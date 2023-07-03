At a CAGR of 5.7% the Global Collagen Peptides Market Size is Anticipated to Reach $922 Million by 2028 – Says MarketsandMarkets

Chicago, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The collagen peptides market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and consumption of collagen peptide-based products. Collagen peptides, also known as hydrolyzed collagen or collagen hydrolysate, are derived from collagen, which is the main structural protein found in the connective tissues of animals, including mammals and fish. Collagen peptides are produced through a process called enzymatic hydrolysis, where collagen is broken down into smaller peptides. These peptides have a lower molecular weight, making them easily digestible and absorbable by the human body. Collagen peptides are known for their high protein content and their unique amino acid profile, rich in glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline. Collagen peptides find application in various industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care. In the food and beverage industry, collagen peptides are used in products such as protein bars, beverages, dairy products, and supplements. In the cosmetic and personal care industry, they are incorporated into skincare, haircare, and beauty products due to their potential benefits for skin health and anti-aging.

Collagen peptides market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $699 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $922 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023-2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Collagen peptides have various versatile applications that give rise to their demand in medical, dental, and pharmacological fields. They are used as adequate support for drug and is a natural biomaterial with astringent and wound-healing properties. It is considered an ingredient used in different forms. For instance, it is used as a hemostatic and dressing treatment for various types of injuries.

Collagen Peptides Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 699 million Estimated Value by 2028 USD 922 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% Base year considered 2022 Forecast period considered 2023–2028 Units considered Value (USD) Segments Covered By Source, By Application, By Form, and By Region Regions covered North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Key Market Opportunities Promotion of healthy diet by governments Key Market Drivers Increase demand for collagen peptides in the cosmetics and personal care products industry

Collagen Peptides Market major players covered in the report, such as:

Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan)

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

Holista Colltech (Australia)

Darling Ingredients (US)

Foodmate Co., Ltd. (China)

Amicogen Inc (South Korea)

Gelnex (Brazil)

Lapi Gelatin S.p.a (Italy)

Weishardt (France)

Crescent Biotech (India)



The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Collagen Peptides Market, By Source

Bovine

Porcine

Marine & Poultry



Collagen Peptides Market, By Form

Dry

Liquid



Collagen Peptides Market, By Application

Food & Beverages

Nutritional Products

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals



Collagen Peptides Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Rest of the World (RoW)



The key stakeholders in the Collagen Peptides Market include:

Manufacturers : Manufacturers play a vital role in the collagen peptides market. They are responsible for the extraction, purification, and production of collagen peptides from different sources, such as bovine, porcine, or marine. Manufacturers invest in research and development to improve production processes, enhance product quality, and develop innovative formulations to meet consumer demands.

: Manufacturers play a vital role in the collagen peptides market. They are responsible for the extraction, purification, and production of collagen peptides from different sources, such as bovine, porcine, or marine. Manufacturers invest in research and development to improve production processes, enhance product quality, and develop innovative formulations to meet consumer demands. Suppliers of Raw Materials : Stakeholders involved in the supply of raw materials for collagen peptides, such as collagen-rich animal tissues or marine sources, are crucial to the market. These suppliers ensure a consistent and reliable supply chain of high-quality raw materials for manufacturers.

: Stakeholders involved in the supply of raw materials for collagen peptides, such as collagen-rich animal tissues or marine sources, are crucial to the market. These suppliers ensure a consistent and reliable supply chain of high-quality raw materials for manufacturers. Research Institutions and Laboratories : Academic institutions, research organizations, and laboratories contribute to the collagen peptides market by conducting scientific research and development activities. They explore new sources of collagen, optimize production processes, and investigate the potential health benefits and applications of collagen peptides.

: Academic institutions, research organizations, and laboratories contribute to the collagen peptides market by conducting scientific research and development activities. They explore new sources of collagen, optimize production processes, and investigate the potential health benefits and applications of collagen peptides. Regulatory Authorities : Regulatory bodies and government agencies play a crucial role in the collagen peptides market. They establish regulations, guidelines, and standards that govern the safety, quality, labeling, and marketing of collagen peptide products. Regulatory authorities ensure compliance with applicable laws and protect consumer interests.

: Regulatory bodies and government agencies play a crucial role in the collagen peptides market. They establish regulations, guidelines, and standards that govern the safety, quality, labeling, and marketing of collagen peptide products. Regulatory authorities ensure compliance with applicable laws and protect consumer interests. Retailers : Retailers, including supermarkets, health food stores, pharmacies, and online platforms, are key stakeholders in the collagen peptides market. They stock and sell collagen peptide products, making them available to consumers. Retailers play a role in promoting and marketing collagen peptide products through effective merchandising and promotional strategies.

