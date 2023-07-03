Global Industrial Pumps Market to Reach $87.4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031901/?utm_source=GNW
Centrifugal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$58 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Positive Displacement segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Industrial Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.3 Billion by the year 2030.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Industrial Pumps
Different Types of Industrial Pumps
Applications of Industrial Pumps
End-uses of Industrial Pumps
Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
Covid-19 Impact on the Industrial Pumps Market
Competitive Landscape
Industrial Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global Industrial Pumps Market Set for a Rapid Growth
Growth Drivers
Market Deterrents
Centrifugal Pumps to Remain Dominant Product Category as Demand
Surges
Regional Analysis
Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse Amid Looming Water Crisis
Benefits Demand for Industrial Pumps
Applications of Water Reuse
Select Stats Highlighting World Water Crisis and Need for Water
Reuse
World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water Quality
Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for
Industrial Pumps
Water & Wastewater Industry: Focus on Infrastructure
Development Drives Demand
Growing Need for Innovative Technologies
Recovery in the Construction Industry to Boost Demand for
Industrial Pumps
Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2020-2028
Planned Construction Projects as Bright Spot in 2023
US Construction Outlook
United States Housing Units Starts: 2015-2021 (Housing Units in
Thousands)
Thrust Towards Digitalization and Automation across Industries
Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth
Global Industrial Automation Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
Rise of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory Mandates Technology
Adjustments to Industrial Pumps Market
Global Industry 4.0 Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2021, 2024 and 2027
Digitalized Pumps to Drive the Imdustrial Pumps Market to
Greater Heights
Heightened Demand for Smart Pumps
Select Leading Smart Pumps Available in the Market
Expansion in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well for Market Growth
Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years
2015 through 2023
Global Oil Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume
Production by Country (2022)
Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production
Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater Activity
for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2021E
Impact of Covid-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry
Implications of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Oil & Gas Industry
Inflated Oil Prices Drive Global Capital Expenditure
Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2023
Growing Relevance of Industrial Pumps in Power Industry
China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity:
Change in Gross Electricity Demand (GED) in TWh for 2017-50
Increased Demand in Chemicals Industry Bodes Well for Market
Growth
Urban Sprawl Extends Broad-based Opportunities
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh
Wave of Growth
Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 and 2027
Speed Flow Controllers to Change the Game for Industrial Pumps
Innovated Compact Pumps to Make their Way
Rising Demand for Industrial Pumps in Textile Industry
Select Innovations in the Industrial Pumps Industry to Drive
Market Expansion
Switch from Gas Pumps to Electric - A Significant Trend
Extremely Precise Flow Control Pumps to Foray into the Market
On-Demand ?Smart Pump? Applications
Waste Reduction and Sustainability
Chemical Compatibility
Compact Pump Footprint
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Industrial Pumps Market to Reach $87.4 Billion by 2030
Global Industrial Pumps Market to Reach $87.4 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Pumps estimated at US$59.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
