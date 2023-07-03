Global FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market to Reach $210.3 Million by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031538/?utm_source=GNW

1.6:1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$134.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 1.3:1 segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $46.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$46.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 60 Featured)

- Adtech Polymer Engineering Ltd

- APT Advanced Polymer Tubing GmbH by Masterflex Group

- ElringKlinger Kunststofftechnik GmbH

- Fluorotherm Polymers, Inc

- Gremtek SAS

- Junkosha Inc.

- Medical Extrusion Technologies Inc.

- Nordson Corporation

- Optinova

- Parker-Hannifin Corporation

- Polyflon Technology Ltd

- Polyfluor Plastics bv

- Shanghai Eco Polymer Sci.&Tech. Co., Ltd

- TE Connectivity Ltd.

- Tef-Cap Industries Inc.

- Teleflex Incorporated

- Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to FEB Heat Shrink Medical Tubing

Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Here?s What?s Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed

Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of

Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price

(In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact on FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market

Pandemic Disrupts Operations of Medical Equipment and Supplies

Industry

Elective Surgeries Negatively Impacted Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery Volumes in the US

in 2020

Competition

FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market Set for Rapid Growth

North America Constitutes the Largest Market, Asia-Pacific to

Witness Fastest Growth

What?s Next for Medical Tubing and Catheter?s Market

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Medical Plastics Propels Market Expansion

Plastics-Based Medical Tubes Register Strong Demand

Global Medical Tubing Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Growing Demand for Microcatheters Spurs the Market for FEP Heat

Shrink Tubing

Increasing Aging Population Bodes Well for Growth of FEP Heat

Shrink Medical Tubing Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries

for 2020E

Surgical Procedure Volumes and Shift towards Minimal Invasive

Surgeries: Significant Impact on FEP Heat Shrink Tubing Market

Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category:

2019

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) and

2001-2010 (in %)

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select

Countries

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drive Demand for FEP Heat

Shrink Medical Tubing Market

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,

2020, 2025 and 2030

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Peelable HS Tubing Witnesses Rapid Growth

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures Fuels

Interest in Peelable Heat Shrink Tubing (PHST) Solutions

Rising Demand for Heat Shrink Tubing to Drive Market Growth

Polyolefin Heat Shrink Tubing Ranks Supreme

Increasing Demand for FEP HS Sleeving in Medical Device Industry

Miniaturization to Make Way for Future Advancements

The Advancement of PHST to Next Generation

Technological Advancements in the Heat Shrink Tubing Market

Optinova Unveils FEP QuickShrink 2.0

Ultra-miniature PHSTs Facilitate in More Precise Microsurgical

Processes

Automaton Processes to Help Tubing Manufacturers Automate their

Processes for Increased Efficiencies (2022)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031538/?utm_source=GNW



