Global Cannabis Beverages Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cannabis Beverages Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031038/?utm_source=GNW

Non-Alcoholic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.2% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Alcoholic segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $752 Million, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR



The Cannabis Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$752 Million in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$258.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 17.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.



Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured)

- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

- Aphria Inc.

- Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

- Canopy Growth Corporation

- Organigram Holding, Inc.

- Coalition Brewing

- Cronos Group

- Tilray

- Hexo Corporation

- CannTrust

- CBD Ultra Limited

- Elegance Brands, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031038/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Leads to Increased Focus on Health and Wellness Products

Pandemic Drives Consumer Shift towards Organic Foods

Cannabis Beverages - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Cannabis Beverages

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Trends Influencing the Market

Analysis by Type

World Cannabis Beverages Market by Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Alcoholic, and

Alcoholic

Analysis by Component

World Cannabis Beverages Market by Component (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tetrahydrocannabinol

(THC), and Cannabidiol (CBD)

Regional Analysis

Global Market for Cannabis Beverages: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

Global Market for Cannabis Beverages - Geographic Regions

Ranked by % CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: USA, Canada, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Cannabis Beverages to Take the US Market by Storm

Low-dose Cannabis Emerge as Alcohol Alternatives in Canada

Competitive Scenario: Major Players Eying a Pie of the Cannabis

Market

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cannabis-Infused Beverages to Reduce Alcohol Consumption among

the Young

Prevailing Trends Positively Influence the Market

Alcoholic Beverage Companies Seek Role in the Market

Growth Trend to Continue

Legalisation & Decriminalization Augur Well

Legalisation Drives Demand in North America

A Note On Clean Label Cannabis

A Review of Trends Influencing the Market

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Rising Health Awareness to Fuel Market Prospects

Growing Adoption of Herbal Remedies Widens Prospects

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and

Females Aged 25+ Years

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

Production Challenges Abound for Cannabis Beverage Producers

Production Process of Cannabis Beverages - The Many Challenges

Long-Term Studies on Stability of Products Essential

Production Innovation Accelerates Market Growth

Safety Challenges with Hemp-infused Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cannabis Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Cannabis Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Alcoholic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Non-Alcoholic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alcoholic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Alcoholic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Tetrahydrocannabinol

(THC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cannabidiol (CBD) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Cannabidiol (CBD) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Cannabis Beverages Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Cannabis Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cannabis Beverages by Type - Non-Alcoholic and Alcoholic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cannabis Beverages by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Alcoholic and

Alcoholic for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cannabis Beverages by Component - Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

and Cannabidiol (CBD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: USA 8-Year Perspective for Cannabis Beverages by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) for the Years

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cannabis Beverages by Type - Non-Alcoholic and Alcoholic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cannabis Beverages by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Alcoholic

and Alcoholic for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cannabis Beverages by Component - Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

and Cannabidiol (CBD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Cannabis Beverages by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) for the Years

2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Cannabis Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cannabis Beverages by Type - Non-Alcoholic and Alcoholic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cannabis Beverages by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Alcoholic

and Alcoholic for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cannabis Beverages by Component - Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

and Cannabidiol (CBD) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Cannabis Beverages by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) for the Years

2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Cannabis Beverages Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 24: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cannabis Beverages by Type - Non-Alcoholic and Alcoholic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cannabis

Beverages by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Alcoholic and Alcoholic for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cannabis Beverages by Component - Tetrahydrocannabinol

(THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 27: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Cannabis

Beverages by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) for the

Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 28: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cannabis Beverages by Type - Non-Alcoholic and Alcoholic -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cannabis

Beverages by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Alcoholic and Alcoholic for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 30: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cannabis Beverages by Component - Tetrahydrocannabinol

(THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 31: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Cannabis

Beverages by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) for the

Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031038/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________