Digital Twin Market Revenues to Reach USD 91.92 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Digital twin technologies are expected to transform manufacturing processes. The already-familiar digital twin model is swiftly entering manufacturing and other industries. IoT and cloud-based platforms have also been significant drivers for the increased adoption of these solutions.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 19.09 billion Market Size (2028) USD 91.92 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 36.94% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers IoT and cloud-based platforms are leading to increased adoption of digital twin technology. It offers innovative approaches to reduce costs and downtime, optimize maintenance, and monitor assets.

Who are the Top Companies in the Digital Twin Market?



The global digital twin market is fragmented. Market players are adopting various strategies, such as partnerships and acquisitions, in order to enhance their service offerings and gain sustainable competitive leads.

The significant players holding the digital twins market share are:

ANSYS Inc.

Cal-Tek SRL

Cityzenith Inc.

General Electric Company

IBM Corporation

Lanner Group Limited (Royal Haskoning DHV)

Mevea Ltd

Microsoft Corporation

Rescale Inc.

SAP SE

Key Highlights from the Digital Twin Market Report :

Growing Cloud-based Platforms and IoT to Drive the Market

Modern manufacturing facilities in the United States rely on new technologies and innovations to produce higher quality products significantly, with lower costs. Owing to the early adoption of trending technologies, like IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility, manufacturers in the United States plan to integrate digital twin technology to streamline their processes and use its more profound insights.

Industrial automation is transitioning considerably, making new cloud applications more accessible and convenient. Digital twin players will likely turn from running existing tools on top of IaaS infrastructure toward native PaaS offerings.

North America Holds Major Market Share

Modern manufacturing facilities in the United States depend on modern technologies and innovations to produce higher-quality products with significantly lower costs. Due to the early adoption of trending technologies, viz., big data, DevOps, mobility, and IoT, manufacturers based in the United States are planning to integrate digital twin technology to streamline their processes.

Digital twin technology is being adopted significantly in Canada’s construction, manufacturing, and automotive industries. Corporations are using digital twin technology to assess the performance of physical assets and identify improvement areas to reach favorable outcomes.

What are the Latest Developments in the Digital Twin Market ?

In October 2022, in collaboration with Microsoft, Capgemini announced the delivery of ReflectIoD, an innovative, serverless, cloud-native digital twin platform. ReflectIoD can transform operations and maintenance efficiency, simultaneously allowing intelligent industry and generating lasting economic value.

In June 2022, Mevea’s next-generation training simulators were chosen by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) to enhance the efficiency and safety of their port equipment. Built using physics-based digital twin technology, Mevea's next-generation training simulators enable better and quicker learning and bring a new realism to developing operator competence.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Digital Twin Market Based on Application and Geography:

By Application Manufacturing Energy and Power Aerospace Oil & Gas Automobile Other Applications



By Geography North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



