Turnover of Apranga Group in June 2023

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 28.4 million in June 2023 and increased by 6.5% compared to June 2022.



The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 82.5 million in Q2 2023 and increased by 9.8% year-on-year. In Q2 2023, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania increased by 10.0%, in Latvia increased by 6.8% and in Estonia increased by 13.9% year-on-year.

In January through June 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 147.6 million and increased by 15.6% year-on-year.

In H1 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania was EUR 89.7 million and increased by 14.8% year-on-year.

In H1 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Latvia amounted to EUR 35.0 million and increased by 14.5% year-on-year.

In H1 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Estonia was EUR 22.9 million and increased by 20.6% year-on-year.

In H1 2023, Apranga Group opened 3 new stores, renovated 6 stores, out of which 3 stores were enlarged and 3 stores were moved to other shopping mall, and closed 6 stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 165 stores (97 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.7 thousand sq. m., or by 0.2% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



