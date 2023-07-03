Global Citizen Services AI Market to Reach $90.4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Citizen Services AI Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031118/?utm_source=GNW

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 37.9% CAGR and reach US$61.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 43.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 46.5% CAGR



The Citizen Services AI market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 46.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.5% and 33% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 38.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 75 Featured)

- Accenture

- ADDO

- Alibaba

- AWS

- Baidu

- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

- IBM

- Intel

- Microsoft

- NVIDIA

- Oracle

- Pegasystems

- Servicenow

- Tencent





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

What is Artificial Intelligence and How Is It Transforming the

Technology Landscape?

AI-Enabling Technologies

Prominent Factors with Implications for Evolution of AI

Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the

Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,

Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures

to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:

Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years

2019 Through 2024

AI Gains Significant Interest as Industries Expedite Digital

Transformation Strategies

Important Role of AI in the War Against Pandemic

Global Market Outlook

Segment Analysis

Competition

Citizen Services AI - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Propel Demand

for AI for Citizen Services

Digital Transformation by Industry: 2022

Vibrant Funding Landscape in the AI Technology Space: Potential

for Growth

Global AI Investment (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015

through 2021

AI Cumulative Funding (in US$ Billion) by Category (As of 2020)

Digitalization and Automation in Government Sector Drives Usage

of AI in Citizen Services

How Public Sector is Transforming Citizen Services with AI

Conversational AI Gains Prominence for Citizen Services

Conversational AI Holds Potential to Transform Public Sector

Increasing Use of AI in Government Contact Centers

AI Helps Ease Traffic Congestion, Gaining Prominent Role in

Urban Traffic Management

Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Delivery of Healthcare

Services

AI to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving

Clinical Outcomes

Global Healthcare AI Market: Percentage Breakdown by

Application for 2022

Energy & Utilities: AI Aids in Resource Monitoring and Management

Public Security and Safety Emerges as a Key Application Area

for AI

AI in Agriculture Facilitates Smart Farming

AI Technologies Used in Agricultural Activities - A Review

Governments Focus on Regulations as Use of AI Continues to Grow

Major Challenges Confronting Artificial Intelligence



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

