Global Bronchodilators Market to Reach $45 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bronchodilators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030994/?utm_source=GNW
Asthma, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Bronchodilators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals
- AstraZeneca
- BioMarck Pharmaceuticals
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Innoviva
- MediciNova
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis Ag
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Bronchodilators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Bronchodilators Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Asthma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Asthma by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Asthma by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Indications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Indications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Indications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anticholinergics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Anticholinergics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Anticholinergics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combination Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Combination Drugs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Combination Drugs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sympathomimetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Sympathomimetics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Sympathomimetics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Indication -
Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other
Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination
Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug Type -
Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination
Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination
Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination
Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination
Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination
Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination
Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination
Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Indication -
Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other
Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination
Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug Type -
Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination
Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination
Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for
Bronchodilators by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and
Other Indications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics,
Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and
Sympathomimetics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs,
Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for
Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs,
Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bronchodilators by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators
by Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics,
Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and
Sympathomimetics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs,
Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators
by Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination
Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs,
Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Drug Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Bronchodilators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive
Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and
Other Indications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Indication - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asthma,
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Other Indications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bronchodilators by Drug Type - Anticholinergics, Combination
Drugs, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: India Historic Review for Bronchodilators by Drug
Type - Anticholinergics, Combination Drugs, Phosphodiesterase
Inhibitors and Sympathomimetics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 121: India 16-Year Perspective for Bronchodilators by
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030994/?utm_source=GNW
Global Bronchodilators Market to Reach $45 Billion by 2030
Global Bronchodilators Market to Reach $45 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bronchodilators estimated at US$31.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
