Network-as-a-Service Market Revenues to Reach USD 78.38 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offers vast flexibility to companies alongside performance gains in network infrastructure. Cost-conscious companies can pay only for the networking services they need via on-demand purchasing. Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) also provides greater flexibility to companies in provisioning without having to rearchitect networks or redo contracts.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 19.29 billion Market Size (2028) USD 78.38 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 32.36% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers A surge in new data center infrastructures worldwide. Wider flexibility and performance gains in the network infrastructure.

































Who are the Top Companies in the Network-as-a-Service Market?



The Network-as-a-Service market is highly competitive and fragmented. Various small and large players hold a prominent market share, focusing on expanding their customer base.

The significant players holding the Network as a Service market size are:

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Synnex Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

NEC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

GTT Communications Inc.

VMware Inc.

Telstra Corporation Limited

CenturyLink Inc.

Meta Networks Ltd

Masergy Communications

Juniper Networks Inc.

Nokia Corporation (Alcatel Lucent)

Akamai Technologies

Broadcom Inc.

Key Highlights from the Network-as-a-Service Market Report :

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services to Boost Market Growth

The demand for cloud-based solutions is escalating with the growing application of technology and consumer inclination toward the cloud. This technology permits the user to access data from remote locations. Increasing awareness about the significance of saving money and resources by transferring data to the cloud is boosting the demand for cloud-based solutions among enterprises.

Due to these benefits, large enterprises and SMEs are also increasingly adopting cloud-based solutions. Shortly, virtualization and cloud computing will be able to save the setup cost of software by dividing it, eventually leading to the declining use of hardware.

North America to Own Significant Market Share

As a developed economy, the United States is significantly inclined toward implementing advanced technology, the development of network automation, and the growth in cloud-based services. This contributes to the growth of the network-as-a-service (NaaS) market.

The immense growth in connected and mobile devices has also spiked the demand for enhanced network services. The United States has always remained at the forefront of technology adoption. Thus, the region has witnessed the highest adoption of connected devices.

In Canada, the market for NaaS is growing owing to new product rollouts, acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships. This is shaping the market landscape in North America overall.



What are the Latest Developments in the Network-as-a-Service Market ?

In March 2023, Akamai Technologies signed an agreement to acquire Ondat, a cloud-based storage technology provider with a Kubernetes-native platform, to run stateful applications anywhere at scale.

In November 2022, GDS signed an agreement with DCConnect to utilize SDN to provide its clients with connectivity and network automation solutions. GDS is expanding with numerous strategic settings in Asia and transforming its technology with DCConnect.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Network-as-a-Service Market Based on Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Geography:

By Type LAN-as-a-Service WAN-as-a-Service



By Application Cloud-based Services (vCPE) Bandwidth on Demand (BoD) Integrated Network Security-as-a-Service Wide Area Network (WAN) Virtual Private Network (VPN)

By Industry Vertical Healthcare BFSI Retail and E-commerce IT and Telecom Manufacturing Transportation and Logistics Public Sector



By Geography North America United States Canada

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Network-as-a-Service Market Report (2023-2028) .

