. Ltd

- Xylem Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Industrial Pumps

Different Types of Industrial Pumps

Applications of Industrial Pumps

End-uses of Industrial Pumps

Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

Covid-19 Impact on the Industrial Pumps Market

Competitive Landscape

Industrial Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Industrial Pumps Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Growth Drivers

Market Deterrents

Centrifugal Pumps to Remain Dominant Product Category as Demand

Surges

Regional Analysis

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse Amid Looming Water Crisis

Benefits Demand for Industrial Pumps

Applications of Water Reuse

Select Stats Highlighting World Water Crisis and Need for Water

Reuse

World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality

Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for

Industrial Pumps

Water & Wastewater Industry: Focus on Infrastructure

Development Drives Demand

Growing Need for Innovative Technologies

Recovery in the Construction Industry to Boost Demand for

Industrial Pumps

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2020-2028

Planned Construction Projects as Bright Spot in 2023

US Construction Outlook

United States Housing Units Starts: 2015-2021 (Housing Units in

Thousands)

Thrust Towards Digitalization and Automation across Industries

Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth

Global Industrial Automation Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Rise of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Mandates Technology

Adjustments to Industrial Pumps Market

Global Industry 4.0 Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2021, 2024 and 2027

Digitalized Pumps to Drive the Imdustrial Pumps Market to

Greater Heights

Heightened Demand for Smart Pumps

Select Leading Smart Pumps Available in the Market

Expansion in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well for Market Growth

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years

2015 through 2023

Global Oil Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume

Production by Country (2022)

Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production

Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity

for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2021E

Impact of Covid-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry

Implications of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Oil & Gas Industry

Inflated Oil Prices Drive Global Capital Expenditure

Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2023

Growing Relevance of Industrial Pumps in Power Industry

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:

Change in Gross Electricity Demand (GED) in TWh for 2017-50

Increased Demand in Chemicals Industry Bodes Well for Market

Growth

Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh

Wave of Growth

Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 and 2027

Speed Flow Controllers to Change the Game for Industrial Pumps

Innovated Compact Pumps to Make their Way

Rising Demand for Industrial Pumps in Textile Industry

Select Innovations in the Industrial Pumps Industry to Drive

Market Expansion

Switch from Gas Pumps to Electric - A Significant Trend

Extremely Precise Flow Control Pumps to Foray into the Market

On-Demand ?Smart Pump? Applications

Waste Reduction and Sustainability

Chemical Compatibility

Compact Pump Footprint



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

