Global Ballast Water Treatment Market to Reach $541.9 Billion by 2030

New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ballast Water Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030875/?utm_source=GNW
Physical Disinfection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 32.7% CAGR and reach US$254.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mechanical Method segment is readjusted to a revised 30.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 41.7% CAGR
The Ballast Water Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$170.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 41.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.7% and 26.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$85.3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Alfa Laval AB
- ATG UV Technology Ltd
- Ballast Water Containers Ltd
- Biolargo Maritime Solutions, Inc.
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- Damen Shipyards Group
- Ecochlor, Inc.
- Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
- Jfe Engineering Corporation
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030875/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Ballast Water Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water Treatment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Physical Disinfection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Physical Disinfection by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Physical Disinfection by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mechanical Method by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Mechanical Method by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Mechanical Method by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Method by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Chemical Method by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Method by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tankers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Tankers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Tankers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Container Ships by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Container Ships by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Container Ships by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
Bulk Carriers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Dry Bulk Carriers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Dry Bulk Carriers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
General Cargos by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for General Cargos by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for General Cargos by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Ship Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Ship Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Ship Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Ballast Water Treatment Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Ballast Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection,
Mechanical Method and Chemical Method - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Technology - Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and
Chemical Method Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water Treatment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical Method
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships,
Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Ship Type - Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers,
General Cargos and Other Ship Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water Treatment
by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and
Other Ship Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection,
Mechanical Method and Chemical Method - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Technology - Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and
Chemical Method Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical
Method for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships,
Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Ship Type - Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers,
General Cargos and Other Ship Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos
and Other Ship Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Ballast Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection,
Mechanical Method and Chemical Method - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Technology - Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and
Chemical Method Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water Treatment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical Method
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships,
Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Ship Type - Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers,
General Cargos and Other Ship Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water Treatment
by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and
Other Ship Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Ballast Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection,
Mechanical Method and Chemical Method - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Technology - Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and
Chemical Method Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water Treatment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical Method
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships,
Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Ship Type - Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers,
General Cargos and Other Ship Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water Treatment
by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and
Other Ship Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Ballast Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection,
Mechanical Method and Chemical Method - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Technology - Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and
Chemical Method Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical
Method for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships,
Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Ship Type - Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers,
General Cargos and Other Ship Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos
and Other Ship Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Ballast Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection,
Mechanical Method and Chemical Method - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Technology - Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and
Chemical Method Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical
Method for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships,
Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Ship Type - Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers,
General Cargos and Other Ship Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos
and Other Ship Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Ballast Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection,
Mechanical Method and Chemical Method - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment
by Technology - Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and
Chemical Method Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical
Method for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships,
Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment
by Ship Type - Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers,
General Cargos and Other Ship Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos
and Other Ship Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection,
Mechanical Method and Chemical Method - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Technology - Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and
Chemical Method Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water Treatment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical Method
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships,
Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Ship Type - Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers,
General Cargos and Other Ship Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water Treatment
by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and
Other Ship Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Ballast Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ballast
Water Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection,
Mechanical Method and Chemical Method - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Technology - Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and
Chemical Method Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water Treatment by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Physical
Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical Method for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ballast
Water Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships, Tankers, Dry
Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Ship Type - Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers,
General Cargos and Other Ship Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water Treatment by
Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Container
Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and Other
Ship Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection,
Mechanical Method and Chemical Method - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Technology - Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and
Chemical Method Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water Treatment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical Method
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships,
Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Ship Type - Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers,
General Cargos and Other Ship Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water Treatment
by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and
Other Ship Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection,
Mechanical Method and Chemical Method - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Technology - Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and
Chemical Method Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical
Method for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships,
Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Ballast Water Treatment by
Ship Type - Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers,
General Cargos and Other Ship Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos
and Other Ship Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ballast Water Treatment by Technology - Physical
Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical Method -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ballast Water
Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection, Mechanical
Method and Chemical Method Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical
Method for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Ballast Water Treatment by Ship Type - Container
Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and Other
Ship Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Ballast Water
Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk
Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos
and Other Ship Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Ballast Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ballast Water Treatment by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ballast Water
Treatment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ballast Water Treatment by Technology - Physical
Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical Method -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ballast Water
Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection, Mechanical
Method and Chemical Method Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical
Method for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Ballast Water Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships,
Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Ballast Water
Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk
Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos
and Other Ship Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Ballast Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection,
Mechanical Method and Chemical Method - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Ballast Water
Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection, Mechanical
Method and Chemical Method Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method and Chemical
Method for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships,
Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Ballast Water
Treatment by Ship Type - Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk
Carriers, General Cargos and Other Ship Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Ballast Water
Treatment by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Container Ships, Tankers, Dry Bulk Carriers, General Cargos
and Other Ship Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Ballast Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ballast Water Treatment by Technology - Physical Disinfection,
Mechanical Method and Chemical Method - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030875/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Ballast Water Treatment Market to Reach $541.9 Billion by 2030
Global Ballast Water Treatment Market to Reach $541.9 Billion by 2030. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ballast Water Treatment estimated at US$62.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$541.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ballast Water Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030875/?utm_source=GNW