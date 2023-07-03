New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cannabis Beverages Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031038/?utm_source=GNW
Non-Alcoholic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.2% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alcoholic segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $752 Million, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
The Cannabis Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$752 Million in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$258.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 17.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured)
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Aphria Inc.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc.
- Canopy Growth Corporation
- Organigram Holding, Inc.
- Coalition Brewing
- Cronos Group
- Tilray
- Hexo Corporation
- CannTrust
- CBD Ultra Limited
- Elegance Brands, Inc.
Global Cannabis Beverages Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cannabis Beverages estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
