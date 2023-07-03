C-Arms Market Revenues to Reach USD 2.91 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " C-Arms Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.26 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a drastic effect on the C-arms market. C-arms are referred to as pieces of equipment that are used in multiple image-guided processes. These processes were generally elective and were postponed due to the pandemic. Major factors responsible for the growth of the market are the rise in the geriatric population and increasing occurrences of chronic diseases.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.26 billion Market Size (2028) USD 2.91 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.90% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rise in the geriatric population. Increasing demand for imaging technologies from emerging countries.

Which are the Top Companies in the C-Arms Market?

The C-arms market includes several companies operating both globally and regionally, which makes the market consolidated in nature. The competitive landscape of this market includes some of the most popular international as well as local companies.

A few notable players in the C-arms market are,

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hologic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Medical Inc.

Allengers Medical System Ltd

BPL Medical Technologies

SternMed GmbH

Key Highlights from the C-Arms Market Report :

Growth in the Mini C-Arm Segment During the Forecast Period

Mini C-arms consist of a smaller footprint and are more mobile than traditional full-size C-arms.

The compactness of a mini C-arm makes it an ideal piece of equipment for extremity imaging. Its pricing depends upon the functionalities offered by it.

As companies around the world are upgrading their product offerings rapidly, product launches in the C-arms segment are expected to increase exponentially.

A Prominent Share in the C-Arm Market was Held by North America

The main reason North America holds a major share is the high level of healthcare infrastructure in the United States.

Increasing geriatric population in the United States is expected to boost the overall number of surgeries and grow the market.

The growing trend approving and launching new products has provided a substantial boost to the market in North America.

What are the Latest Developments in the C-Arm Market?

In July 2022, Siemens Healthineers announced that it has been able to procure an FDA clearance for the ARTIS icono Ceiling Angiography system.

Also, in July 2022, a hybrid C-arm, FDR Cross, was launched by Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the C-Arms Market Based on Type, Application, and Geography:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Fixed C-arms Mobile C-arms Full-size C-arms Mini C-arms

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Cardiology Gastroenterology Neurology Orthopedics and Trauma Oncology Other Application

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



