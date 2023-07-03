Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market to Reach $957 Million by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031806/?utm_source=GNW
Interconnect, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$479.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Capacitor segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
The High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$184.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR. Led by countries such as South Korea and Taiwan, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$474.3 Million by the year 2030.
- Merck KGaA
- Adeka Corporation
- ASM International NV
- Entegris, Inc.
- Azelis
- VDM Metals GmbH
- Nanmat Technology Co., Ltd.
- Picosun Oy
- Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.
- TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- Forge Nano Inc.
- Umbrella Technologies
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- China Metallurgical Information and Standardization Institute (CMISI)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 that Left the World in
Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended
Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Large Number of Electronic
Manufacturers: % of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays
Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help
Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
Pandemic Disrupts High-k and ALD CVD Metal Precursors Supply Chain
High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
An Introduction to High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors
Types of ALD Precursors
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Interconnects Segment Leads the Global Market
Asia-Pacific Continues to Spearhead Market Growth
Competition
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Atomic Layer Deposition: Adding New Dimensions to Advanced Chip
Designs
Advantages & Disadvantages of ALD
ALD for High-k Layers to Improve Semiconductor Technologies
Microelectronics: Among the Leading Adopters of High-k and ALD
Metal Precursors
ALD Emerges as a Vital Process for Fabricating Microelectronics
Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Spells Opportunities
Focus on Harnessing Digital Transformation Bodes Well for
Semiconductors, Presenting Opportunities for the Market
COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital
Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
Growing Importance of High-k Precursors in Modern Semiconductor
Devices to Fuel Market Prospects
High-k Dielectric Candidates and Relevant Properties
High-k Precursors in Next-Generation Memory & Semiconductor
Devices
Need for Faster Access and Storage of Data Drives Demand for
High-k Value Materials
High-k Materials for Next Generation of DRAM Capacitors
Advancing ALD Technology Drives Demand for Thin-Film Materials
in New Industrial Applications, Presenting Market
Opportunities
Global Market for Industrial Semiconductors (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024
Rising Demand for More Sophisticated Industrial PCs Widen the
Prospects
Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Consumer Electronics: A Major End-Use Market for Semiconductor
Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-
2021
World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales
(in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019
Thin Metallic Films Manufacturing: A Promising Area of Growth
Growing Role of ALD in Photovoltaic Devices to Boost Market
Prospects
COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Solar PV Industry Operations
COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity Additions
(in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020
Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for China,
Europe, USA and India: 2019
Rising Importance of ALD in Energy Storage Applications to Spur
Demand for Metal Precursors
Market Benefits from the Growing Use of Nanotechnologies in
Semiconductors Industry
Role of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors in VLSI Technology
to Maintain Capacitor of Semiconductor Devices
Selection of Precursor in ALD/CVD: A Key Factor
Limitations of TiCl4 Precursors Drive Shift towards Metal-
Organic Options for Thin-Film Deposition in Semiconductor &
Non-Semiconductor Applications
Atomic Layer Deposition to Facilitate Metal Gate Stacking for CMOS
High-k Dielectrics Display Variations in Leakage with Aspect Ratio
Non-Ideal ALD Processes: Primary Challenges & Mitigation Efforts
