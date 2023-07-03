Global DevSecOps Market to Reach $40.6 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DevSecOps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031343/?utm_source=GNW

Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.4% CAGR and reach US$26.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 25.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 33.5% CAGR



The DevSecOps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 33.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.5% and 22.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured)

- 4Armed Limited

- AlgoSec Inc.

- Aqua Security Software Ltd.

- Check Marx Ltd.

- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

- Contrast Security, Inc.

- CyberArk Software Ltd.

- Entersoft Security

- Google LLC

- International Business Machines Corporation

- Micro Focus International Plc

- Microsoft Corporation

- NTT DATA INTELLILINK Corporation

- Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

- Progress Software Corporation

- Splunk Inc.

- Sumologic, Inc.

- Synopsys, Inc.

- ThreatModeler Software, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Provides a Strong Push for DevSecOps Initiatives

Ranking of Factors Driving DevSecOps Initiatives for Organizations

Shift towards Digital Technologies Enhances Prospects for

Cybersecurity Technologies & Solutions

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on

Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Competition

DevSecOps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

DevSecOps: An Introduction

Advantages with a DevSecOps Software Development Environment

Most Widely Practiced Software Development Methodologies: 2021E

Major Differences between DevOps and DevSecOps

Outlook: Pressing Need for High Security & Agility in

Applications Brings DevSecOps Market to an Exciting Juncture

Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Growth

DevSecOps: Future Opportunities

Key Hurdles to Adoption

Ranking of Challenges in Implementation of DevSecOps

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trends Adding Compelling Dynamics to DevSecOps Space

IaC Adoption to Support Wider Infrastructure

Advent of Innovative Technologies Streamline Process Associated

with Integration of Development Security and Operations

Increasing Transition to Public Cloud and Cloud Native

Development Drives Opportunities for DevSecOps Tools

DevSecOps: Pushing Application Security Practices Early into

Development Process

Transition towards Containerization and Microservices Boost

Prospects

DevSecOps Address Security Concerns of DevOps Concept

Sudden Shift to WFH Environments Catalyze Growth

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

DevSecOps in Hybrid Work Module

Increased Risk of Vulnerabilities against the Backdrop of

Industry 4.0 led Rise in Connected Devices Drives Demand for

DevSecOps.

Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025

Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry Vertical

for the Years 2018 and 2022

Potential Threats to Industrial Facilities during the Pandemic

EXHIBIT : % of Industrial Control System Computers Attacked by

Cyber Criminals by Region for 2020

Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies: Percentage of

Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern for Industrial

Systems

Threat to Security and Privacy-Increase in Cyberattacks and

Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

DevSecOps Holds Great Relevance for Development & Delivery of

Secure, Quality Manufacturing Software

Security Vulnerabilities and Gains for Native Apps to Shape

Future Course of DevSecOps

Novel Opportunities Identified in Retail & Consumer Goods Sector

Booming e-Commerce Industry Drives Demand for DevSecOps

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019,

2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales

Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

DevSecOps in Energy and Utilities Sector

Healthcare Industry: An Emerging Market with Significant Potential

Global Spending on Healthcare IT (In US$ Billion) for Years

2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Number of Connected Medical Devices in Million: 2018-2025

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digitization of Healthcare

Services, Thus Driving the Demand for DEvSecOps

Rise in Security Risks Highlight the Importance of DevSecOps

Adoption in Financial Services Industry

State Governments Embrace DevSecOps

Key Implementation Challenges Related to DevSecOps



