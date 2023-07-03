Foresight Enterprise VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is delighted to announce the appointment of Kavita Patel as a non-executive director of the Company, with effect from 01 September 2023.

Kavita is a partner and Head of Investment Funds at Shakespeare Martineau LLP, with extensive experience advising clients in the financial services arena both in the retail and institutional space on corporate, regulatory and governance matters.

Kavita is also a non-executive director of The Nottingham Building Society where she sits on the Board Risk Committee, Board Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee, as well as being the Board Consumer Duty Champion.

Kavita will be appointed as a member of the Audit, Management Engagement & Remuneration and Nomination Committees following her appointment.