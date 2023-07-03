Global Floating Solar Panels Market to Reach 18.7 Thousand MW by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floating Solar Panels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031587/?utm_source=GNW
Stationary, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 25.5% CAGR and reach 2.8 Thousand MW by the end of the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 67 MW, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.2% CAGR
The Floating Solar Panels market in the U.S. is estimated at 67 MW in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.8 Thousand MW by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 26.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Asia-Pacific and Europe, each forecast to grow at 31.1% and 24.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- Kyocera Corporation
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- First Solar, Inc.
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
- NTPC Ltd.
- Tata Group
- JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.
- Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.
- Ciel & Terre International
- Jakson Group
- LONGi Solar Technology Co., Ltd.
- GCL System Integration Technology Company Ltd.
- LA Solar Group
- Glint Solar
- Conrexx Technology
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
How the Clean Technologies Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
A Green Recovery is On the Agenda for Most Countries Worldwide:
The New Normal in Global Clean Technologies Market by Major
Geographies Analyzed by Annual % Growth for Years 2019
through 2025
COVID-19 Sharpens the Focus on the Environment
What?s In-Store for Renewable Resources?
Recommendations for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-
Pandemic Era
Floating Solar Panels - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Floating Photovoltaic (FPV) Systems: A Prelude
An Introduction to Floating Solar Panels
History and the Future
Floating PVs: More Advantages over Land-Based Systems
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Type
World Floating Solar Panels Market by Type (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Demand for Stationary, and Tracking
Regional Analysis
World Floating Solar Panels Market - Geographic Regions Ranked
by CAGR (Volume) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Europe,
USA, and Rest of World
Asia: The Juggernaut
Japan: The Leader in Floating Solar Power Generation
China Launches the World?s Biggest Floating Solar Plant
India Commissions the Country?s Largest Floating Solar Power Plant
Thailand?s ?Largest? Project is Up and Running
The US Solar Power Industry Looking Up To FPVs
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Floating Solar Panels Technology: Highly Efficient than Land
Based Solar Plants
Environmental Concerns and Floating Solar
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions
by Fuel Type (2015, 2020, 2040 & 2050)
Significance of Floating Solar Power Plants in Cooling Down
Lakes in the face of Climate Change
Floating Solar Panels and the Use of Reservoirs and Manmade
Water Bodies
Floating Solar System Plays Pivotal Role in Cleaning Water
Offshore Floating Solar: A Potential Solar Energy Generation
Medium in High Seas
Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver
Government Boost to Solar Energy Adoption to Spur Market Momentum
Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source:
2018
Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of Total Energy
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy
Sources in Select Countries
Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement
(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North
America over the Period 2010-2030
Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of
Consumption Drives Proliferation of FPVs
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity
Management Forever
Global Distributed Generation Capacity in Microgrids by Type
(2021): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity Installations for
Diesel Generators, Fuel cells, Natural Gas Generators, Small
Wind Turbines, Solar PV Systems, and Others
Distributed Generation Complemented with FPVs: Futuristic
Enabler of Smart Cities
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025E)
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens
Market Prospects
World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions)
Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Floating Solar Panels
World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 &
2040
Challenges and Issues
Challenges Faced by Designers of Floating Solar Panels
Installation of Floating PVs versus Other Photovoltaic Systems
IV. COMPETITION
Global Floating Solar Panels Market to Reach 18.7 Thousand MW by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Floating Solar Panels estimated at 2.6 Thousand MW in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 18.7 Thousand MW by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
