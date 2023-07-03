Quantum Sensors Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.11 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Quantum Sensors Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 608.90 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 12.90% during the forecast period.

Quantum sensors are used in various industries like military, automotive, space, and healthcare. They provide accurate measurements for purposes such as positioning in the military, navigation in cars, and measuring photosynthesis in plants. Quantum sensors also have the potential for advanced applications like chemical detection, blood protein analysis, and even detecting diseases like COVID-19 in the future.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 608.90 million Market Size (2028) USD 1.11 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 12.90% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Government investments in quantum research. Increasing industry applications.



Who are the Top Companies in the Global Quantum Sensors Market?

The market for quantum sensors is competitive because there are many big companies involved. These companies are using different strategies like partnerships, mergers, investments, and acquisitions to improve their products and stay ahead of their competitors.

The major quantum sensors companies in the global market in 2023 are,

AOSense Inc.

Apogee Instrument Inc.

M Squared Laser Limited

Muquans SAS

Robert Bosch GmbH

Skye Instruments Ltd

Campbell Scientific Ltd

LI-COR Inc.

Key Highlights from the Global Quantum Sensors Market Report :

Increasing Military and Defense Applications

Quantum sensors accurately detect submarines, underground structures, or nuclear materials, enhancing electronic warfare capabilities.

Quantum cryptography, lithography, and the new laser and optical technologies are some emerging applications of quantum sensors in the military sector.

With defense expenditure rising, the demand for wireless sensors, including quantum sensors, is growing within the defense industry worldwide.

Fast-paced Growth and Developments in Asia-Pacific

Scientists in the Asia-Pacific are making remarkable progress in atomic clocks, quantum sensors, communication networks, and computers through experimental and theoretical research.

China is heavily investing in quantum sensors and conducting research to develop new devices with applications in various fields, particularly in military operations.

India is investing significantly in quantum technologies, planning to allocate USD 1 billion over the next five years for various quantum programs.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Quantum Sensors Market?

In January 2023, the Government of Canada launched the National Quantum Strategy, which will shape the future of quantum technologies in Canada and help create thousands of jobs. It is backed by an investment of USD 360 million.

In January 2023, Infleqtion, a global player in the quantum ecosystem, announced a partnership with World View. The partnership aims to offer faster and more affordable testing of quantum applications.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Quantum Sensors Market Based on Product Type, Application, and Geography.

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Atomic Clocks Magnetic Sensors PAR Quantum Sensors Gravity Sensors Other Product Types





By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Military and Defense Automotive Oil and Gas Healthcare Other Applications





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Quantum Sensors Market Report (2023-2028) .

