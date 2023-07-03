Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market to Reach $957 Million by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031806/?utm_source=GNW

Interconnect, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$479.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Capacitor segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$184.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR. Led by countries such as South Korea and Taiwan, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$474.3 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Merck KGaA

- Adeka Corporation

- ASM International NV

- Entegris, Inc.

- Azelis

- VDM Metals GmbH

- Nanmat Technology Co., Ltd.

- Picosun Oy

- Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.

- TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

- Forge Nano Inc.

- Umbrella Technologies

- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

- China Metallurgical Information and Standardization Institute (CMISI)





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 that Left the World in

Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Large Number of Electronic

Manufacturers: % of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays

Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help

Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Pandemic Disrupts High-k and ALD CVD Metal Precursors Supply Chain

High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

An Introduction to High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors

Types of ALD Precursors

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Interconnects Segment Leads the Global Market

Asia-Pacific Continues to Spearhead Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Atomic Layer Deposition: Adding New Dimensions to Advanced Chip

Designs

Advantages & Disadvantages of ALD

ALD for High-k Layers to Improve Semiconductor Technologies

Microelectronics: Among the Leading Adopters of High-k and ALD

Metal Precursors

ALD Emerges as a Vital Process for Fabricating Microelectronics

Miniaturization of Electronic Devices Spells Opportunities

Focus on Harnessing Digital Transformation Bodes Well for

Semiconductors, Presenting Opportunities for the Market

COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital

Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Growing Importance of High-k Precursors in Modern Semiconductor

Devices to Fuel Market Prospects

High-k Dielectric Candidates and Relevant Properties

High-k Precursors in Next-Generation Memory & Semiconductor

Devices

Need for Faster Access and Storage of Data Drives Demand for

High-k Value Materials

High-k Materials for Next Generation of DRAM Capacitors

Advancing ALD Technology Drives Demand for Thin-Film Materials

in New Industrial Applications, Presenting Market

Opportunities

Global Market for Industrial Semiconductors (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

Rising Demand for More Sophisticated Industrial PCs Widen the

Prospects

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Consumer Electronics: A Major End-Use Market for Semiconductor

Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-

2021

World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales

(in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019

Thin Metallic Films Manufacturing: A Promising Area of Growth

Growing Role of ALD in Photovoltaic Devices to Boost Market

Prospects

COVID-19 Outbreak Affects Solar PV Industry Operations

COVID-19 Impact on Solar Industry: Solar PV Capacity Additions

(in GW) by Sector for 2019 and 2020

Solar PV Capacity Additions (in GW) by Sector for China,

Europe, USA and India: 2019

Rising Importance of ALD in Energy Storage Applications to Spur

Demand for Metal Precursors

Market Benefits from the Growing Use of Nanotechnologies in

Semiconductors Industry

Role of High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors in VLSI Technology

to Maintain Capacitor of Semiconductor Devices

Selection of Precursor in ALD/CVD: A Key Factor

Limitations of TiCl4 Precursors Drive Shift towards Metal-

Organic Options for Thin-Film Deposition in Semiconductor &

Non-Semiconductor Applications

Atomic Layer Deposition to Facilitate Metal Gate Stacking for CMOS

High-k Dielectrics Display Variations in Leakage with Aspect Ratio

Non-Ideal ALD Processes: Primary Challenges & Mitigation Efforts



IV. COMPETITION

