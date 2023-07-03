Insulin Market Revenues to Reach USD 32.55 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Insulin Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 26.92 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.87% during the forecast period.

People with diabetes tend to get into serious health complications compared to normal people. They have a 300% increased risk of being hospitalized compared to non-diabetic individuals, incurring more healthcare expenses. Patients struggling to control their blood glucose levels are at greater risk for overcorrection and the resultant hypoglycemia. All these factors are expected to drive the global human insulin market.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 26.92 billion Market Size (2028) USD 32.55 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.87% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market North America Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing diabetes prevalence. A short half-life of synthetic insulin.

The global human insulin market is highly consolidated. Recently, mergers and acquisitions between the players have helped the companies strengthen their market presence.

The significant players in the global human insulin market in 2023 with the most market share are:



Novo Nordisk AS

Sanofi SA

Eli Lilly and Company

Sedico

Exir

Wockhardt

Julphar

Pfizer Inc.

Biocon Limited

Key Highlights from the Insulin Market Report :

Growing Diabetes Occurrence Driving the Market

All type-1 diabetes patients and some type-2 diabetes patients require day-by-day insulin injections. The total diabetic population in Canada increased by approximately 33% between 2016 and 2022. About 8% of the diabetic population in Canada has type-1 diabetes.

Many developing countries in North America are undergoing an epidemiologic transition, consequently experiencing rapid increases in the prevalence of diabetes. The prevalence rates for diabetes in 2022 ranged from 12% to 19% of the population in several countries in the region.

North America Leads the Market

North America, specifically the United States, has a high prevalence of diabetes because of a sedentary lifestyle.

The United States accounts for the highest sales of Lantus, a long-acting insulin, worldwide. Most diabetic drug manufacturing companies consider the United States a critical market for improving global sales. Lantus is the most administered basal insulin globally, accounting for a dominant share in the US market.

Due to its affordability, the traditional North American human insulin drug market is expected to grow during the forecast period. There are no generic competitors for the conventional human insulin drug market in the United States.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Insulin Market ?

In November 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) injection to suspend the onset of stage 3 type-1 diabetics and pediatric patients eight years of age and older.

In May 2022, the FDA approved a new medication, Mounjaro (tirzepatide), for type-2 diabetes management.



Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Insulin Market Based on Product Type and Geography:

Product Type (Market Size (USD billion) and Volume, 2018-2028) Basal or Long-acting Insulins Lantus (Insulin glargine) Levemir (Insulin detemir) Toujeo (Insulin glargine) Tresiba (Insulin degludec) Basaglar (Insulin glargine) Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins NovoRapid/Novolog (Insulin aspart) Humalog (Insulin lispro) Apidra (Insulin glulisine) FIASP (Insulin aspart) Admelog (Insulin lispro) Traditional Human Insulins Novolin/Actrapid/Insulatard Humulin Insuman

Combination Insulins NovoMix (Biphasic Insulin aspart) Ryzodeg (Insulin degludec/Insulin aspart) Xultophy (Insulin degludec/Liraglutide) Soliqua/Suliqua (Insulin glargine/Lixisenatide)

Biosimilar Insulins Insulin Glargine Biosimilars Human Insulin Biosimilars





Geography (Market Size (USD billion) and Volume, 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Rest of North America

Europe France Germany Italy Spain United Kingdom Russia Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Asia-Pacific Japan South Korea China India Australia Vietnam Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Thailand Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Iran Egypt Oman South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Insulin Market Report (2023-2028) .

