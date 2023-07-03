Turf & Ornamental Chemical Input Market Revenues to Reach USD 8.32 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Turf & Ornamental Chemical Input Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 6.73 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period.

Turf and ornamental chemicals are essential for plant growth and protection. The industry has been undergoing transformation due to growth, changing crop mix trends, and environmental regulations. The demand for higher agricultural output driven by factors like a growing population, declining arable land, and food security is boosting the crop protection industry globally.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 6.73 billion Market Size (2028) USD 8.32 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.34% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for agricultural output. Changing crop mix trends.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Turf & Ornamental Chemical Input Market?

The turf & ornamental chemical input market is primarily consolidated with a few major companies. These companies employ strategies like new product innovation, partnerships, acquisitions, and investments in research and development to drive growth and expand their product portfolios.

The significant players in the global turf & ornamental chemical input market in 2023 are:

Adama Agricultural Solutions

American Vanguard Corporation

BASF SE

Bayer Crop Sciences

Chemisco Division of United Industries Corp.

Chemtura Agro Solutions

DowDuPont

FMC Corporation

Gowan International

Koch Agronomic Services LLC

Monsanto Company

Nufarm Ltd

Precision Laboratories

Syngenta AG

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Biological Organic Fertilizers Market Report – The biological organic fertilizer market size is estimated at USD 11.94 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 15.90 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

– The biological organic fertilizer market size is estimated at USD 11.94 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 15.90 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Biofertilizers Market Report - The biofertilizer market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.78% over the next five years.

Key Highlights from the Global Turf & Ornamental Chemical Input Market Report :

Crucial Role in Maintaining Golf Courses and Sports Fields

Turf and ornamental chemical inputs are crucial for maintaining the turf grasses of golf courses and sports fields, providing necessary nutrients and controlling weeds and insects.

The are thousands of golf courses in various countries globally. The maintenance of these courses relies on effective turf and ornamental chemical inputs.

North America's Model of Sustainable Turf Plants

The United States, Canada, and Mexico are witnessing an increase in sports fields and lawns for controlled and sustainable turf growth.

Native grasses, favored for water conservation, are replacing other grass and turf varieties in North America, boosting the demand for fertilizers and other chemical inputs.



What are the Latest Developments in the Global Turf & Ornamental Chemical Input Market?

BASF launched the Pillar SC Intrinsic brand fungicide in March 2022, offering effective control against 26 turf diseases, including brown patch, dollar spot, leaf spots, and large patch, across both cool and warm-season turf.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG made an acquisition in January 2022, adding two advanced bioinsecticides, namely "Nematrident" and "Unispore," to their portfolio. These bioinsecticides are designed to address the challenge of growing insect resistance.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Turf & Ornamental Chemical Input Market Based on Type of Turf Grass, Type of Ornamental Grass, Synthetic Chemical Inputs, and Geography.

Type of Turf Grass (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Bermuda Grass Zoysia Grass Blue Kentucky Grass Rye Grass Tall Fescue Other Types of Turf Grass





Type of Ornamental Grass (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Feather Reed Grass Fountain Grass Purple Millet Ravenna Grass Fibre Optic Grass Other Types of Ornamental Grass





Synthetic Chemical Inputs (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Pesticides Fertilizers Plant Growth Regulators Other Synthetic Chemical Inputs





Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Spain United Kingdom France Germany Denmark Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Thailand Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Africa South Africa Rest of Africa





In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Turf & Ornamental Chemical Input Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Mycorrhiza-based Biofertilizer Market Report - The global mycorrhiza-based biofertilizer market size is expected to grow from USD 0.56 billion in 2023 to USD 1.08 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.03% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global mycorrhiza-based biofertilizer market size is expected to grow from USD 0.56 billion in 2023 to USD 1.08 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.03% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Microbial Pesticides Market Report – The microbial pesticides market size is estimated at USD 1.29 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.42% during 2023-2028.

– The microbial pesticides market size is estimated at USD 1.29 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.42% during 2023-2028. India Seed Treatment Market Report - The Indian seed treatment market size is estimated at USD 88.64 million in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 122.01 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment