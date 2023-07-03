Urinary Stents Market is Anticipated to Surpass US$ 824.69 Million By 2031: Data Analysis by Experts Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, July 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the global urinary stents market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 824.69 million during the forecast period 2023-2031.

The global market for urinary stents was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. To remove obstructions and facilitate urine flow from the kidney to the bladder, urinary stents are medical devices put into the ureter.

Recent Development in the Global Urinary Stents Market:

In June 2022, Tria Ureteral Stent, the first stent made with a proprietary surface technology intended to prevent the formation of both urine calcium and magnesium salt deposits, won a Bronze Edison Award in the Science and Medicine category from Boston Scientific.

In May 2022, A novel urinary stent called Relief Stent was created by Dean Secrest in partnership with Dean Ponsky, MD, Chief of the Departments of Urology at University Hospitals (UH) in Cleveland, and Leo and Charlotte Goldberg, Chairs of Advanced Surgical Treatments.

Urinary Stents Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size Value in 2022 US$ 496.5 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 824.69 million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type, Material Type, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of kidney-related disorders is driving the market revenue share.

The wide application and acceptance of urinary stents are driving the demand for these products globally.

Several advancements and increasing R&D activities are creating a strong product pipeline.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The driving factor for the urinary stents market revenue is the rising geriatric population, patients suffering from kidney-related disease, and the increasing number of kidney transplants.

However, a lack of qualified healthcare staff to manage necessary treatment procedures is expected to limit market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product Type

Based on product type, the global urinary stents market is segmented into an open-ended, close-ended, double pigtail, and multiloop. The double pigtail stents segment dominates the global market with the largest revenue share due to its high efficacy in treating various urological conditions, flexibility, and comfortability.

Segmentation By Material Type

Based on the material type, the global urinary stents market is segmented into silicon, polyurethane, metal stents, hydrogel, and others. The polyurethane segment dominates the global market with the largest revenue share due to its biocompatibility, lower risk of stent migration or dislodgement, and better patient comfort.

Segmentation By Application

Based on application, the global urinary stents market is segmented into tumors, kidney transplantation, kidney stones, urinary incontinence, and others. Due to the large prevalence, the kidney stone segment accounts for a sizable revenue share in the global market for urinary stents.

Segmentation By End User

Based on end-user, the global urinary stents market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Due to many procedures performed and skilled healthcare professionals, the hospital segment accounts for a sizable revenue share in the global market for urinary stents.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global urinary stents market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global market. The prevalence of kidney stones is high in North America because of the lifestyle-related effects, which increase the need for urinary stents to relieve ureteral blockage.

Competitive Landscape

Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for urinary stents:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Cook Medical

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for urinary stents in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL URINARY STENTS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Open Ended Stents Close Ended Stents Double Pigtail Stents Multiloop Stents GLOBAL URINARY STENTS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MATERIAL TYPE Silicon Polyurethane Metal Stents Hydrogel Others GLOBAL URINARY STENTS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Tumors Kidney Transplantation Kidney Stones Urinary Incontinence Others GLOBAL URINARY STENTS MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Ambulatory Surgical Centers Hospitals Others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

