Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market Size Will Reach USD 30.76 Billion By 2032 | With CAGR: 39.7%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services); By Application; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 1.08 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 30.76 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 39.7% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics? How Big is Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market Size?

Overview

AI has successfully been applied in several medical situations and has the potential to revolutionize medical diagnostics. It can be used to increase the precision, efficiency, and efficacy of diagnoses, and it has the potential to play a significant role in the future of medical diagnostics.

Medical imaging data, such as MRIs, X-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds, and DXAs, can be studied by AI algorithms to help doctors find and treat illnesses more precisely and quickly. This can help healthcare specialists in making better decisions regarding patient care. These are the key reasons driving artificial intelligence (AI) in

medical diagnostics market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Intel Corporation

Google

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Enlitic Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Zebra Medical Vision Inc.

Riverain Technologies

Imagen Technologies

GE Healthcare

Digital Diagnostics

HeartFlow

Arterys

International Business Machines

VUNO Inc.

NovaSignal Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Growing digitalization and adoption of information systems: Big data and analytical solutions have dramatically increased in complexity with the surging adoption of digitized laboratory slides, EHRs, and high-resolution radiology images are the key aspects expanding the artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics market demand. Also, with the increased digitization and adoption of information systems throughout the healthcare industry, numerous huge and complex data are developed at various stages in the care delivery process.

Custom-made treatments: Artificial intelligence is predicted to rise in genetics, drug discovery, precision medicine, and medical imaging, along with the development of several cumulative personalized treatments suited to specific patient needs.

Increased demand for artificial intelligence technology: The demand and growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics market are being significantly accelerated by the growing need and demand for artificial intelligence technology to complete data mining, accelerate healthcare delivery services, and introduce new and encouraging uses for disease monitoring and identification globally.

Artificial intelligence is predicted to rise in genetics, drug discovery, precision medicine, and medical imaging, along with the development of several cumulative personalized treatments suited to specific patient needs. Increased demand for artificial intelligence technology: The demand and growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics market are being significantly accelerated by the growing need and demand for artificial intelligence technology to complete data mining, accelerate healthcare delivery services, and introduce new and encouraging uses for disease monitoring and identification globally.

Top Findings of the Report

Rising chronic disease prevalence, which is creating a massive demand for highly automated and unique healthcare processes, and the rapid integration of artificial intelligence-powered solutions throughout a broad range of verticals for better operational & clinical outcomes are key factors driving the market's growth.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics market segmentation is mainly based on application, component, region, and end user.

North America dominated the market with the highest market share in 2022.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Introduction to advanced solutions and features: With the increasing requirement for AI in medical diagnostics to the shortage of healthcare professionals, lessen human errors, and deliver better treatment facilities, primary players are concentrating on creating and introducing new solutions with advanced features that are further impacting the market at a rapid pace.

Technological advancements: The integration of AI-based systems in diagnostics to provide accurate & efficient diagnosis is considerably supported by technological improvements in machine learning algorithms, computer processing, and cloud storage. With the growing usage of high-resolution radiological pictures, EHRs, and digitized laboratory slides in recent years, big data and analytics solutions have seen widespread adoption. This has developed a huge artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics market size.

Segmental Analysis

Software Sector Accounts for the Largest Market Share

The sector's expansion can be due to its capacity to give healthcare providers a competitive edge without subjecting them to various difficulties like staffing shortages and rising imaging scan volumes. Also, the rapid increase in the worldwide population, which is increasingly diagnosed with chronic and critical conditions, has paved the way for higher adoption of advanced AI-enabled solutions.

Moreover, the growing demand for healthcare services and the shortage of healthcare professionals, combined with ongoing improvements to electronic health records and healthcare systems brought on by the use of AI-based solutions, are all expected to contribute to the artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics market growth in the future.

In Vivo Diagnostics Sector Holds the Significant Market Share

The market segment for in vivo diagnostics had the highest revenue share in 2022 and is predicted to maintain that position throughout the forecast period. Due to its many benefits, including lowering human mistake rates and improving overall treatment efficacy, AI solutions are being adopted and used more frequently in the healthcare and medical industries.

Furthermore, the in vitro diagnostics sector is anticipated to grow significantly over the upcoming years due to the rising demand for these tools, which are widely used to monitor patients' health and help diagnose, treat, and prevent diseases. These tools can be used to detect diseases and various other conditions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 30.76 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 1.51 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 39.7% from 2023– 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Intel Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Enlitic Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Riverain Technologies, Imagen Technologies, GE Healthcare, Digital Diagnostics Inc., HeartFlow Inc., Arterys Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, VUNO Inc., NovaSignal Corporation, and Agfa-Gevaert Group. Segments Covered By Component, By Application, By End User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

North America: Many key factors are driving the demand and expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics market in North America, including the widespread use of ongoing technological advancements, well-established healthcare IT infrastructure, the emergence of numerous newly developed healthcare-based startups, numerous advantageous government initiatives, and high levels of digital literacy.

Asia Pacific: Due to the increasing number of private and public initiatives towards the adoption of AI-based medical diagnostic solutions as well as growing recognition and investments in nations like India, China, and Malaysia, the Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest growth rate with a healthy CAGR in the upcoming years.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services); By Application; By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

The FDA's 510(k) clearance allowed Royal Philips to launch its AI-based MR diagnostic system lineup in November 2021. With helium-free for-life MR operations, complicated clinical and operational duties are simpler and more automated. The system is specifically utilized to expedite MR exams, streamline processes, ensure efficiency, and improve diagnostic accuracy.

In partnership with MyHealthcare, a supplier of digital health solutions, Max Healthcare unveiled a new artificial intelligence-powered gadget in June 2021 that is integrated with a patient monitoring framework. Patients can easily utilize the Max MyHealth platform to monitor their vital signs via the app's clinical device partners.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What is the estimated market value of AI in the medical diagnostics market?

What is the predicted artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics market growth rate (CAGR)?

What are the key market trends?

Which region accounts for the largest artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics market share?

Which segment holds the highest market share?

Who are the major players operating in artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics industry?

What are the primary opportunities of the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnostics market report based on component, application, end-user, and region:

By Component Outlook

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application Outlook

In Vivo Diagnostics

In Vitro Diagnostics

By End User Outlook

Hospitals

Diagnostics Imaging Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

