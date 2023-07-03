Global Citizen Services AI Market to Reach $90.4 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Citizen Services AI Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031118/?utm_source=GNW
Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 37.9% CAGR and reach US$61.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 43.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 46.5% CAGR
The Citizen Services AI market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 46.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.5% and 33% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 38.7% CAGR.
- Accenture
- ADDO
- Alibaba
- AWS
- Baidu
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- IBM
- Intel
- Microsoft
- NVIDIA
- Oracle
- Pegasystems
- Servicenow
- Tencent
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
What is Artificial Intelligence and How Is It Transforming the
Technology Landscape?
AI-Enabling Technologies
Prominent Factors with Implications for Evolution of AI
Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the
Hardships
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment,
Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures
to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates:
Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years
2019 Through 2024
AI Gains Significant Interest as Industries Expedite Digital
Transformation Strategies
Important Role of AI in the War Against Pandemic
Global Market Outlook
Segment Analysis
Competition
Citizen Services AI - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2023 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation to Propel Demand
for AI for Citizen Services
Digital Transformation by Industry: 2022
Vibrant Funding Landscape in the AI Technology Space: Potential
for Growth
Global AI Investment (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015
through 2021
AI Cumulative Funding (in US$ Billion) by Category (As of 2020)
Digitalization and Automation in Government Sector Drives Usage
of AI in Citizen Services
How Public Sector is Transforming Citizen Services with AI
Conversational AI Gains Prominence for Citizen Services
Conversational AI Holds Potential to Transform Public Sector
Increasing Use of AI in Government Contact Centers
AI Helps Ease Traffic Congestion, Gaining Prominent Role in
Urban Traffic Management
Artificial Intelligence Set to Transform Delivery of Healthcare
Services
AI to Play a Significant Role in Automation and Improving
Clinical Outcomes
Global Healthcare AI Market: Percentage Breakdown by
Application for 2022
Energy & Utilities: AI Aids in Resource Monitoring and Management
Public Security and Safety Emerges as a Key Application Area
for AI
AI in Agriculture Facilitates Smart Farming
AI Technologies Used in Agricultural Activities - A Review
Governments Focus on Regulations as Use of AI Continues to Grow
Major Challenges Confronting Artificial Intelligence
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Machine Learning (ML) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Machine Learning (ML) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Language Processing (NLP) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language
Processing (NLP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Image
Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Image Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Face
Recognition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Face Recognition by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Public Sector by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Government & Public
Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 27: World Citizen Services AI Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Citizen Services AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Technology - Machine Learning (ML),
Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image Processing, Face
Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Machine
Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image
Processing, Face Recognition and Other Technologies for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Application - Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Other Applications, Government & Public
Sector and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Other
Applications, Government & Public Sector and Transportation for
the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Technology - Machine Learning (ML),
Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image Processing, Face
Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Machine
Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image
Processing, Face Recognition and Other Technologies for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Application - Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Other Applications, Government & Public
Sector and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Other
Applications, Government & Public Sector and Transportation for
the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Citizen Services AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Technology - Machine Learning (ML),
Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image Processing, Face
Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Machine
Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image
Processing, Face Recognition and Other Technologies for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Application - Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Other Applications, Government & Public
Sector and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Other
Applications, Government & Public Sector and Transportation for
the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Citizen Services AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Technology - Machine Learning (ML),
Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image Processing, Face
Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: China 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Machine
Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image
Processing, Face Recognition and Other Technologies for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Application - Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Other Applications, Government & Public
Sector and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Other
Applications, Government & Public Sector and Transportation for
the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Citizen Services AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Technology - Machine Learning (ML),
Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image Processing, Face
Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Machine
Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image
Processing, Face Recognition and Other Technologies for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Application - Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Other Applications, Government & Public
Sector and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Other
Applications, Government & Public Sector and Transportation for
the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Citizen Services AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Technology - Machine Learning (ML),
Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image Processing, Face
Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 65: France 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Machine
Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image
Processing, Face Recognition and Other Technologies for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Application - Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Other Applications, Government & Public
Sector and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Other
Applications, Government & Public Sector and Transportation for
the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Citizen Services AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Technology - Machine Learning (ML),
Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image Processing, Face
Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Machine
Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image
Processing, Face Recognition and Other Technologies for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Application - Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Other Applications, Government & Public
Sector and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Other
Applications, Government & Public Sector and Transportation for
the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Technology - Machine Learning (ML),
Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image Processing, Face
Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Machine
Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image
Processing, Face Recognition and Other Technologies for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Citizen Services AI by Application - Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Other Applications, Government & Public
Sector and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Other
Applications, Government & Public Sector and Transportation for
the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Citizen Services AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Citizen
Services AI by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Citizen
Services AI by Technology - Machine Learning (ML), Natural
Language Processing (NLP), Image Processing, Face Recognition
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 83: UK 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Machine
Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image
Processing, Face Recognition and Other Technologies for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Citizen
Services AI by Application - Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,
Agriculture, Other Applications, Government & Public Sector and
Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services AI by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Other
Applications, Government & Public Sector and Transportation for
the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citizen Services AI by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Citizen
Services AI by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citizen Services AI by Technology - Machine Learning (ML),
Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image Processing, Face
Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Citizen
Services AI by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing
(NLP), Image Processing, Face Recognition and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citizen Services AI by Application - Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Other Applications, Government & Public
Sector and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Citizen
Services AI by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Other
Applications, Government & Public Sector and Transportation for
the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Citizen Services AI Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citizen Services AI by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services
AI by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citizen Services AI by Technology - Machine Learning (ML),
Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image Processing, Face
Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services
AI by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image
Processing, Face Recognition and Other Technologies for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citizen Services AI by Application - Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Other Applications, Government & Public
Sector and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services
AI by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Other
Applications, Government & Public Sector and Transportation for
the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citizen Services AI by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Citizen Services
AI by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citizen Services AI by Technology - Machine Learning (ML),
Natural Language Processing (NLP), Image Processing, Face
Recognition and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Citizen
Services AI by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing
(NLP), Image Processing, Face Recognition and Other
Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Citizen Services AI by Application - Healthcare, Energy &
Utilities, Agriculture, Other Applications, Government & Public
Sector and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Citizen
Services AI by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Agriculture, Other
Applications, Government & Public Sector and Transportation for
the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
