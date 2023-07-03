Pro Se Pro Announces Launch Of Its UVISA Rapid Response Service

Charleston, South Carolina, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pro Se Pro is a company that helps immigrants who are waiting on the US Government to process applications for UVISA Bona Fide Determination (BFD), Work Authorization (EAD), and Advanced Parole (AP). The company recently announced the launch of its UVISA Rapid Response Service, which walks applicants through creating a Pro Se complaint for their unreasonable delay case.

Pro Se Pro requires only some information from the applicants to begin the UVISA Rapid Response Service, then will mail the documents for the applicants and provide them with full support while they wait for their case to process.

A spokesperson from Pro Se Pro said, “We are on a mission to empower the individual to file a suit against the federal government for cases that do not need or require representation. We are a community dedicated to improving the quality of life of immigrant individuals.”

Pro Se Pro has partnered with one of the leading immigration attorneys, Brad Banias, to help applicants sue the US Government and demand a response in 60 days. Banias is the founder and managing partner of Banias Law and specializes in Federal Court immigration litigation, challenging unreasonable delays, arbitrary denials, unlawful removal orders, and illegal detentions.

Pro Se Pro has created a variety of services to provide individuals with battle-tested materials from Banias, as well as other top attorneys in the field. The services are designed to offer individuals a step-by-step process to file suit for their UVISA unreasonable delay cases and get work authorization fast. Some common questions that we hear at Pro Se Pro.

What are the i-765 processing times?

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) offers an expedited processing option called premium processing for certain immigration forms, including Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization. This service allows applicants to pay an additional fee to receive faster processing times for their petitions, ensuring a more efficient path to employment authorization.

The processing times for the I-765 form, also known as the Application for Employment Authorization, can vary depending on the applicant’s specific category and the service center’s workload. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) posts up-to-date processing times on its Processing Times page.

What are the u visa processing times?

The U visa is a unique form of nonimmigrant status designed for victims of certain crimes who have experienced significant physical or mental abuse and have been cooperative in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity. This visa provides eligible individuals with temporary legal status and work eligibility in the United States, ultimately allowing them to apply for a green card after meeting certain requirements. The primary goal of the U visa is to encourage victims to report crimes and support law enforcement in their efforts to investigate and prosecute perpetrators.

After filing a U visa application, the biometrics appointment typically occurs within 5 to 6 weeks, which involves fingerprinting, photographing, and authenticating the applicant’s identity. The u visa processing time after biometrics varies, and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is continually working to improve the efficiency of this process.

What are the u visa bfd ead processing times?

The U Visa Bona Fide Determination Employment Authorization Document (BFD EAD) is a crucial aspect of the U visa application process for qualified noncitizens who experience temporary relief and employment authorization while waiting for final approval of their U visa application. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) introduced the bona fide determination process in June 2021, aiming to provide this form of assistance to individuals with pending, bona fide U nonimmigrant status petitions.

As of 2023, it remains difficult to provide an exact timeframe for the BFD EAD processing time. Since its implementation on June 14, 2021, the BFD EAD review process has not established a consistent, predictable timeline for applicants. Factors that may affect processing times include the number of pending applications and the available resources at USCIS.

Given these uncertainties, it is crucial for applicants to frequently check the processing times on the USCIS website and inquire about their case status if it falls outside the normal processing time range.

