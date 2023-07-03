Global Healthcare Staffing Market to Reach $68.2 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthcare Staffing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031763/?utm_source=GNW

Travel Nurse Staffing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Locum Tenens Staffing segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Healthcare Staffing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 162 Featured)

- AMN Healthcare, Inc.

- Aureus Medical Group

- CareerStaff Unlimited

- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.

- GrapeTree Medical Staffing LLC

- InGenesis, Inc.

- Josephine`s Professional Staffing, Inc. (JPS, Inc.)

- Chenega Corp.

- Kamana

- Next Move Inc.

- Medfirst Consulting Healthcare Staffing

- Mitchell Martin Inc.

- Medtalents Inc.

- Smart Deck Solutions

- Access Nurses





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Amidst the Pandemic, Healthcare Staffing Comes to Rescue Hiring

Challenges of Healthcare Facilities

Lowering the Burden on Contingent Staff during Pandemic

Pandemics’ Impact on Recruitment Strategies

Shortage of Nurses Plagues the Healthcare Industry During the

Pandemic

Healthcare Staffing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Healthcare Staffing

Benefits of Temporary Healthcare Staffing

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Travel Nurse Staffing Leads Healthcare Staffing Market

North America: The Largest Regional Market

Competition

M&A Activity Continues to Strengthen in Healthcare Staffing Market

Healthcare Staffing M&A Activity: Number of Transactions for

2017-2021

Number of M&A Transactions in Healthcare Staffing Market by

Segment for 2019 & 2020

Major M&A Transactions in Healthcare Staffing Market for 2020

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Global Megatrends Transform the Workforce Landscape,

Staffing Companies Grow in Prominence than Ever Before

Myriad Benefits of Staffing Agencies Drive Market Growth

Shortage of Healthcare Personnel & Nurses Enhances Importance

of Healthcare Staffing Services

Density of Medical Doctors and Nursing & Midwifery Personnel

per 10,000 Population by Region: 2020

Global Healthcare Worker Distribution: % of Global Workforce

and % of Disease Burden by Region

Staffing Firms Ensure Availability of Reliable, Qualified and

Certified Healthcare Workforce

Effective Communication, Training, and Recognition: Critical to

Staff Wellbeing and Job Satisfaction

Notable Trends in the Healthcare Staffing Market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Resultant Need for

Healthcare Services Drive Healthcare Staffing Demand

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region

for 2020

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence: 2000-2019, 2030 and 2045

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs

(in Thousands) by Region for 2020

Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population Presents

Opportunities for Healthcare Staffing Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Healthcare System?s Expedited Shift towards Telemedicine Spurs

Opportunities for Staffing Agencies

Global Number of Telemedicine Patients (In Million) for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2023 & 2025

COVID-19 Outbreak Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine

Telemedicine Leads Digital Health Investments Driven by COVID-

19: Leading Categories of Digital Health by Funding (In US$

Million) for the Year 2020

Telehealth Visits in the US (In Million) for the Year 2020

Travel Nursing Market: A Leading Healthcare Traffic Sector

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market: Benefiting from Rising Demand

for Temporary Workforce

Rise of Telemedicine Spurs Opportunities for Telehealth Nursing

How is Technology Impacting the Healthcare Staffing Market?

Digitization of Healthcare Staffing and the Growing Relevance

of Medical Freelancing

Select Major Freelance Medical Platforms

Increase in Healthcare Expenditure to Positively Influence the

Healthcare Staffing Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe

and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare Staffing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Travel Nurse Staffing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Travel Nurse Staffing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Travel Nurse Staffing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Locum

Tenens Staffing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Locum Tenens Staffing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Locum Tenens Staffing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Allied Healthcare Staffing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Allied Healthcare Staffing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Allied Healthcare

Staffing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest

of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Per

Diem Nurse Staffing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Per Diem Nurse Staffing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Per Diem Nurse Staffing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Healthcare Staffing Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Healthcare Staffing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Healthcare Staffing Market in the US: An Overview

COVID-19 Pandemic Exacerbates Staffing Shortage Scenario in

Healthcare Industry

Healthcare Unemployment Rate and Healthcare Vacancies Rate in

the US for the Period Dec-2019 to Aug-2021

Competition

US Healthcare Staffing Market: Percentage Revenue Breakdown of

Leading Players for 2020

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing,

Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem

Nurse Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by

Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,

Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare

Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing,

Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem

Nurse Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by

Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,

Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare

Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Healthcare Staffing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing,

Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem

Nurse Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: China Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by

Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,

Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: China 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare

Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Healthcare Staffing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare Staffing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing,

Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem

Nurse Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by

Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,

Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare

Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Healthcare Staffing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing,

Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem

Nurse Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: France Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by

Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,

Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: France 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare

Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Healthcare Staffing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing,

Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem

Nurse Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by

Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,

Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing

by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare

Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing,

Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem

Nurse Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by

Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,

Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare

Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Healthcare Staffing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing,

Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem

Nurse Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: UK Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing by Service

Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied

Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: UK 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare Staffing by

Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare

Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 44: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Healthcare Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse

Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and

Per Diem Nurse Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Healthcare

Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens

Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse

Staffing Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare

Staffing by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,

Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Healthcare Staffing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Healthcare Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse

Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and

Per Diem Nurse Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing

by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,

Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare

Staffing by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,

Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 50: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Healthcare Staffing by Service Type - Travel Nurse

Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing, Allied Healthcare Staffing and

Per Diem Nurse Staffing - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Rest of World Historic Review for Healthcare Staffing

by Service Type - Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,

Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare

Staffing by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Travel Nurse Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing,

Allied Healthcare Staffing and Per Diem Nurse Staffing for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

