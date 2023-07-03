Global Healthcare Staffing Market to Reach $68.2 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Staffing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031763/?utm_source=GNW
Travel Nurse Staffing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Locum Tenens Staffing segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The Healthcare Staffing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Amidst the Pandemic, Healthcare Staffing Comes to Rescue Hiring
Challenges of Healthcare Facilities
Lowering the Burden on Contingent Staff during Pandemic
Pandemics’ Impact on Recruitment Strategies
Shortage of Nurses Plagues the Healthcare Industry During the
Pandemic
Healthcare Staffing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Healthcare Staffing
Benefits of Temporary Healthcare Staffing
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Travel Nurse Staffing Leads Healthcare Staffing Market
North America: The Largest Regional Market
Competition
M&A Activity Continues to Strengthen in Healthcare Staffing Market
Healthcare Staffing M&A Activity: Number of Transactions for
2017-2021
Number of M&A Transactions in Healthcare Staffing Market by
Segment for 2019 & 2020
Major M&A Transactions in Healthcare Staffing Market for 2020
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
As Global Megatrends Transform the Workforce Landscape,
Staffing Companies Grow in Prominence than Ever Before
Myriad Benefits of Staffing Agencies Drive Market Growth
Shortage of Healthcare Personnel & Nurses Enhances Importance
of Healthcare Staffing Services
Density of Medical Doctors and Nursing & Midwifery Personnel
per 10,000 Population by Region: 2020
Global Healthcare Worker Distribution: % of Global Workforce
and % of Disease Burden by Region
Staffing Firms Ensure Availability of Reliable, Qualified and
Certified Healthcare Workforce
Effective Communication, Training, and Recognition: Critical to
Staff Wellbeing and Job Satisfaction
Notable Trends in the Healthcare Staffing Market
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for
Healthcare Services Drive Healthcare Staffing Demand
Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown
for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,
and Others
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2020
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
World Diabetes Prevalence: 2000-2019, 2030 and 2045
Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs
(in Thousands) by Region for 2020
Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population Presents
Opportunities for Healthcare Staffing Market
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Healthcare System?s Expedited Shift towards Telemedicine Spurs
Opportunities for Staffing Agencies
Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In Million) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025
COVID-19 Outbreak Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine
Telemedicine Leads Digital Health Investments Driven by COVID-
19: Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding (In US$
Million) for the Year 2020
Telehealth Visits in the US (In Million) for the Year 2020
Travel Nursing Market: A Leading Healthcare Traffic Sector
Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market: Benefiting from Rising Demand
for Temporary Workforce
Rise of Telemedicine Spurs Opportunities for Telehealth Nursing
How is Technology Impacting the Healthcare Staffing Market?
Digitization of Healthcare Staffing and the Growing Relevance
of Medical Freelancing
Select Major Freelance Medical Platforms
Increase in Healthcare Expenditure to Positively Influence the
Healthcare Staffing Market
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe
and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
