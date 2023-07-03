Mighty Microgrids: Microgrid Monitoring System Market Set to Soar Past USD 776.76 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the microgrid monitoring system market , increased adoption of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, integration of blockchain technology for transaction transparency, growing demand for real-time monitoring and control capabilities, focus on cyber security and data protection, the emergence of cloud-based monitoring systems, integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices for enhanced monitoring, use of predictive maintenance and condition monitoring techniques, demand for remote monitoring and management solutions, integration of energy storage systems for better optimization, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Microgrid Monitoring System Market

Pages - 165

Tables - 89

Figures -76

A microgrid monitoring system is a system that collects and analyzes data from a microgrid. This data can be used to monitor the microgrid's performance, identify potential problems, and optimize the operation of the microgrid. Microgrid monitoring systems can help to ensure the reliability, resilience, and efficiency of microgrids.

Prominent Players in Microgrid Monitoring System Market

ABB

Advanced Microgrid Systems (AMS)

Eaton

General Microgrids

GridEdge

Hitachi Energy

Honeywell

Lockheed Martin

Microsoft

Moxa

Oracle

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

S&C Electric

SolarEdge

Toshiba

Triumph Power

Wipro

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



358.26 Million 2030 Value Projection



776.76 Million CAGR 12.33% Segments Covered















Grid Type On-Grid, Off-Grid







Component Software, Hardware







End User Residential & Commercial, Industrial, Utility, Others











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Software Component Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Software components dominated the global online market as they can aid in real-time monitoring. It also enables data analysis, visualization, and control of microgrid operations. With the increasing complexity and scale of microgrid systems, robust and feature-rich software solutions are essential for efficient monitoring and management.

Commercial and Industrial are the Leading Application Segments

In terms of application, commercial and industrial are the leading segments due to the demand for reliable power supply. In addition, commercial buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centres, and industrial complexes require a reliable and efficient power supply to support their operations. Microgrid monitoring systems help optimize energy usage, improve grid resiliency, and enable effective load management, making them crucial for the commercial and industrial sectors.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Renewable Energy Integration

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on renewable energy integration. The region has a strong focus on grid modernization and energy efficiency. Favourable government policies, incentives, and investments in microgrid projects contribute to the market's dominance in North America. Additionally, the presence of key market players and technological advancements in the region further drive its prominence.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Microgrid Monitoring System market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis.

Key Developments in Microgrid Monitoring System Market

In April 2023, Siemens acquired ePower Analytics. ePower Analytics is a leading provider of microgrid monitoring systems. This acquisition gives Siemens a strong presence in the microgrid monitoring system market.

In May 2023, Eaton acquired Enervista. Enervista is a leading provider of microgrid monitoring systems. This acquisition gives Eaton a foothold in the microgrid monitoring system market.

Key Questions Answered in Microgrid Monitoring System Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

