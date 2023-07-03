Global FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market to Reach $210.3 Million by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031538/?utm_source=GNW
1.6:1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$134.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 1.3:1 segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 60 Featured)
- Adtech Polymer Engineering Ltd
- APT Advanced Polymer Tubing GmbH by Masterflex Group
- ElringKlinger Kunststofftechnik GmbH
- Fluorotherm Polymers, Inc
- Gremtek SAS
- Junkosha Inc.
- Medical Extrusion Technologies Inc.
- Nordson Corporation
- Optinova
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- Polyflon Technology Ltd
- Polyfluor Plastics bv
- Shanghai Eco Polymer Sci.&Tech. Co., Ltd
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Tef-Cap Industries Inc.
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to FEB Heat Shrink Medical Tubing
Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed
Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of
Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price
(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
COVID-19 Impact on FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market
Pandemic Disrupts Operations of Medical Equipment and Supplies
Industry
Elective Surgeries Negatively Impacted Amid COVID-19
COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery Volumes in the US
in 2020
Competition
FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2022E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market Set for Rapid Growth
North America Constitutes the Largest Market, Asia-Pacific to
Witness Fastest Growth
What?s Next for Medical Tubing and Catheter?s Market
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Medical Plastics Propels Market Expansion
Plastics-Based Medical Tubes Register Strong Demand
Global Medical Tubing Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Growing Demand for Microcatheters Spurs the Market for FEP Heat
Shrink Tubing
Increasing Aging Population Bodes Well for Growth of FEP Heat
Shrink Medical Tubing Market
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries
for 2020E
Surgical Procedure Volumes and Shift towards Minimal Invasive
Surgeries: Significant Impact on FEP Heat Shrink Tubing Market
Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category:
2019
Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) and
2001-2010 (in %)
Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select
Countries
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drive Demand for FEP Heat
Shrink Medical Tubing Market
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,
2020, 2025 and 2030
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Peelable HS Tubing Witnesses Rapid Growth
Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Fuels
Interest in Peelable Heat Shrink Tubing (PHST) Solutions
Rising Demand for Heat Shrink Tubing to Drive Market Growth
Polyolefin Heat Shrink Tubing Ranks Supreme
Increasing Demand for FEP HS Sleeving in Medical Device Industry
Miniaturization to Make Way for Future Advancements
The Advancement of PHST to Next Generation
Technological Advancements in the Heat Shrink Tubing Market
Optinova Unveils FEP QuickShrink 2.0
Ultra-miniature PHSTs Facilitate in More Precise Microsurgical
Processes
Automaton Processes to Help Tubing Manufacturers Automate their
Processes for Increased Efficiencies (2022)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2017,
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 1.6:1
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for 1.6:1 by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 13-Year Perspective for 1.6:1 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 1.3:1
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for 1.3:1 by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 13-Year Perspective for 1.3:1 by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Delivery (Catheter) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Drug Delivery (Catheter) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 13-Year Perspective for Drug Delivery
(Catheter) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2023 &
2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical & Vascular Instruments by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Surgical & Vascular
Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 13-Year Perspective for Surgical & Vascular
Instruments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flexible Joints (Shafting) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Flexible Joints (Shafting)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 13-Year Perspective for Flexible Joints
(Shafting) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2023 &
2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical Insulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Electrical Insulation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 13-Year Perspective for Electrical Insulation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 13-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2022 & 2030
1.6:1 (Shrink Ratio) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2022 & 2030
1.3:1 (Shrink Ratio) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2022 & 2030
FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Market Analytics
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery
(Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints
(Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical &
Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical
Insulation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments,
Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink
Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery
(Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints
(Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical &
Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical
Insulation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink
Medical Tubing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical & Vascular
Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical Insulation
and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery
(Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints
(Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical &
Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical
Insulation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments,
Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery
(Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints
(Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical &
Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical
Insulation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments,
Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2022 & 2030
1.6:1 (Shrink Ratio) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2022 & 2030
1.3:1 (Shrink Ratio) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2022 & 2030
FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Europe 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink
Medical Tubing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink
Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery
(Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints
(Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical &
Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical
Insulation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink
Medical Tubing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical & Vascular
Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical Insulation
and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink
Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery
(Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints
(Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical &
Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical
Insulation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink
Medical Tubing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical & Vascular
Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical Insulation
and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and
1.3:1 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink
Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery
(Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints
(Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical &
Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical
Insulation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink
Medical Tubing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical & Vascular
Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical Insulation
and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery
(Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints
(Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical &
Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical
Insulation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments,
Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing
by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery
(Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints
(Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing
by Application - Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical & Vascular
Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical Insulation
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments,
Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery
(Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints
(Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical &
Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical
Insulation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments,
Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink
Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FEP
Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery
(Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints
(Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink Medical
Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical &
Vascular Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical
Insulation and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat Shrink
Medical Tubing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Drug Delivery (Catheter), Surgical & Vascular
Instruments, Flexible Joints (Shafting), Electrical Insulation
and Other Applications for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and
1.3:1 - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink
Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 13-Year Perspective for FEP Heat
Shrink Medical Tubing by Shrink Ratio - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for 1.6:1 and 1.3:1 for the Years 2017, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing by Application - Drug
Delivery (Catheter), Surgical & Vascular Instruments, Flexible
Joints (Shafting), Electrical Insulation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for FEP Heat Shrink
Medical Tubing by Application - Drug Delivery (Catheter),
Global FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market to Reach $210.3 Million by 2030
Global FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market to Reach $210.3 Million by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing estimated at US$123.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$210.3 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.9% over the period 2022-2030.