: Retailers, including supermarkets, health food stores, pharmacies, and online platforms, are key stakeholders in the collagen peptides market. They stock and sell collagen peptide products, making them available to consumers. Retailers play a role in promoting and marketing collagen peptide products through effective merchandising and promotional strategies. Consumers : Consumers are an essential stakeholder group in the collagen peptides market. They drive the demand for collagen peptide products, seeking the potential health and beauty benefits associated with their use. Consumers' preferences, needs, and feedback shape product development, marketing strategies, and the overall growth of the market.

: Consumers are an essential stakeholder group in the collagen peptides market. They drive the demand for collagen peptide products, seeking the potential health and beauty benefits associated with their use. Consumers' preferences, needs, and feedback shape product development, marketing strategies, and the overall growth of the market. Nutraceutical and Cosmeceutical Companies : Companies operating in the nutraceutical and cosmeceutical sectors are stakeholders in the collagen peptides market. They incorporate collagen peptides into their product formulations, including dietary supplements, functional foods, beverages, skincare, and beauty products. These companies rely on collagen peptides to provide specific health or beauty-related benefits to their customers.

: Companies operating in the nutraceutical and cosmeceutical sectors are stakeholders in the collagen peptides market. They incorporate collagen peptides into their product formulations, including dietary supplements, functional foods, beverages, skincare, and beauty products. These companies rely on collagen peptides to provide specific health or beauty-related benefits to their customers. Distributors and Wholesalers : Distributors and wholesalers play a crucial role in the supply chain of collagen peptides. They facilitate the distribution and logistics of collagen peptide products, ensuring efficient and timely delivery to retailers and other market participants.

: Distributors and wholesalers play a crucial role in the supply chain of collagen peptides. They facilitate the distribution and logistics of collagen peptide products, ensuring efficient and timely delivery to retailers and other market participants. Healthcare Professionals and Beauty Experts: Healthcare professionals, including physicians, dietitians, and dermatologists, as well as beauty experts, such as aestheticians and cosmetologists, are stakeholders in the collagen peptides market. They provide guidance, recommendations, and advice to consumers regarding the use of collagen peptides for specific health concerns or beauty goals.



These stakeholders collectively contribute to the growth, development, and acceptance of the collagen peptides market, addressing the needs and preferences of consumers, ensuring regulatory compliance, and fostering innovation in product formulations and applications.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Growth: The collagen peptides market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for health and wellness products. Collagen peptides, known for their potential benefits for skin health, joint support, and overall well-being, have gained popularity among consumers seeking natural and functional ingredients.

Beauty and Anti-Aging: Collagen peptides have become sought-after ingredients in the beauty and anti-aging industry. Consumers are increasingly interested in products that promote youthful skin, improve skin elasticity, and reduce the signs of aging. Collagen peptides are believed to support these beauty-related goals, leading to their incorporation in skincare, haircare, and beauty products.

Nutritional Supplement Sector: The collagen peptides market has witnessed significant growth in the nutritional supplement sector. Consumers are looking for convenient ways to meet their protein requirements and support their active lifestyles. Collagen peptides, with their high protein content and unique amino acid profile, are being used in protein powders, capsules, and ready-to-drink beverages as an alternative protein source.

Diverse Applications: Collagen peptides have found applications in various industries. Besides beauty and supplements, they are used in the food and beverage sector, including functional foods, beverages, and snacks. Collagen peptides are also utilized in the pharmaceutical industry for their potential therapeutic benefits, such as wound healing and tissue repair.

Source Variations: Collagen peptides can be derived from different sources, including bovine, porcine, and marine (fish) collagen. Each source offers distinct characteristics and benefits. For instance, marine collagen peptides are often preferred by consumers due to their smaller particle size and superior bioavailability. Manufacturers are exploring these different sources to cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Research and Development: Continuous research and development efforts are being made in the collagen peptides market. Manufacturers are investing in studies to understand the bioactive properties and potential health benefits of collagen peptides. This research contributes to expanding the knowledge base and helps develop innovative products with enhanced functionalities.

Regulatory Considerations: Regulatory standards and guidelines play a significant role in the collagen peptides market. Manufacturers must comply with regulations related to safety, labeling, and claims substantiation. Adhering to these standards ensures consumer confidence and protects their interests in terms of product quality and transparency.

Increasing Consumer Awareness: Consumer awareness about the benefits of collagen peptides is on the rise. Educational campaigns, social media influence, and word-of-mouth recommendations have contributed to heightened awareness among consumers. They are seeking information about collagen peptides, their source, quality, and scientific evidence supporting their benefits before making purchasing decisions.

Global Market Expansion: The collagen peptides market is expanding globally, with growing demand observed in various regions. North America and Europe have traditionally been strong markets, but significant growth opportunities are emerging in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and other regions. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and evolving consumer preferences contribute to the market's global expansion.





