Denim Jeans Market is Expected to Cross US$ 152 Billion at a CAGR of 4% by 2032: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Denim Jeans Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 152 Bn by 2032, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 4% over the next ten years.



A blend of R&D and fast-evolving technologies has led to recyclable and long-lasting fabrics that have transformed the denim jeans industry. Fast adoption of Western lifestyle in Asian countries has generated enormous demand for denim jeans over the last few decades. Moreover, rapid growth in consumer disposable income spending on personal care is boosting the sales of denim jeans.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=321

North America is the foremost actor in the market for denim jeans, where, production and consumption is high in the United States. Slim fit jeans have been gaining huge attention among teenagers, which has propelled the demand trajectory. The market in Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, and Australia has been gaining traction owing to rising urbanization and improving consumers’ economic stability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for denim jeans is anticipated to grow 1.2X from 2022 to 2032.

Regular fit jeans capture more than 45% market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.3 Bn over 2022-2032.

Among the end users, demand from women has been growing at the fastest pace, and more than 3% CAGR is expected for the forecast period.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2022, and is expected to grow from 1.5 Bn units in 2021 to nearly 2.6 Bn units by 2032.

The market in China and India is expected to rise at over 4% CAGR during the forecast period.



“High R&D spending to improve the quality of denim jeans, recyclability, and durability will aid market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key players have been spending on research & development to come up with newer products with improved lifespan and higher operational flexibility. These enhancements will drive demand for denim jeans in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

In May 2020, Albini Group has partnered with HeiQ to get access the antimicrobial technology and developed VIROFORMULA fabrics which protect from viruses and bacteria.

In September 2020, US Denim Mills launched the “Safe for US” an antimicrobial denim collection in collaboration with Marina Enterprises in China, ICI in Pakistan, Rudolf in Germany and Arcoma and HeiQ in Switzerland.

In October 2020, Levi’s has launched Levi’s SecondHand platform, a buy-back and resale platform to sell its denim jeans.



Key Players

Hennes & Mauritz AB

VF Corp

Industria de Diseño Textil SA

True Religion Apparel, Inc.

PVH Corp

Brooks Brothers Group, Inc.

Levi Strauss & Co.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc.

American Apparel, Inc.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD

Guess, Inc.

Gap, Inc.

Esprit Holdings Ltd

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=321

Market Competition

Key players in the denim jeans market are Hennes & Mauritz AB, VF Corp, Industria de Diseño Textil SA, True Religion Apparel, Inc., PVH Corp, Brooks Brothers Group, Inc., Levi Strauss & Co., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc., American Apparel, Inc., FAST RETAILING CO., LTD, Guess, Inc., Gap, Inc and Esprit Holdings Ltd among others.

In February 2021, Hennes & Mauritz AB collaborated with Infinited Fiber Company and launched a limited edition version of Rowe Jeans by using 100% post-consumer waste to make recyclable and breathable fabric.



Key Segments Profiled in the Denim Jeans Industry Survey

By Product : Regular Fit Slim Fit Loose Fit

By Price Range : Super Premium Premium Standard Pocket-friendly

By End User: Men Woman Children

By Sales Channel : Departmental Stores Variety Stores General Chains Specialist Jeans Chains General Clothing Independent Boutiques Specialist Jeans Independent Boutiques Discounters Modern Trade Online Retail Others

By Region : North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa



For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/321

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global denim jeans market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (regular fit, slim fit, and loose fit), price range (super premium, premium, standard, and pocket-friendly), and end user (men, women, and children), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check Out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Functional Workwear Apparel Market: A recent study by Fact.MR foretells the global Functional Workwear Apparel market to record an expansion rate of over 7% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030.

Smart Clothing Market: The global smart clothing market through 2032, registering an impressive valuation of US$ 23.28 Billion. By the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period, the industry is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 23.28 Billion.

Performance Apparel Market: The global performance apparel market experienced a year-on-year (YoY) growth rate of 6.1% in 2022 and a valuation of US$ 10.2 billion in 2022. The market for performance apparel grew with a CAGR of around 4.9% during the last five years.

Apparel Accessories Market: The global appeal accessories market is anticipated to surpass US$ 12.6 Bn in 2021 and expand at a CAGR close to 6% over the next ten years. East Asia market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 6% through 2032.

Clothes Closets Market: The availability of clothes closets in different size and shape, depending upon the space needed and amount of clothes appears as key factor which drives the growth of global clothes closets market during the forecast period.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Connect to Author: Mr. Yash Pathak

Email : yash@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube