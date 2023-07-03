Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market Size to Reach 35,509.46 metric kilotons by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at 28,494.61 metric kilotons in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The growing consumption of polyethylene terephthalate resin in food and beverage packaging and the demand for energy-efficient and sustainable packaging, along with the high recycling rate of PET across the globe, is expected to boost the market. The increasing awareness regarding bio-based PET and increasing R&D activities and investments in PET technology are also likely to act as prospects for the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market’s growth.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) 28,494.61 metric kilotons Market Size (2028) 35,509.46 metric kilotons CAGR (2023 – 2028) 4.50% Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Study Period 2018 - 2028 Forecast Units Value (metric kilotons) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast & Segmentation, Competitive Landscape & Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing utilization of polyethylene terephthalate resin in food and beverage packaging and the high recycling rate of PET. The increasing awareness concerning bio-based PET and increasing R&D activities and investments in PET technology.





































Who are the Top Companies in the Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market ?



The PET resin market is consolidated by nature. In 2023, the top PET companies with a majority of the market share include:

Alpek SAB de CV

China Petrochemical Corporation

CR Chemical Materials Technology Inc.

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Hengli Group Co. Ltd

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

SABIC

Sanfangxiang Group Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Zhink Group Co. Ltd

Key Highlights from the Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market Report :

Elevated Demand from the Food and Beverage Industry

PET-based bottles are widely used in beverage packaging because of their lightweight nature and moisture and water-resistant characteristics. Microwave-compatible food trays are penetrating the processed and packaged food market because of growing consumption by the end-user group.

The growing popularity of online food delivery systems has prompted the utilization of flexible packaging products made from lightweight materials. The demand for PET-based packaging trays, containers, bottles, and others has witnessed a significant increase globally.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Lead the Market

The PET market in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by population growth, the ascent in disposable income, urbanization in developing economies, and mounting demand for fast-moving consumer goods.

The Asia-Pacific electronics industry flourished recently due to the high demand from countries like India and China. China is a robust and favorable market for electronics producers due to the country’s low labor cost and flexible policies.

China is also a significant producer of PET resins, with PetroChina Group and Jiangsu Sangfangxiang being among the largest global manufacturers in terms of volume, with capacities of more than 2 million tons.

What are the latest developments in the Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market ?

In February 2022, Alpek signed an agreement to acquire OCTAL Holding SAOC ("Octal"). The acquisition will help to develop Alpek's global position and increase its value-added production offerings in polyethylene terephthalate sheets.

In January 2022, NN, a Vietnamese PET converter, was proposed to be acquired by Indorama Ventures. The planned acquisition is projected to assist IVL in strengthening its market position in the packaging sector in Asia-Pacific areas with high growth.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market Based on Product Type, End-User Industry, and Geography:

Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (metric kilotons), 2018-2028) Bottles Films and Sheets Other Product Types (Fibers, Thermoforming, and Glass Fiber)





End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (metric kilotons), 2018-2028) Food and Beverage Consumer Goods Other End-user Industries





Geography Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



North America United States Canada Mexico



Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Rest of Europe



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence Market Research Report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin Market Report (2023-2028) .

