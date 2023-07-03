Global Bronchodilators Market to Reach $45 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bronchodilators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030994/?utm_source=GNW

Asthma, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR



The Bronchodilators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos

- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

- AstraZeneca

- BioMarck Pharmaceuticals

- Boehringer Ingelheim

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche

- Gilead Sciences

- GlaxoSmithKline plc

- Innoviva

- MediciNova

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- Novartis Ag





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030994/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Bronchodilators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Bronchodilators Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Asthma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Asthma by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Asthma by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Indications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Indications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Indications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anticholinergics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Anticholinergics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Anticholinergics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Combination Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Combination Drugs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Combination Drugs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sympathomimetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Sympathomimetics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Sympathomimetics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Indication -

Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other

Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination

Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug Type -

Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and

Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination

Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and

Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination

Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and

Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination

Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and

Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination

Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and

Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination

Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and

Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination

Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and

Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination

Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Indication -

Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other

Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination

Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug Type -

Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and

Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination

Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and

Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination

Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and

Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for

Bronchodilators by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and

Other Indications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics,

Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and

Sympathomimetics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs,

Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for

Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs,

Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bronchodilators by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and

Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators

by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics,

Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and

Sympathomimetics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs,

Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators

by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and

Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination

Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs,

Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive

Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and

Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by

Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination

Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug

Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase

Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 121: India 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030994/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________